As the Bucs and Cowboys get set this week to play each other in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, both teams will likely be keying in on the trenches. When the two teams met in Week 1 of the regular season, the Cowboys defensive front proved to be a formidable adversary for the Bucs offensive line. Dallas was able to get pressure on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on nine of his 29 drop backs which accounted for a 31% pressure rate. They were able to accomplish this despite only blitzing six times.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO