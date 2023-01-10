ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement

Sean McVay has not decided if he will return to the Los Angeles Rams as head coach next season or not. However, he is serious about considering his future, and the Rams would be doing themselves a disservice if they did not give any thought to what they might do if McVay does walk. According... The post Report names Rams’ potential Sean McVay replacement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Todd Bowles Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady Situation

Monday's first-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys could be Tom Brady's last game in a Tampa Bay uniform — and possibly the last in his NFL career. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles isn't looking at it that way. “I didn’t think about that in 2020, I didn’t think about that in 2021 and I’m ...
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

When asked if there is a quarterback at the top of the draft the team would want, Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team would pull the trigger on making a trade: “Yes. I’d do whatever it takes.” (Zak Keefer) Ballard was asked if his desire to...
10 Tampa Bay

'It's a whole new season': Buccaneers believe in clean slate entering playoffs

TAMPA, Fla. — If you were to step into the Tampa Bay Buccaneers locker room, it would say in big, bold letters on the whiteboard:. Veteran linebacker Lavonte David wrote that down. Him and Mike Evans have been here a long time, only playing in six total playoff games. Even though the 8-9 record was not what they wanted, they are not going to apologize for it and they are not going to take this playoff opportunity for granted.
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bulletin: “Good News, Everyone!” – Micah Hyde, Hamlin, & More

When I woke up on Wednesday morning, I felt great. I had a nice cup of coffee, ate a good breakfast, and took the dog for a walk. By the time I got home, I had three major pieces of Buffalo Bills news to sift through. Micah Hyde and Jamison Crowder returned to practice, Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday’s Wild Card matchup, and Damar Hamlin was released from hospital. Not a bad day, all told.
