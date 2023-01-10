ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Nelson Peltz Lays Out His Case for Disney Proxy Fight, Slams Fox Acquisition

Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management appeared on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" to discuss his proxy fight with Disney. Trian said it believes Disney "lost its way resulting in a rapid deterioration in its financial performance." Disney is opposing the activist investor's bid to join the board and recently...
HBO Max Raises Price for Ad-Free Service for the First Time Since It Launched

The price of streaming service HBO Max's ad-free tier is increasing to $15.99 from $14.99, the first price hike since it was launched in 2020. Warner Bros. Discovery, the merged company that now runs HBO Max, plans to merge Warner's streaming service with Discovery+ this spring. The company said the...
Activist Investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Won't Pursue Wendy's Takeover

Nelson Peltz isn't interested in acquiring Wendy's, according to a regulatory filing made on Friday. In a statement, Peltz, who serves as chair of the burger chain, said his firm is confident in Wendy's ability to drive long-term value for shareholders. Also on Friday, Wendy's announced a reorganization for its...
Delta Curbs Employee Access to Luxury Airport Lounges as It Struggles With Crowding

Delta Air Lines plans to curb employee access to its plush and popular airport lounges next month to reduce crowding. Travel rewards credit cards have added to the lounges' popularity. The new change bars staff who are traveling for free from using the lounges, even if they have access through...
South Koreans Are the World's Biggest Spenders on Luxury Goods

Total spending on personal luxury goods by South Koreans year-on-year grew around 24% to $16.8 billion, amounting to $325 per capita. Morgan Stanley analysts explained the demand for luxury goods among South Korean buyers is driven both by an increase in purchasing power as well as a desire to outwardly exhibit social standing.
Meta Sues Voyager Labs, Saying It Created Fake Accounts to Scrape User Data

Meta alleged that the startup Voyager Labs was improperly creating fake accounts and scaping user data. The lawsuit follows a similar, recently settled case between LinkedIn and enterprise startup hiQ over data scraping allegations. In Sep, 2022, Meta settled with the companies BrandTotal and Unimania, which agreed to be permanent...
4 Side Hustles for Introverts: Some Can Bring in Tens of Thousands of Dollars

Among the most popular side hustles for 2023 are staffing events like conferences and tutoring in a subject matter where you have expertise, according to experts. But these are all fairly social hustles. You'd have to interact with people if you took them on ― even if only on a one-on-one basis for tutoring.

