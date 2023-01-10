ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
Front Office Sports

How ESPN Scored Best Game of NFL Wild Card Weekend

Since the NFL announced its playoff schedule, the biggest question in sports media has been: How did ESPN land the biggest game of Super Bowl Wild Card Weekend?. The Walt Disney Co. will air Monday’s night Wild Card Weekend finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers across five networks (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes).
TAMPA, FL
Front Office Sports

Amazon Compensates ‘Thursday Night Football’ Advertisers

Amazon says it has compensated advertisers for lower-than-expected “Thursday Night Football” viewership this season. The streaming giant would not comment on how and where it made TNF advertisers whole. But the vast majority of the “make-goods,” or free compensatory ads, were issued during the 2022 NFL season, said sources.
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Bears Make Big Ten Commish New President and CEO

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has accepted a position as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to Front Office Sports, following NFL Network’s report. Warren will begin official business for the team this spring. He will be the first Black American to hold such a...
CHICAGO, IL
Front Office Sports

Embrace Debate: Is This Beginning of the End for Skip Bayless?

For nearly seven years, Skip Bayless has ruled as the Embrace Debate King of FS1, casting his shadow over everything from talent hires to guest selection. But Bayless’ embarrassing faceplant over his Damar Hamlin tweets Monday night could cost him his successful on-air partnership with Shannon Sharpe. The controversy...
Front Office Sports

WWE Hires Outside Advisors for Potential Sale, Rights Talks

The WWE is taking the next steps toward a multi-billion dollar sale. The pro wrestling giant announced Thursday night it had retained The Raine Group LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor. The outside firms will help support WWE...
Front Office Sports

What Kevin Warren’s Departure Means for The Big Ten

In three short years as Big Ten Commissioner, Kevin Warren established the conference as one of the two most powerful in all of college sports — alongside the mighty SEC. Over the next few months, Warren will begin to transition into a new role as President and CEO of the Chicago Bears — and the Big Ten will begin to search for a new leader.
Front Office Sports

Super Bowl Host City Sued Over ‘Clean Zone’

Phoenix wants to project a clean image when it hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, but a resident is pushing back. The city is being sued by resident Bramley Paulin, who owns two pieces of property in the city’s downtown area, and has been unable to lease out temporary signage space due to the local restrictions, according to the Goldwater Institute, the firm representing him.
PHOENIX, AZ
Front Office Sports

ReachTV To Announce Deal With John Brenkus’ Brinx.TV

ReachTV is announcing a content deal to distribute several new shows starring ex-ESPNers John Brenkus and Marcellus Wiley. The free, ad-supported streaming network is poised to announce a deal Monday with Brenkus’ Brinx.TV to stream three new shows. Brenkus, the chief executive officer of Brinx.TV, recently teased the return...
Front Office Sports

LAFC Wants More Money, Fewer Owners

Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC is condensing its ownership and looking for more money. The team, which had around 30 investors at the beginning of 2022, spent a chunk of the past season buying out more than a half-dozen minority owners, according to Sportico. Mandalay Entertainment vice chairman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Front Office Sports

Tom Brady Has Over 1.1M Shares in Now-Bankrupt FTX

Tom Brady is facing more than just lawsuits for his association with FTX. According to court documents, the NFL legend is among the bankrupt crypto exchange’s largest individual equity shareholders — with more than 1.1 million common shares. His ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has more than 686,000. The...
Front Office Sports

Andretti, Execs Battle Over F1 Entry

Any new team entering Formula 1 will have to pay a $200 million ticket — but some existing teams think that’s too cheap. Andretti Global is preparing a bid with Cadillac, and executives at other teams are reportedly questioning whether they would be a net positive for F1.
Front Office Sports

Front Office Sports

