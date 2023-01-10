Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen unbothered by NHL All-Star snub: ‘If I get the rest, it’s probably better’
DENVER — Mikko Rantanen does not share in the uproar over his absence from the initial NHL All-Star roster. Quite the opposite. He could use the vacation time. Rantanen, in the pregame Avalanche dressing room Tuesday, with the Florida Panthers in town, shrugged off the snub with reporters. The Gazette asked whether Rantanen makes it a goal each season to be an All-Star, and his reaction to potentially still being selected this year.
Sabres surrender lead twice in 2nd straight loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an emotional letdown in their first shutout loss of the season, the Sabres had more spirit in the second night of a back-to-back set. The Sabres generated more shots and scoring chances in a matchup between two of the NHL’s highest-scoring teams. But they failed to capitalize in a 4-3 […]
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
AWA: What's Working in the Kraken's Line Combinations
As Kraken built a six-game win streak, recent tweaks to Seattle's forward lines has played a big part in the on-ice success. In an 82-game season, managing lineups is a constant balancing act between providing consistency and maximizing a team's productivity. "When (combinations) haven't worked for a night or two...
NHL
METAL! performs wicked drum solo at the Bell Centre
Fans at the Bell Centre may never know after Monday's special musical performance was interrupted by a decidedly harder-rocking guest. The Canadiens had planned for world-famous woodwind musician Barnaby Hawthorn III to perform during first intermission of the game against the Seattle Kraken, but newly-returned mascot METAL! had other plans.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'WHO WANTS IT MORE'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blues. "It's a big game for us. They're right behind us in the standings. We've lost twice to them now, so it's time we get some revenge and beat them tonight. It's going to be an exciting game. It's always big when you play a team back-to-back - especially after you lost one, because you want to come out and show you're better. We're excited for the game and we should have some good intensity and energy."
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
FOX Sports
Sabres take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Predators
Buffalo Sabres (20-18-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (19-15-6, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres, on a three-game losing streak, take on the Nashville Predators. Nashville has a 9-6-3 record in home games and a 19-15-6 record overall. The Predators have allowed 116...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: New York Islanders – 1/12/2023
The Minnesota Wild had a tough game against the New York Rangers on Jan.10, getting out-played for most of the game but somehow managed to collect a point in a shootout loss. Hopefully, they’ve refocused and are reinvigorated heading into the final game to complete the first half of the 2022-23 season tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders might be sixth in the Metropolitan Division, but they have just one point less than the Wild, albeit with two more games played. Both teams enter tonight’s event on three-game losing streaks, but only one will be broken.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames held an optional skate this morning at the Enterprise Center, so there were no line rushes to report. The following forward combos and D pairs are based off Monday's practice. If anything changes, this page will be updated during the pregame warmup. LINES. Dillon Dube...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Canucks 4
Tampa Bay survives a late Vancouver rally to earn a second-straight victory. Things tightened up at the end, but an Andrei Vasilevskiy save on Curtis Lazar in the dying seconds of the third period preserved a 5-4 victory for the Lightning over the Canucks on Thursday. Up 5-2 with less...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Ullmark, Hellebuyck leaders for Vezina as best goalie
Sorokin, Oettinger also among midseason favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the midway point of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its third installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the goalie voted to be the best in the League by NHL general managers.
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Likely to Lose a Home Game Overseas Next Season
The Buffalo Bills are not focused on next season just quite yet, as they will play the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium this Sunday in the NFL's Super Wild Card round. The Bills and Cincinnati Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event on Monday Night Football and the Bills themselves played one less home game than the rest of the AFC because of November's lake effect snowstorm. That home game against the Cleveland Browns was played in Detroit.
NHL
Around North America: Chicago
Introducing the new segment of the Avalanche's travels: Around North America by Altitude Radio Play-By-Play Conor McGahey. Greetings Programs! That's Jeff Bridges' signature line from the 1982 Walt Disney Studios film Tron. It's also so how every Avalanche broadcast on Altitude Sports Radio begins. It ends with "Around North America and around the world on the Altitude Radio Network."
FOX Sports
Montreal and Nashville face off for non-conference matchup
Nashville Predators (19-14-6, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Predators -149, Canadiens +127; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup. Montreal has an 8-11-0 record in home games...
NHL
Subban adored by Canadiens fans before game against Predators
MONTREAL -- P.K. Subban was showered with love from Montreal Canadiens fans during a ceremony prior to a 4-3 win against the Nashville Predators at Bell Centre on Thursday. And the retired defenseman, who played seven seasons for the Canadiens from 2010-16, shared his moment with friends, including injured goalie and former teammate Carey Price.
NHL
Sam LoPresti faced 83 shots in 1941 game for Black Hawks
Goalie lost 'between 8 and 10 pounds that night' against Bruins. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly column for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares the story of goalie Sam LoPresti, who once faced...
NHL
Prospects Report: January 11, 2023
Walker and Wallstedt named to AHL All-Star Classic. Iowa had a successful three-game slate this past week, going 2-1 in games against Chicago and Rockford. In the matchup against Chicago on Jan.3, Iowa fell 5-2 with F Marco Rossi and F Sammy Walker scoring one goal each. D Joe Hicketts (0-2=2) had two points in the loss.
NHL
RELEASE: Entwistle Activated, Kane Placed on IR
The Blackhawks have placed forward Patrick Kane (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3. The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have activated forward MacKenzie Entwistle (right wrist) from injured reserve. In addition, the Blackhawks have placed forward Patrick Kane (lower body) on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 3.
NHL
RECAP: Red Wings edge Maple Leafs, 4-1, in 'very good win'
And that dedication is helping Fabbri, who scored the eventual game-winning goal on Thursday night in the Detroit Red Wings' 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Little Caesars Arena, return to form as a driving force on offense. "I'm just getting back to my game and getting my...
