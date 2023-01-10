Several events and programs are coming up for Families First of Pella. The annual mother-son fun night will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Pella High School, with two shifts included. Inflatables, laser tag, mini golf, dodgeball, refreshments, photos and games are open to all Kindergarten through 5th grade boys living in the Pella School District (Pella Comm, Pella Christian, and Homeschool). Proceeds from the event help support their free parenting classes, which start Tuesday, January 17 for their meet and eat classes and their evening sessions that start on Thursday, January 19th.

PELLA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO