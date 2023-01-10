Read full article on original website
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie Historical Society program on Jan. 19 to feature Stuttgart Army Airfield
The Grand Prairie Historical Society will hold its winter quarterly meeting at the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on Thursday, Jan. 19. After a social hour with light refreshments starting at 6 p.m., a presentation on the World War II Stuttgart Army Airfield will begin at 7 p.m. The speaker is Ron Lanoue of Little Rock. The public is cordially invited to attend.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
After a difficult year, Mid-south soybean states keep hope alive for 2023
DUMAS, Ark. — After any three consecutive years of soybean farming in the Mid-South, it’s going to take more than one Biblical plague to make an impression on the pros. Speaking to more than 100 growers, consultants and other agriculture industry professionals in early January, Jeremy Ross, extension soybean agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, was duly undaunted.
