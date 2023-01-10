Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Angie Jones
Our guest on Let’s Talk Knoxville today is Angie Jones, Wellness Director at the Knoxville Recreation Center, as we talk about fitness. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Judi Van Hulzen
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Judi Van Hulzen, a nurse at Marion County Public Health, as we talk about various illnesses. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Latest
Pella Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses this week’s school board meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Rhonda Douglas
Our guest today on Let’s Talk Kn0xville is Rhonda Douglas, Knoxville School Teacher, who teaches CPR and works with AED. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
American Legion Flag Essay Winners Announced
The American Legion Flag Essay Contest winners for the fifth grade in Knoxville were announced at a special ceremony Friday morning at Northstar Elementary. The top 10 students in the essay contest were announced before the entire fifth grade class. The top 10 students recognized for their essays were Jace...
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: M-D Elementary Kids Love to Read!
A local elementary school wants our help with their literacy fundraiser. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Ms. Holly Van Wyk, teacher at the Melcher-Dallas elementary school, Tenneille Selby, with the Melcher-Dallas PTO, and a bunch of the outstanding elementary students participating in the reading effort.
kniakrls.com
Carolyn Klein
Funeral services for Carolyn Klein, age 82, of Pella, will be held at 1:30 pm, Monday, January 16, at Trinity Reformed Church. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Sunday, January 15, at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home, with family present. Garden Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Panthers vs Cancer Fundraiser is a Week Away
Panthers vs Cancer is a fundraiser in Knoxville that raises money for cancer awareness and support. Last year Knoxville was able to raise over $48,000 to help fight in the fight against cancer. Funds raised from the event are donated directly to the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Foundation, with a...
kniakrls.com
Families First of Pella with Several Upcoming Events
Several events and programs are coming up for Families First of Pella. The annual mother-son fun night will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14th at Pella High School, with two shifts included. Inflatables, laser tag, mini golf, dodgeball, refreshments, photos and games are open to all Kindergarten through 5th grade boys living in the Pella School District (Pella Comm, Pella Christian, and Homeschool). Proceeds from the event help support their free parenting classes, which start Tuesday, January 17 for their meet and eat classes and their evening sessions that start on Thursday, January 19th.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Fire Chief Greg Chia Proud of Department’s Growth
The Indianola Fire Department saw a record number of callouts, training hours, and transition to full-time employees over the year of 2022, all coming from the growth of the City of Indianola and Warren County. Chief Greg Chia tells KNIA News the department is one of the best in the entire state.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Library Trivia Fundraiser in February
The annual Friends of the Indianola Public Library Trivia Fundraiser is in February, serving as the biggest fundraiser of the year for the organization, which supports the library and library activities. All registration proceeds benefit the Friends of the Indianola Public Library foundation, and there will be a cash bar available and a 50/50 raffle.
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
kniakrls.com
Richard Eugene Bacus
Memorial services for Richard Eugene Bacus age 78, formerly of Knoxville will be held on January 21st at 11:00am at the Williams Funeral Home in Knoxville. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be made in the Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville.
kniakrls.com
ICYF Looking Forward to More Events in 2023
The Indianola Community Youth Foundation is looking ahead to 2023, with big plans for new events and celebrating a 10-year run of the Eat Well, Play Well program. ICYF Executive Director Taylor Nehring tells KNIA News Eat Well, Play Well is a program to have high school students promote healthy eating and participation in sports and other activities. Nehring also said the organization is excited to bring even more fun events to Indianola in 2023.
kniakrls.com
IN DEPTH: TruBank
How do we handle holiday debt, and what’s happening with a local bank? Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Clint Welling and Ben Currie with TruBank, Indianola. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Schools to Begin New Science Curriculum Next Year
The Indianola School Board approved the implementation of a new K-5 science program in December, after a successful pilot program was implemented this year at Emerson Elementary. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the new program will be modeled more like art and gym, with a dedicated teacher in place.
kniakrls.com
Pleasantville Cancer Crushers Look to Raise Money
Pleasantville will be holding their cancer awareness event at the high school Friday, Jan 20 when the Trojans play host to Des Moines Christian in a girl-boy basketball doubleheader starting at 6:15 p.m. Erin Cook, co-student council representative is helping head up the Pleasantville Cancer Crusher festivities at the high...
kniakrls.com
Community Invited to Pella Show Choir Performances This Evening
The Pella High School vocal music department is gearing up for the returning show choir competition season. Students Tatum Carlstone and Bethany Schreur are excited to present their 2023 show to the state over the next several weeks, and they invite the community to watch all three choirs perform this evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Pella High School Auditorium.
kniakrls.com
Warren County Nutrition Meals
Warren County Nutrition is offering meals for those aged 60 and up Monday through Friday in 2023. The meals will be offered at several sites in the county, including the Warren County Administration Building and the Carlisle Community Center, while home delivery meals in several communities are also available. Indianola.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0