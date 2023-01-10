ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lusby, MD

Bay Net

Theft Investigation Underway At Sneade’s Ace Home Center

LUSBY, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a theft that occurred at the Sneade’s Ace Home Center located at 11861 HG Trueman Road in Lusby, MD 20657. The theft occurred on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, around 10:00 a.m. Investigation revealed the female suspect...
LUSBY, MD
Bay Net

PGPD Arrests Juvenile For Fatal Shooting At Largo Gas Station

LARGO, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit identified and charged a 17-year-old male from Upper Marlboro in connection with a fatal shooting at a gas station in Largo in December. The suspect is charged as an adult. He was taken into custody on...
LARGO, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 2 – January 8, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,467 calls for service throughout the community. Damaged Property: 23-1198. On January 6, 2023, Deputy Strong responded to the 12200 block of Bandera Lane in Lusby,...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Police Recovered A Ghost Gun During Traffic Stop In Charles County

WALDORF, Md. – On January 7 at 3:44 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Palmer Place and Pilgrims Square. The driver pulled over but fled on foot. He was apprehended a short distance away and found to be in possession of a loaded polymer 80 “ghost gun” – meaning the gun does not have a serial number.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Upper Marlboro teen charged in deadly gas station carjacking

A 17-year-old boy from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, has been arrested and charged as an adult in connection to a fatal shooting at a Largo gas station last December. Prince George’s County officers were called to a gas station in the 10000 block of Campus Way South around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury man arrested after being found with stolen street signs

SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of a firearm and more than a dozen stolen street signs. We’re told law enforcement executed the search warrant in the 27000 block of Riverside Drive Extended, locating multiple subjects inside. A search revealed two shotguns in a bedroom belonging to 20-year-old Timothy Prichard, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous firearm conviction. Inside an outbuilding on the property, police found 17 street signs that had been stolen throughout the County, with a total value of $1,973.
SALISBURY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking spree throughout Howard County leads to 4 arrests

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Police arrested four people, including a juvenile, in connection with a carjacking spree in Howard County. Since October, investigators said the suspects targeted victims over several days outside four locations that included grocery stores and restaurants in Columbia, Ellicott City and Jessup. County police said...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Arrest Made In Great Mills Home Invasion

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 1:26 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 45900 block of Fox Chase Drive in Great Mills for the reported burglary. Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division located and...
GREAT MILLS, MD
Bay Net

Stun Gun Recovered At Smallwood Middle School

WALDORF, Md. – On January 10 at 11 a.m., a 12-year-old student at Smallwood Middle School brought a stun gun to school and showed it to a group of students while in the cafeteria at lunchtime. The student also activated the stun gun underneath the table, which came into...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

D.C. man arrested after armed carjacking on S. Van Dorn Street

A 32-year-old D.C. man is being held without bond after an armed carjacking in the West End. The incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, when the male victim was walking to a construction job in the 400 block of S. Van Dorn Street. The victim parked his Toyota Tundra and walked a short distance when the suspect approached him from behind and pointed a handgun at him and demanded his property, according to a recently released search warrant affidavit.
ALEXANDRIA, VA

