Lufkin approves grants to create more than 175 new jobs for 2 companies

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Economic Development Corporation (LEDC) approved two economic incentive grants for two companies on Tuesday. One grant was approved for Jefferson Enterprise Energy, a company based in Houston. Jefferson bought the renewable power plant in Lufkin, and the company hopes to hire more than 100 full-time employees with about 200 […]
Former Nacogdoches city manager takes title for Town of Prosper

PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager. Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week. “I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway

If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?

The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - This time of year, drivers can expect to see more deer on the side of highways, and this could lead to more accidents. Tim Walker, Angelina County game warden, said that deer are grazers, and in the winter months when other vegetation dies in wooded areas, deer look to the sides of highways for fresh, green food. This means it can be more likely you see deer along highways, but it is also more likely for one to run out in front of a car.
Jasper County Missing Mom

Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas

Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
Cherokee County Commissioners Court votes to begin civil suit after money stolen from county tax office

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to begin a civil suit against a person who used to work in the Cherokee County Tax Office, according to the Cherokeean Herald. The vote was unanimous by officials. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis wrote to the Cherokeean Herald that the county […]
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit

TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
Coach Byron Coleman, Lady Roadrunnsers secure conference win 3

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Head coach for the Angelina Lady Roadrunners, Byron Coleman, brought conference win number three to Lufkin Wednesday night after a 71-60 win over Paris. “You know, hard fought game,” he said. “Had a little adversity, had a kid go down with an ankle injury so that short handed us. But overall effort was good, just got to take care of the ball down the stretch, but we’re going to take win number 3 in conference.”
