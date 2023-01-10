Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Theft Investigation Underway At Sneade’s Ace Home Center
LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD 20657. The theft occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, around 10:00 a.m. Investigation revealed the female suspect...
Bay Net
PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station
LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
Bay Net
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Counterfeit Currency Suspect At Optimal Vapor
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a counterfeit investigation. On Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 11:10 am, the suspect passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Optimal Vapor store in Lexington Park. The suspect...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,467 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 23-1198. On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 12200 block of Bandera Lane in Lusby,...
Bay Net
Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County
WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
Bay Net
Traffic Stop In Lexington Park Yields Warrant Arrest For Firearm Charges
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Patrol deputies made a traffic stop this week resulting in the arrest of a Lexington Park man wanted on a warrant for firearm charges. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, Deputy Casey Hill was operating radar at the intersection...
Bay Net
Police Investigating Vandalism, Property Destruction At North Beach Wetlands Park
NORTH BEACH, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of vandalism and property destruction at the Wetlands Park in North Beach. The vandalism occurred sometime between late October and November of 2022. Anyone with information about this case or possible suspects is asked to...
WTOP
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested after being found with stolen street signs
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of a firearm and more than a dozen stolen street signs. We’re told law enforcement executed the search warrant in the 27000 block of Riverside Drive Extended, locating multiple subjects inside. A search revealed two shotguns in a bedroom belonging to 20-year-old Timothy Prichard, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous firearm conviction. Inside an outbuilding on the property, police found 17 street signs that had been stolen throughout the County, with a total value of $1,973.
WJLA
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Recover Three Stolen Cars And Apprehend Four Suspects
PORT TOBACCO, Md – On January 8 at 4:12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco for the report of a motor vehicle theft which had just occurred. Sgt. T. Yates was near Shirley Boulevard at the time of the call and upon...
Wbaltv.com
Bay Net
Two Suspects Wanted After Stealing From Two Dollar General Stores In St. Mary’s
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 4 pm, the two suspects entered the Dollar General in Leonardtown. One suspect brought items to the register, including...
WUSA
Bay Net
Fingerprinting Services Available At St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Fingerprinting services are available at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters at 23150 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown. The service is no longer at the District 3 Station in California. To make an appointment by phone, call 301-475-4200, ext. 78046, or make an...
Bay Net
Arrest Made In Great Mills Home Invasion
GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary. Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and...
Bay Net
Stun Gun Recovered At Smallwood Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On January 10 at 11 a.m., a 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School brought a stun gun to school and showed it to a group of students while in the cafeteria at lunchtime. The student also activated the stun gun underneath the table, which came into...
alxnow.com
D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street
A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
