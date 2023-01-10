Read full article on original website
Pewter Report
Dallas D-Line Could Give Bucs O-Line Trouble
As the Bucs and Cowboys get set this week to play each other in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, both teams will likely be keying in on the trenches. When the two teams met in Week 1 of the regular season, the Cowboys defensive front proved to be a formidable adversary for the Bucs offensive line. Dallas was able to get pressure on Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on nine of his 29 drop backs which accounted for a 31% pressure rate. They were able to accomplish this despite only blitzing six times.
Pewter Report
Bucs Need To Replicate Week 1 Pressure On Cowboys QB Prescott
The Bucs and Cowboys will meet at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to wrap up the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. At 8-9, Tampa Bay may come into the matchup as home underdogs against 12-5 Dallas, but there are reasons to like the chances for Todd Bowles’ team to emerge victorious and make its way into the NFC Divisional Round.
Pewter Report
Bucs Must Bring A Collective Effort Against Cowboys
As the Bucs get ready for their Super Wild Card matchup against the Cowboys, one thing is for certain, each aspect of the roster needs to pick up the slack as it is now playoff time. Win or go home. From here on out it will be a collective effort to stay in the win column.
Pewter Report
Bucs ILB Devin White Moves Closer To $100 Million
While most of the NFL world is gearing up for playoff football this weekend, the Baltimore Ravens made news of a different variety on Tuesday as reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. This news is especially relevant to Bucs linebacker Devin White, who will be entering the fifth-year team...
Pewter Report
SR’s Fab 5: Brady To Be Pursued, But Likely Stays With Bucs In 2023
SR’s Fab 5 is a collection of reporting and analysis on the Bucs from yours truly, Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds. Here are four things that caught my attention this week, plus some random tidbits in my Buc Shots section at the end. Enjoy!. SR’s Fab 5 is presented...
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Wild Card Saturday
Football games, picks today: Schedule for Saturday, how to watch, streamAll times Eastern Seahawks at 49ersSat., Jan. 14 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox Point spread: The 49ers come into the game as 9.5 point favorites against the Seahawks, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 42 | Over -110 | Under ...
Pewter Report
Bucs Offensive Star Named As 2nd Team All-Pro
The Associated Press, or AP, just announced that their 2022 NFL All-Pro teams this afternoon. While no Bucs made the first team, right tackle Tristan Wirfs made the second team. For Wirfs, this is his second consecutive selection to an All-Pro team. It also is the second consecutive day he...
Pewter Report
Will Creamsicle Jerseys Help The Bucs Lure Brady Back?
Quarterback Tom Brady has played in just about every Bucs uniform combination imaginable. He’s suited up in red jerseys with pewter pants, red jerseys with white pants, white jerseys with pewter pants and the all-white jersey-pants combo. Brady has even donned the all-pewter look that debuted in 2020 when the Bucs returned to their classic uniforms from the 1997-2013 era.
Pewter Report
Bucs Veteran LB Not Taking Playoffs For Granted
For the first eight seasons of his career, Bucs linebacker Lavonte David was the best player on a bad team. Season after season, he posted phenomenal numbers and made countless big plays. His reward? Not nearly enough recognition and zero playoff appearances. Fast forward to now, and the soon-to-be 33-year-old...
Pewter Report
Don’t Count The Bucs Out Just Yet
Having an 8-9 record going into the playoffs isn’t the most flattering way to enter the NFL’s postseason tournament, but that’s the position the Bucs find themselves in. Because of this, not many are expecting the Bucs to go far in the NFC, let alone win at home against the 12-5 Cowboys in the Super Wild Card round on Monday night.
