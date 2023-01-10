CHELSEA – Chelsea’s girls picked up their second area win of 2023 after dominating in its matchup against Spain Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Jaguars fell to the Hornets 54-26. The Hornet’s defense dominated the paint in the opening quarter. The Jaguars were limited to one point posting in the first eight minutes of the first half while picking up 16 points of their own.

