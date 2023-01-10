TAMPA, Fla. — If you were to step into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room, it would say in big, bold letters on the whiteboard:. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David wrote that down. Him and Mike Evans have been here a long time, only playing in six total playoff games. Even though the 8-9 record was not what they wanted, they are not going to apologize for it and they are not going to take this playoff opportunity for granted.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO