Former Nacogdoches city manager takes title for Town of Prosper
PROSPER, Texas (KTRE) - The North Texas town of Prosper has named Mario Canizares as its new manager. Canizares was named as one of the finalists for the position last week. “I am thrilled to welcome Mario Canizares and his family to the town of Prosper,” Mayor David Bristol said in a statement. “From our very first meeting, I have been so impressed with his knowledge, demeanor, experience and his contagious passion for the opportunity to serve the people who live and work here. The council and I are ready to work with Mario and see his leadership positively impact the town of Prosper.”
Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
This Huge Texas National Forest is a Perfect Weekend Getaway
If you're like me and are looking to travel more through the Lone Star state, then maybe you'll interested in this hidden gem. Sabine National Forest is in the pinewoods of East Texas and, according to the official website Sabine National Forest is:. ...easternmost of the four national forests in...
When and Where Will Freddy’s Be Opening in Lufkin, Texas?
The dirt work and construction are underway for a highly anticipated restaurant soon to open its doors in Lufkin, Texas. Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will be opening a location at 4103 South Medford Drive, next to Chili's. When Is The Big Day?. Kim Huynh, Assistant Public Relations Manager with...
Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - This time of year, drivers can expect to see more deer on the side of highways, and this could lead to more accidents. Tim Walker, Angelina County game warden, said that deer are grazers, and in the winter months when other vegetation dies in wooded areas, deer look to the sides of highways for fresh, green food. This means it can be more likely you see deer along highways, but it is also more likely for one to run out in front of a car.
Matthew Edgar transferred to Houston County prison unit
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove information that did not meet our reporting standards. We regret the error. HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who previously made the Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list has been moved to a Houston County prison. According to online Texas Department of […]
Jasper County Missing Mom
“It gives me a little bit of help in deciding in what I can do and it will help a bunch of other people to warn them that these things can affect your future. If you see something you like and you like doing, go for it.”. ‘Additional items’ located...
Sweet New Bakery Opening In Lufkin, Texas
Have you been looking for a new go-to place to get cupcakes in Lufkin? Recently we lost Angelic Cupcakes and that left an opening in the marketplace. Little Bit's Creations has been a home-based bakery operating under cottage law for years. Now owner Robin Windham has taken things big time with a brick-and-mortar at 1523 South First Street.
Two Nacogdoches High School Students make Texas All-State Bands
They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
Why one book is upsetting some Jacksonville High School parents
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) – Jacksonville ISD was notified that a freshman student from the high school checked out an inappropriate book from an optional classroom bookshelf. A KETK viewer reached out, notifying us that the book is titled “Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic” by Allison Bechdel. It’s a graphic novel that has been added to several […]
Cherokee County Commissioners Court votes to begin civil suit after money stolen from county tax office
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Commissioners Court voted on Tuesday to begin a civil suit against a person who used to work in the Cherokee County Tax Office, according to the Cherokeean Herald. The vote was unanimous by officials. Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis wrote to the Cherokeean Herald that the county […]
Officials: 2 arrested, 1 at large after East Texas chase, drugs found in suitcases in car
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested and officials are still looking for another person after a chase that spanned across two East Texas counties. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call around 7:59 a.m. on Thursday about a pursuit that had began in Nacogdoches County and was moving into […]
Texas Rangers take over Matthew Edgar disappearance investigation
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation of a convicted murderer’s disappearance during his trial. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the development in a press release on Friday. Matthew Edgar, 26, of Hemphill, was captured in late December after having gone...
Police investigating train-pedestrian accident in Livingston
LIVINGSTON, Texas (KETK) — The Livingston Police Department is investigating a train-pedestrian accident Thursday evening, the department announced. All downtown Livingston railroad crossings are blocked as of this writing. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for a different route around the Highway 59 bypass. LPD said they are waiting for railroad officials to complete their […]
East Texas woman sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug trafficking charge
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug trafficking charge, said U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Thursday. Ingrid Yaresi Balderas De Leon, 28, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute methamphetamine on July 12, 2022. U.S. District Judge […]
Lufkin man gets life sentence in death of man found on Houston County road
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County judge has handed down a life sentence to a Lufkin man convicted of murder. A jury found Tyron Dwuan Mark, 52, guilty of murder in November. Mark elected the judge to determine his punishment. Mark is accused in the February 2019 death of...
Man arrested after high-speed chase through Panola, Rusk counties
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — A man is behind bars after allegedly leading Panola County deputies on a chase into Rusk County Tuesday morning. Randall Croes, licensed out of Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with evading arrest detention with a vehicle, tampering with physical evidence and aggravated assault against a public servant. According to Panola […]
TDCJ says prisoner beat cellmate to death in Gib Lewis Unit
TYLER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has confirmed to our media partner, KJAS Radio, that an inmate at the Gib Lewis Prison Unit in Woodville beat his cellmate to death. According to information TDCJ spokesman Robert C. Hurst provided to Steve W Stewart with KJAS, shortly...
Coach Byron Coleman, Lady Roadrunnsers secure conference win 3
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Head coach for the Angelina Lady Roadrunners, Byron Coleman, brought conference win number three to Lufkin Wednesday night after a 71-60 win over Paris. “You know, hard fought game,” he said. “Had a little adversity, had a kid go down with an ankle injury so that short handed us. But overall effort was good, just got to take care of the ball down the stretch, but we’re going to take win number 3 in conference.”
