NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
The Road to Super Bowl LVII Is Lined With Money
If the 2022 NFL regular season felt more competitive than usual, that’s because it was. The average margin of victory was 9.7 points, the lowest since 1932 (9.13), and there were 156 one-possession games — the most ever in a season. A roller-coaster final stretch to the season...
How ESPN Scored Best Game of NFL Wild Card Weekend
Since the NFL announced its playoff schedule, the biggest question in sports media has been: How did ESPN land the biggest game of Super Bowl Wild Card Weekend?. The Walt Disney Co. will air Monday’s night Wild Card Weekend finale between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers across five networks (8:15 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes).
Amazon Compensates ‘Thursday Night Football’ Advertisers
Amazon says it has compensated advertisers for lower-than-expected “Thursday Night Football” viewership this season. The streaming giant would not comment on how and where it made TNF advertisers whole. But the vast majority of the “make-goods,” or free compensatory ads, were issued during the 2022 NFL season, said sources.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Famed Actor to Join NASCAR as Full-time Driver
Famed actor Frankie Muniz has announced that he will be joining NASCAR's ARCA series, marking a significant departure from his time in show business and an unusual career transition.
Bears Make Big Ten Commish New President and CEO
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has accepted a position as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to Front Office Sports, following NFL Network’s report. Warren will begin official business for the team this spring. He will be the first Black American to hold such a...
Embrace Debate: Is This Beginning of the End for Skip Bayless?
For nearly seven years, Skip Bayless has ruled as the Embrace Debate King of FS1, casting his shadow over everything from talent hires to guest selection. But Bayless’ embarrassing faceplant over his Damar Hamlin tweets Monday night could cost him his successful on-air partnership with Shannon Sharpe. The controversy...
Fanatics Makes First Move into Sports Betting at FedEx Field
Fanatics is eight days from launching the first sportsbook inside an NFL stadium. The sports retail and digital platform is reportedly opening a sportsbook at the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field. Maryland has had retail sports betting since December 2021 and mobile sports betting since November 2022. Fanatics hasn’t registered...
WWE Hires Outside Advisors for Potential Sale, Rights Talks
The WWE is taking the next steps toward a multi-billion dollar sale. The pro wrestling giant announced Thursday night it had retained The Raine Group LLC as financial advisor, Kirkland & Ellis LLP as legal advisor, and August LLC as strategic communications advisor. The outside firms will help support WWE...
What Kevin Warren’s Departure Means for The Big Ten
In three short years as Big Ten Commissioner, Kevin Warren established the conference as one of the two most powerful in all of college sports — alongside the mighty SEC. Over the next few months, Warren will begin to transition into a new role as President and CEO of the Chicago Bears — and the Big Ten will begin to search for a new leader.
Super Bowl Host City Sued Over ‘Clean Zone’
Phoenix wants to project a clean image when it hosts Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, but a resident is pushing back. The city is being sued by resident Bramley Paulin, who owns two pieces of property in the city’s downtown area, and has been unable to lease out temporary signage space due to the local restrictions, according to the Goldwater Institute, the firm representing him.
ReachTV To Announce Deal With John Brenkus’ Brinx.TV
ReachTV is announcing a content deal to distribute several new shows starring ex-ESPNers John Brenkus and Marcellus Wiley. The free, ad-supported streaming network is poised to announce a deal Monday with Brenkus’ Brinx.TV to stream three new shows. Brenkus, the chief executive officer of Brinx.TV, recently teased the return...
FSG Reinforces Commitment to Red Sox, No Plans to Sell
The Boston Red Sox are not for sale. Team chairman Tom Werner has declared that Red Sox owner Fenway Sports Group has no plans to sell the team — the third-most-valuable MLB franchise at $3.9 billion, per Forbes. “People should know that not only are our brains into trying...
LAFC Wants More Money, Fewer Owners
Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles FC is condensing its ownership and looking for more money. The team, which had around 30 investors at the beginning of 2022, spent a chunk of the past season buying out more than a half-dozen minority owners, according to Sportico. Mandalay Entertainment vice chairman...
Tom Brady Has Over 1.1M Shares in Now-Bankrupt FTX
Tom Brady is facing more than just lawsuits for his association with FTX. According to court documents, the NFL legend is among the bankrupt crypto exchange’s largest individual equity shareholders — with more than 1.1 million common shares. His ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has more than 686,000. The...
Andretti, Execs Battle Over F1 Entry
Any new team entering Formula 1 will have to pay a $200 million ticket — but some existing teams think that’s too cheap. Andretti Global is preparing a bid with Cadillac, and executives at other teams are reportedly questioning whether they would be a net positive for F1.
Chicago Unveils $2.2B Domed Soldier Field Plan to Keep Bears
The fight to keep the Chicago Bears in the Windy City continues. Landmark Development, the developer advising mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration on how to upgrade Soldier Field, released a six-minute virtual tour of a revamped stadium. On top of a new glass dome to protect the inside of the...
