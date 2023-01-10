ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched

The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover

Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding

Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Now Is the Best Time to Plan Out Your PTO for the Rest of the Year

You've probably just rounded out your first full week on the job in 2023 and might be yearning for another break. Here's an idea: Start thinking about your next vacation. Start planning your vacations for the next year, in fact. Some of the busiest corporate VIPs do it, and you should, too.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data

Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company's earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks.

