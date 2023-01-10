Read full article on original website
Related
Lockheed Martin is looking to fire its PAC-3 Patriot missiles from US Navy's launchers
Defense contractor Lockheed Martin could be looking to pair up its Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles with the Mk 41 Vertical Launch systems being used by the U.S. Navy, The War Zone reported. The concept was spotted at the ongoing annual symposium conducted by the Surface Navy Association in Northern Virginia.
Industrial Distribution
Northrop Grumman Advances Scaled Electronic Attack Capability
Northrop Grumman has successfully demonstrated key components of the company's future Ultra-Lite Electronic Attack (EA) Prototype System. The demonstrations were conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) aboard an U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyer during the U.S. Navy's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. The Ultra-Lite...
Air Force Research Laboratory selects BAE Systems to develop advanced seeker for maritime targeting from air-launched platforms
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- BAE Systems has received a $12 million Phase 2 contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further develop a low cost, all-weather, multi-mode (radar/infrared) open architecture seeker under the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program (MWIP) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (also known as QUICKSINK). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005170/en/ BAE Systems has received a $12 million Phase 2 contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop an advanced seeker for maritime targeting from air-launched platforms. (Photo: BAE Systems)
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Business Insider
China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around
The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
How A British Submarine Spent Hours Under A Russian Aircraft Carrier
Royal Navy/Crown Copyright/via authorA Cold War British nuclear sub sneaked into a Soviet naval exercise and took closeup underwater pictures of Russia’s new aircraft carrier.
U.S. Bradley Armored Vehicles Compared to Russia's Battle Tanks
The Biden administration is poised to send Kyiv 50 of the fighting vehicles, which experts say could boost Ukraine's position on the battlefield.
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
Agriculture Online
John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023
As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
americanmilitarynews.com
US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans
Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
MilitaryTimes
Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator
A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
MilitaryTimes
US military donates weapons, and military equipment to Somalia
The United States government presented the Somali National Army with a $9 million donation of military equipment at a ceremony on Sunday, as the country’s military continues to fight against al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda linked group. The donation included weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment for Somalia’s armed forces....
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
MilitaryTimes
Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap
The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
U.S. military tanks at Dutch port en route to NATO frontier
AMSTERDAM, Jan 11 (Reuters) - A large number of U.S. army tanks and military vehicles began arriving at the Dutch port of Vlissingen on Wednesday, before heading to Poland and Lithuania as part of efforts to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force to start tracking height-to-waist ratios in April
The Air Force said Monday it will officially use height-to-waist ratios to measure troops’ fitness starting this spring, solidifying its move away from the dreaded abdominal “tape test.”. The change accompanies a broader overhaul of the Air Force’s physical fitness test in January 2022, following years of debate...
navalnews.com
AFRL selects BAE Systems to develop advanced seeker for QUICKSINK
QUICKSINK munition concept provides air-delivered maritime surface vessel defeat capability for the warfighter via a cost-effective precision-guided munition kit. The program aims to integrate the new seeker developed by BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ research and development organization. The Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) compliant seeker is designed to be plugged and play – providing semi-autonomous precision targeting of maritime surface vessels at low cost by retrofitting existing weapon systems to achieve torpedo-like seaworthy capabilities from the air.
MilitaryTimes
Air Force unit exploring uses for small drones in Mideast
After struggling to fend off weaponized quadcopters in the Middle East for years, a band of volunteer airmen is trying to flip the script. The new unit, known as “Task Force 99″ at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, wants the U.S. Air Force to use small, store-bought drones to its own advantage.
mrobusinesstoday.com
L3Harris Technologies awarded approval for SRVIVR25 installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft
The SRVIVR25 quick-replacement capabilities enable operators to reduce ground support and maintenance time and costs, while providing speedier, secure data download capabilities. L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions has secured the supplemental type certification for installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft for its SRVIVR25 A757...
Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town
Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.
Comments / 0