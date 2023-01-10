Read full article on original website
Home Depot soon changing how it pays hourly employees
Home improvement retailer Home Depot is making a nationwide change to how it pays hourly employees next week. The move was first reported by Business Insider.
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched
The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover
Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding
Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
Mark Cuban Predicts This Will Be the ‘Next Possible Implosion' in Crypto—Here's How to Avoid It
Billionaire Mark Cuban believes an age-old market manipulation tactic could be the next thing to rock the cryptocurrency industry. "I think the next possible implosion is the discovery and removal of wash trades on central exchanges," the longtime crypto investor tells TheStreet. A wash trade is when a trader buys...
Wells Fargo Shares Rise Even as Bank's Profits Cut in Half by Higher Reserves, Settlement Costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
Now Is the Best Time to Plan Out Your PTO for the Rest of the Year
You've probably just rounded out your first full week on the job in 2023 and might be yearning for another break. Here's an idea: Start thinking about your next vacation. Start planning your vacations for the next year, in fact. Some of the busiest corporate VIPs do it, and you should, too.
Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data
Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
96% of Workers Are Looking for a New Job in 2023, Poll Says: What to Know Before You Job Hop
A whopping 96% of workers are looking for a new position in 2023, largely in search of better pay, according to a recent report by Monster.com. Job-hopping is widely considered the best way to give your salary a boost. But there are other considerations that matter too, experts say, such...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Wait Before Trading on Company Earnings
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading decisions fresh off a company’s earnings report. Stocks made a comeback on Friday after falling initially on quarterly earnings reports and recession warnings from major banks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to make trading...
