Shelby Reporter
Vincent downs Westminster, improves to 3-0 in area play
VINCENT – Playing in a five-team area this season, the climb to an area title and the postseason won’t be an easy one for the Vincent Yellow Jackets, but following another dominant win on Friday, Jan. 13, the Jackets have now beaten three of their four opponents in the area.
Shelby Reporter
Helena handles rival Pelham to take command of area
HELENA – It has been an ideal stretch of basketball at the right time for the Helena Huskies and that continued on Friday, Jan. 13 on their home floor against rival Pelham. Following a 22-point win against Briarwood earlier in the week to start area play 1-0, the Huskies made it a 2-0 start with another 20-plus point victory in a 57-29 win over the Panthers.
Shelby Reporter
No. 8 Chelsea girls fend off Spain Park in area matchup
CHELSEA – Chelsea’s girls picked up their second area win of 2023 after dominating in its matchup against Spain Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Jaguars fell to the Hornets 54-26. The Hornet’s defense dominated the paint in the opening quarter. The Jaguars were limited to one point posting in the first eight minutes of the first half while picking up 16 points of their own.
Shelby Reporter
Panthers pick up first area win against Calera
PELHAM – In an area that is wide open, the Pelham Panthers got a big bounce-back area win on Thursday, Jan. 12 by taking down the Calera Eagles. Coming off a 50-40 area loss to Briarwood, the Panther picked up their first area win of 2023 after taking down Calera in the Eagles’ first area loss 51-24.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham girls defeat Leeds
PELHAM – Coming off its recent area loss against Briarwood, Pelham’s girls basketball team bounced back after picking up a huge win against Leeds on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Pelham took a 10-point lead in the first quarter after limiting Leeds to only five points. The Panthers extended their lead over Leeds after posting another 10 points before the break.
Shelby Reporter
Hargis Christian Camp poised for more renovations, events in 2023
CHELSEA – A productive year at Hargis Christian Camp in 2022 has set the stage for even more renovations and visitors in 2023. With eight of the camp’s 12 buildings fully remodeled, along with the pool, basketball court and outdoor worship area, leaders are eager to start working on the remaining facilities as fundraising efforts for the camp continue.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham offers updates on pay increases for city employees, demolition
PELHAM – The Pelham City Council met on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to discuss pay increases for city employees, a three-year investment in support of the “Forward Shelby County” campaign, the Cahaba Valley Creek cleanup and the demolition of city-owned property on 1904 Montgomery Highway. Resolution 2023-11-01 was...
Shelby Reporter
Highway 119 project makes progress
ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
