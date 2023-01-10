Read full article on original website
What's Next for Jameis Winston?
What's next for the Jameis Winston after a season of murkiness in New Orleans?
Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement
Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Todd Bowles Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady Situation
Monday's first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys could be Tom Brady's last game in a Tampa Bay uniform — and possibly the last in his NFL career. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn't looking at it that way. “I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m ...
Colts' 2023 Head Coach Candidate: Raheem Morris
The Indianapolis Colts need a new head coach for the 2023 season. Could a veteran in Raheem Morris be the man for the job?
AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill
When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
2023 NFL playoffs: Three reasons to root for Jaguars, including Trevor Lawrence breakout, new winning culture
The Jacksonville Jaguars were not supposed to make the postseason in Year 1 with Doug Pederson, yet here they are. Jacksonville was sitting 2-6 and 4-8 at separate points this season. Then it won its last five games and rallied to win the AFC South with a winning record -- the franchise's first since 2017.
Is Brady on the brink of leaving the Buccaneers?
The Buccaneers' first playoff game is less than a week away, but will Monday night's game be the last time Brady plays at Raymond James?
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
'It's a whole new season': Buccaneers believe in clean slate entering playoffs
TAMPA, Fla. — If you were to step into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room, it would say in big, bold letters on the whiteboard:. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David wrote that down. Him and Mike Evans have been here a long time, only playing in six total playoff games. Even though the 8-9 record was not what they wanted, they are not going to apologize for it and they are not going to take this playoff opportunity for granted.
Steve Keim’s Arizona Cardinals GM tenure had fair share of hits, misses
The transition to a new general manager offers time to reflect on how the departing executive fared. For the Arizona Cardinals, it is a lengthy period of time with Steve Keim, a decade. He stepped away from his duties as GM on Monday after first taking them on in 2013.
Buffalo Bulletin: “Good News, Everyone!” – Micah Hyde, Hamlin, & More
When I woke up on Wednesday morning, I felt great. I had a nice cup of coffee, ate a good breakfast, and took the dog for a walk. By the time I got home, I had three major pieces of Buffalo Bills news to sift through. Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder returned to practice, Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup, and Damar Hamlin was released from hospital. Not a bad day, all told.
Raymond James Stadium hosts Bucs' 'Raise the Flags' event on Friday
Raymond James Stadium announced they will be hosting a drive-thru event for Buccaneers fans on Friday.
Seven SEC athletes selected in 2023 NWSL Draft
A total of seven SEC women's soccer athletes were selected during the 2023 NWSL Draft, held Thursday night at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
