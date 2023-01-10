ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Gronkowski wants ‘nothing but success’ for newly single Tom Brady

By Emily Selleck
Rob Gronkowski has been a shoulder to lean on for his former teammate Tom Brady after the quarterback’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen .

“As a friend and a teammate of Tom’s through my whole career of 11 years, you just always send your support and love to him,” the retired tight end tells Page Six exclusively ahead of his annual Gronk Beach party .

“Even when I’m not playing with him, [I] love to see him be successful,” Gronkowski, 33, adds.

“His resume, his discipline is second to none. He’s just such a great teammate. You want to see nothing but success for him.”

Page Six exclusively reported in September 2022 that Brady, 45, was living apart from Bündchen , 42, after the longtime couple got into an “epic” fight about his decision to un-retire from the NFL earlier that year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lcuV_0k9vKhpr00
Rob Gronkowski has been supporting his former teammate Tom Brady.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUM2N_0k9vKhpr00
Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced last October.
gisele/Instagram

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and the supermodel quietly finalized their divorce in October in the midst of his third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,” he later wrote on Instagram. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPmeQ_0k9vKhpr00
Gronk played for the Patriots and Buccaneers with Brady.
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Bündchen explained in a statement of her own that the pair had “grown apart,” echoing that they intended to co-parent their kids “to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

The exes have two children together: 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. Brady also shares 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11l2NW_0k9vKhpr00
Brady has three children: Jack, Benjamin and Vivian.
gisele/Instagram

Gronkowski, who hung up his cleats last year, will host Gronk Beach in Phoenix on Feb. 11, presented by the Beast Unleashed and headlined by 21 Savage, Diplo, Lil Jon and more.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off the following day at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., with halftime performer Rihanna .

