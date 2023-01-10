Read full article on original website
Nelson Peltz Lays Out His Case for Disney Proxy Fight, Slams Fox Acquisition
Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
Amazon Union Victory at Staten Island Warehouse Upheld by Federal Labor Board
A federal labor official on Wednesday upheld the results of a historic union election at Amazon's Staten Island warehouse. In April, workers at the 8,000-plus-employee Amazon facility voted in favor of joining the Amazon Labor Union. Amazon said it intends to appeal the National Labor Relations Board's ruling. A federal...
HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched
The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover
Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding
Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
Bill Gates: We Will Overshoot 1.5 Degrees Celsius of Global Warming, Nuclear Can Be ‘Super Safe' and Fake Meat Will Eventually Be ‘Very Good'
The world will not be able to avoid overshooting the goal established in the 2015 Paris Climate Accord to limit global warming to, ideally, 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-Industrial levels, Bill Gates told Reddit users on Wednesday. While it's "great" if people want to be vegan, Gates doesn't think...
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods
Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data
Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
What You May Not Know About Disputing a Charge Through Your Credit Card Company
Matthew Cohen was planning a long weekend getaway to Chicago, and rented a car in advance through Dollar. But when he showed up at the counter, Cohen said Dollar told him the car he reserved wasn’t there. “The rep said there were no cars available. And we’d have to...
4 Side Hustles for Introverts: Some Can Bring in Tens of Thousands of Dollars
Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.
Are Gas Stoves Getting Banned? What You Need to Know About the ‘Hidden Hazard'
Could your days cooking over an open flame be numbered? The debate over gas stoves is heating up in kitchens across the country amid mounting evidence of potential hidden health hazards -- including a link to childhood asthma. So how safe or unsafe is your kitchen mainstay that is the...
