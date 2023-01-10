Read full article on original website
Carrie Pill Aims to Ski and Paint 20 Vermont Resorts
Outdoor enthusiasts who are driven to rack up accomplishments can find plenty of challenges in Vermont — hiking the Long Trail end to end, say, or sliding down every mountain. Carrie Pill's goal is unique: She aims to ski and paint all 20 alpine resorts in the state. Call it a personal biathlon.
Hunters took more than 17,000 deer in 2022
The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2022 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,400 deer. Those deer […] Read More The post Hunters took more than 17,000 deer in 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
thepulseofnh.com
Winter Weather Advisory In NH
There’s a winter weather advisory in New Hampshire for snow, mixed precipitation and rain. Light snow will change to a mix and then rain this afternoon, especially in the southern part of the state. The rain-snow line will set up over the Lakes Region. Three-to-six inches of snow is likely in the higher elevation of the north before a change to rain everywhere by early tomorrow morning.
Wait, Snow Fleas Are A Real Thing In New York State?
One nice thing about our crazy winters in Upstate New York, we don't generally deal with bugs. However, you might hear someone use the term "Snow Fleas" this year. Are they real bugs?. Before you panic, snow fleas are real and they usually don't go inside your home. You will...
mynbc5.com
After nearly four years, dog found in Peru, New York to be returned to family in Florida
PERU, N.Y. — Nearly four years after being put up for adoption in Florida, a dog named Cubby will finally be returned to his family thanks to the efforts of a group of Northern New Yorkers. Cubby, an 8-year-old dog, was brought to the Elmore SPCA on Oct. 30...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm to Bring Snow, Rain and Wind This Week
Winter’s chill is evident across New England on Wednesday, but it is on borrowed time – set to stick around just long enough to drop snow in spots before retreating for a mild, windswept rain Friday. Nonetheless, highs in the 30s will feel like the 20s, with a...
newyorkupstate.com
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings list: 8 locations in NY to shut down
Bed Bath and Beyond has announced more store closings as part of plans to axe 150 underperforming locations, leaving only one location still operating in Central New York. The retailer updated its store closings list Tuesday to include 62 more stores nationwide, in addition to 56 announced in September. A total of eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores are now closed or closing in New York state, including four Upstate NY shops in Ithaca, Kingston, New Hartford, and Plattsburgh.
Three Specialized Vermont Seed Companies Offer the Means to Make Your Garden Grow
As they ring in a new year, many people strive to plant the seeds of good habits, hoping to reap the benefits of healthier behavior patterns. (Dry January, we see you!) Many resolutions involve exercise, getting fresh air and eating more vegetables. One way to meet all of those goals...
12 Most Overrated and Underrated Tourist Spots in New England
Okay, here we go. See if you agree with this list of the most overrated and underrated tourists spots in all six of our New England states. I know it can be a touchy subject for sure, since emotions can play a big role in tourist destinations, attractions, and spots, especially in our own backyard. No one like to hear a favorite place being dissed. But I'll tell you one thing, you'll learn about attractions you probably didn't know existed, and that's what I love about this list.
The Best Place in Maine for Pancakes is in New Hampshire
If you ever get a hankering for pancakes, here are 10 places that will fill you right up and a surprise entry that is a road trip out of Maine. Arguably breakfast is the best meal of the day. Also arguably, it's the biggest pain int eh butt to make. If you want pancakes, you're also gonna want bacon and maybe eggs or even some cut-up fruit. That's where making breakfast is just a huge pain. So many pans, so many dishes, so much to clean up.
Should New York Brace For January Lake Effect Snow?
We are now in the middle of winter and while we should expect snow, a lot of people are worried about possible massive lake-effect snow storms. Usually, around this time Lake Erie is frozen, and the chance of lake effect snow drops. lake effect snow happens when cold weather moves across warmer lake water and can dump inches if not feet of snow over a quick time frame.
NH hikers could have license suspended if they refuse to pay for rescue
CONCORD, N.H. - Fish and Game officials in New Hampshire want stricter punishments for reckless hikers who don't pay search-and-rescue bills.State lawmakers are considering a bill that could suspend a hiker's driver's license if they refuse to pay. Every year, Fish and Game rescues about 200 people. Only those who aren't properly prepared - about 10 to 12 - are asked to repay the costs."When we end up with someone we are looking to suspend, it's someone that we heard nothing from; it is someone that has signed up and agreed to make small monthly payments and has made none. It's the extreme. We are talking about three to four people a year," said state Fish and Game Colonel Kevin Jordan.Fish and Game doesn't seek repayment if hikers have a hunting, fishing or recreational vehicle licence or if they have a Hike Safe card. The $25 dollar card acts as insurance against paying any cost for a rescue.
This Connecticut Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Creepiest in the Country
Connecticut is a state that's not necessarily known for its ghost towns, although there are quite a few here. From the remarkably restored mill town known as Johnsonville and the dilapidated 500-year-old Dudleytown, Connecticut is home to some pretty fascinating abandoned places but none, according to the online travel publication known as Thrillist, are as interesting or as creepy as the abandoned community known as Gay City. Keep reading to learn more.
Popular Chain Store Is Closing More Massachusetts Locations–Is Pittsfield One Of Them?
A popular nationwide chain store recently announced they intend to close 150 stores before the end of fiscal 2022 and that includes some stores in the great state of Massachusetts. Back in September of last year, popular home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond announced that they were planning on...
Maine Marden’s Store Location Closes Suddenly
Most of us have always believed that Marden's is one of the hidden gem businesses of the state. For those who are not familiar with the regional chain, they are discount stores, but it is not loaded with junk that you'd never want to buy. These stores are freighted with so much amazing merchandise. They have everything from clothing, to furniture, to appliances, to high end electronics. And yes, all of this stuff is sold at a great discount.
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
Have You Visited the Best Diner in New Hampshire?
It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in New Hampshire.
These Are the Best Places to Get an Omelet in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I am a "breakfast for any meal" kind of gal. Sometimes when we are feeling lazy at my house, we make what we call "kitchen sink omelets" for dinner. That is when you throw just about everything but the kitchen sink into a pan, add some eggs, and call it a day. You can turn anything into an omelet if you put your mind to it; meatloaf, Shepard's pie, you name it!
Can You Guess the Deepest Lake in Maine?
Maine has a heck of a lot of water. Within the Pine Tree State are 73 rivers over 20 miles long, and an additional 39 that drain over 200 square miles each, according to Maine: An Encyclopedia. In addition to its 3,400+ miles of coastline, the state also has many lakes, 51 of which cover an area of at least five miles each.
Report: N.E. electric grid operator declared capacity deficiency Christmas Eve
Region’s supply of electricity was insufficient to meet consumer demand. System operators implemented well established procedures Christmas Eve to maintain New England’s power supply during an unanticipated electric capacity deficiency, according to a report from ISO New England. The operator blamed unexpected generator outages and reductions, and power...
