Shop Oklahoma’s Largest Used Book Sale in Pryor, Oklahoma
If your New Year's resolution is to read more books in 2023, then Pryor, Oklahoma, has THE event for you! The town's annual used book sale, Booklahoma, will take place January 20 and 21 this year. What's great about this book sale is that everything is available for just $10...
findingnwa.com
Meet a Local: The Hangry Pedaler of Northwest Arkansas
Where did you grow up? How did you land in Northwest Arkansas?. I was born and raised in Arlington, TX. In ‘96, I moved to Sacramento, CA, and lived with my aunt and uncle for a few years before my dad recruited them both to Northwest Arkansas to help out with his nail salons. I remember my cousins and me being super sad because we had no idea what to expect and we also had no idea where Arkansas was, lol! We arrived in November of ’98, and the rest is history. It turned out to be the best decision we ever made, we absolutely love it here!
pryorinfopub.com
Whitaker Children's Home
PRYOR, Oklahoma - Whitaker Children's Home, in one iteration or another, has been around Pryor since 1897. It was founded by a couple of early Pryorites, W.T. Whitaker and his wife Stacy. W.T. (William Thomas) Whitaker was born in North Carolina, in 1854. He was a native member of the...
Cherokee Nation Marshals Train To Improve Responses In Complex Situations
Cherokee Nation Marshals are going through training this week, learning why it is important to pay attention to their surroundings when responding to calls. Six Layer Concepts and Consulting is doing three days of training with the Cherokee Marshals in Tahlequah. "We go around the country. We train everywhere from...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Strong cold front arrives overnight
WIND ADVISORY for Craig, Creek, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Pittsburg, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties from midnight to 7 AM Thursday. A cold front will bring much colder and windy conditions after midnight. A brief rain/snow mix is possible Thursday morning. The highest chance of...
Water bill mix-up gives Fort Smith customer $120,000 scare
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Darrell Durbrow got the shock of a lifetime when he opened his Fort Smith water utility bill last week. When the mail arrived, he opened the bill like normal - checking to see his remaining credited balance. Instead, Durbrow was met with a bill of more than $120 thousand and a potential late fee of another $12 thousand.
3 Things You Didn't Know About Jogging In Fort Smith
Fort Smith, Arkansas isn't the first place to think of a great jogging destination. But Fort Smith is home to some of the most beautiful jogging trails in the state. The city is well laid out, with plenty of destinations, and that's what makes it special. Whether you want to go by the riverfront, in a downtown setting, or in a quiet park, Fort Smith is sure to have a jogging trail that you like.
Cherokee Nation leaders visit construction site of future Illinois River Area Community Organization community building
News Release Cherokee Nation Cherokee Nation leaders met with members of the Illinois River Area Community Organization on Thursday, January 5, and celebrated the early stages of construction for a multipurpose community building near the Illinois River. Cherokee Nation has contributed more than ...
Rogers Bass Pro Shops employee testifies in Barnett’s Jan. 6 insurrection trial
An employee of a Northwest Arkansas sporting goods store was one of three witnesses called to the stand on the third day of Richard Barnett's January 6, 2021 insurrection trial in Washington, D.C.
Fayetteville restaurant gives away free pizzas during grand opening
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's no secret that the Northwest Arkansas region is growing, and customers lined up to support one local business opening it's doors this past weekend. "I've been up here about eight years and it's amazing, it's probably doubled in size since I've been here," said North Little Rock native, Blake Boone.
UPDATE: Body found in Arkansas River in Fort Smith identified
Fort Smith Police and Fire departments were called to 789 Riverfront Drive after a man's body was found in the water.
Highly-anticipated new restaurant now open in Arkansas
A highly-anticipated new local restaurant recently opened in Arkansas. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, Smokin' Oak Wood-Fired Pizza & Taproom held the grand opening for its first Arkansas restaurant location in Fayetteville.
KARK
Some former Razorbacks finding new homes
FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
KHBS
"Dangerous" Rogers intersection to soon get signals
ROGERS, Ark. — There’s new information on astory first reported in late October about a dangerous intersection in Rogers. For months, residents who live near or use the intersection of Highway 112 and West Pleasant Grove Road have said its current layout is simply too dangerous. AR-DOT and Rogers officials heard those pleas and are taking action.
Police identify man whose body was found in the Arkansas River
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police have identified a body found in the Arkansas River in Fort Smith on Tuesday as 28-year-old Jordan Gillilan. According to the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD), around 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 10, officers were called to an area of Riverfront Drive after a body was found in the river.
rhscommoner.com
People of Rogers and their cats
Having a pet cat is beneficial for your health. Research has shown that cat purrs can help to decrease stress and lower blood pressure. Rogers High School students have varying opinions about cats. Most people interviewed considered their cats to be part of their family, which makes them even more special.
stiglernews.com
OHP: Fatality Jan. 10
One person died in a collision near Spiro the evening of Jan. 10, according to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The collision occurred a few minutes before 7 p.m. on U.S. Highway 271 and Sunset Lane, approximately 20 feet west of Spiro in LeFlore County. Bobbie Fisk, 76,...
news9.com
OHP Dive Team Recovers Truck From Fort Gibson Lake
Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as dive teams pulled an old truck out of Fort Gibson lake on Wednesday. The Mayes County Sheriff's Office says sonar showed there was a car underwater, so he requested help from the highway patrol to pull it out. The sheriff says many people believe...
Rogers approves new entertainment district at Promenade
ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — The City of Rogers is moving forward with creating a new entertainment district. The Bellview Entertainment District will be located at the Pinnacle Hills Promenade shopping area and includes the businesses right across the street to the east on Bellview Road. “Beer brings people together,” said Mike Peerson, owner of Rendezvous […]
81-year-old cyclist dies in Rogers collision
ROGERS, Ark. — According to police, a cyclist was riding alongside a vehicle on S. 8th Street near the intersection of Callahan Drive when the cyclist swerved unexpectedly into the wrong lane. The vehicle then swerved but was unable to avoid collision according to reports by police. The cyclist...
