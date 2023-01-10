ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stilwell, OK

findingnwa.com

Meet a Local: The Hangry Pedaler of Northwest Arkansas

Where did you grow up? How did you land in Northwest Arkansas?. I was born and raised in Arlington, TX. In ‘96, I moved to Sacramento, CA, and lived with my aunt and uncle for a few years before my dad recruited them both to Northwest Arkansas to help out with his nail salons. I remember my cousins and me being super sad because we had no idea what to expect and we also had no idea where Arkansas was, lol! We arrived in November of ’98, and the rest is history. It turned out to be the best decision we ever made, we absolutely love it here!
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
pryorinfopub.com

Whitaker Children's Home

PRYOR, Oklahoma - Whitaker Children's Home, in one iteration or another, has been around Pryor since 1897. It was founded by a couple of early Pryorites, W.T. Whitaker and his wife Stacy. W.T. (William Thomas) Whitaker was born in North Carolina, in 1854. He was a native member of the...
PRYOR, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Strong cold front arrives overnight

WIND ADVISORY for Craig, Creek, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties from midnight to 7 AM Thursday. A cold front will bring much colder and windy conditions after midnight. A brief rain/snow mix is possible Thursday morning. The highest chance of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
5NEWS

Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort Smith

Fort Smith, Arkansas isn't the first place to think of a great jogging destination. But Fort Smith is home to some of the most beautiful jogging trails in the state. The city is well laid out, with plenty of destinations, and that's what makes it special. Whether you want to go by the riverfront, in a downtown setting, or in a quiet park, Fort Smith is sure to have a jogging trail that you like.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KARK

Some former Razorbacks finding new homes

FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals

ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
FORT SMITH, AR
rhscommoner.com

People of Rogers and their cats

Having a pet cat is beneficial for your health. Research has shown that cat purrs can help to decrease stress and lower blood pressure. Rogers High School students have varying opinions about cats. Most people interviewed considered their cats to be part of their family, which makes them even more special.
ROGERS, AR
stiglernews.com

OHP: Fatality Jan. 10

One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
SPIRO, OK
news9.com

OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake

Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
FORT GIBSON, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
ROGERS, AR
5NEWS

81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision

ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
ROGERS, AR
