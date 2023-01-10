ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby Reporter

Vincent downs Westminster, improves to 3-0 in area play

VINCENT – Playing in a five-team area this season, the climb to an area title and the postseason won’t be an easy one for the Vincent Yellow Jackets, but following another dominant win on Friday, Jan. 13, the Jackets have now beaten three of their four opponents in the area.
VINCENT, AL
Shelby Reporter

Helena handles rival Pelham to take command of area

HELENA – It has been an ideal stretch of basketball at the right time for the Helena Huskies and that continued on Friday, Jan. 13 on their home floor against rival Pelham. Following a 22-point win against Briarwood earlier in the week to start area play 1-0, the Huskies made it a 2-0 start with another 20-plus point victory in a 57-29 win over the Panthers.
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

No. 8 Chelsea girls fend off Spain Park in area matchup

CHELSEA – Chelsea’s girls picked up their second area win of 2023 after dominating in its matchup against Spain Park on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Jaguars fell to the Hornets 54-26. The Hornet’s defense dominated the paint in the opening quarter. The Jaguars were limited to one point posting in the first eight minutes of the first half while picking up 16 points of their own.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Panthers pick up first area win against Calera

PELHAM – In an area that is wide open, the Pelham Panthers got a big bounce-back area win on Thursday, Jan. 12 by taking down the Calera Eagles. Coming off a 50-40 area loss to Briarwood, the Panther picked up their first area win of 2023 after taking down Calera in the Eagles’ first area loss 51-24.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham girls defeat Leeds

PELHAM – Coming off its recent area loss against Briarwood, Pelham’s girls basketball team bounced back after picking up a huge win against Leeds on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Pelham took a 10-point lead in the first quarter after limiting Leeds to only five points. The Panthers extended their lead over Leeds after posting another 10 points before the break.
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Hargis Christian Camp poised for more renovations, events in 2023

CHELSEA – A productive year at Hargis Christian Camp in 2022 has set the stage for even more renovations and visitors in 2023. With eight of the camp’s 12 buildings fully remodeled, along with the pool, basketball court and outdoor worship area, leaders are eager to start working on the remaining facilities as fundraising efforts for the camp continue.
CHELSEA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Pelham offers updates on pay increases for city employees, demolition

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council met on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to discuss pay increases for city employees, a three-year investment in support of the “Forward Shelby County” campaign, the Cahaba Valley Creek cleanup and the demolition of city-owned property on 1904 Montgomery Highway. Resolution 2023-11-01 was...
PELHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Highway 119 project makes progress

ALABASTER – Progress is being made on the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Highway 119 widening project. Work is moving along to prepare the foundation for the widened road and the installation of culverts and drainage, according to an official Facebook post by the city of Alabaster. The project...
ALABASTER, AL

