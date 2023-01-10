Where did you grow up? How did you land in Northwest Arkansas?. I was born and raised in Arlington, TX. In ‘96, I moved to Sacramento, CA, and lived with my aunt and uncle for a few years before my dad recruited them both to Northwest Arkansas to help out with his nail salons. I remember my cousins and me being super sad because we had no idea what to expect and we also had no idea where Arkansas was, lol! We arrived in November of ’98, and the rest is history. It turned out to be the best decision we ever made, we absolutely love it here!

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO