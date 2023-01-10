ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Industrial Distribution

Northrop Grumman Advances Scaled Electronic Attack Capability

Northrop Grumman has successfully demonstrated key components of the company's future Ultra-Lite Electronic Attack (EA) Prototype System. The demonstrations were conducted in collaboration with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) aboard an U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke class destroyer during the U.S. Navy's Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise. The Ultra-Lite...
The Associated Press

Air Force Research Laboratory selects BAE Systems to develop advanced seeker for maritime targeting from air-launched platforms

MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- BAE Systems has received a $12 million Phase 2 contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to further develop a low cost, all-weather, multi-mode (radar/infrared) open architecture seeker under the Maritime Weapon Innovation Program (MWIP) Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (also known as QUICKSINK). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005170/en/ BAE Systems has received a $12 million Phase 2 contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop an advanced seeker for maritime targeting from air-launched platforms. (Photo: BAE Systems)
Business Insider

China's navy is showing off a huge new ship designed to carry other warships around

The Chinese navy's new heavy-lift ship is ferrying other ships during trials as the People's Liberation Army ramps up its warship projection and rescue capability, state television reported. The Yinmahu, bearing the hull number 834, ran ship transport trials after travelling almost 1,000 nautical miles to several undisclosed locations recently,...
Agriculture Online

John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023

As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
americanmilitarynews.com

US ramps up ties with Philippines as key to China deterrence plans

Washington is increasingly viewing Manila as a key player in deterring Beijing, with an eye on possible contingencies in Taiwan and the East and South China Seas. Following the shaking of the international order engendered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United States is boosting its military cooperation with the Philippines.
MilitaryTimes

Marine vet admits to defrauding VA, threatening investigator

A Marine veteran received nearly $119,000 in disability benefits for the post-traumatic stress disorder that stemmed from his active duty service in the Philippines and Thailand, recovering dead bodies following natural disasters. The only problem: Kamil Wakulik had not actually been involved in recovering human remains, as he admitted Tuesday in a U.S. District Court in New Jersey.
MilitaryTimes

US military donates weapons, and military equipment to Somalia

The United States government presented the Somali National Army with a $9 million donation of military equipment at a ceremony on Sunday, as the country’s military continues to fight against al-Shabab, an al-Qaeda linked group. The donation included weapons, vehicles, medical supplies and other equipment for Somalia’s armed forces....
MilitaryTimes

Marine colonel relieved of command amid investigation into ACV mishap

The Marine colonel in charge of the school that trains Marines to operate amphibious vehicles was fired Tuesday “due to a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command,” the Marine Corps announced Wednesday. Brig. Gen. Farrell Sullivan, commander of the Corps’ Training Command, relieved Col....
MilitaryTimes

Air Force to start tracking height-to-waist ratios in April

The Air Force said Monday it will officially use height-to-waist ratios to measure troops’ fitness starting this spring, solidifying its move away from the dreaded abdominal “tape test.”. The change accompanies a broader overhaul of the Air Force’s physical fitness test in January 2022, following years of debate...
navalnews.com

AFRL selects BAE Systems to develop advanced seeker for QUICKSINK

QUICKSINK munition concept provides air-delivered maritime surface vessel defeat capability for the warfighter via a cost-effective precision-guided munition kit. The program aims to integrate the new seeker developed by BAE Systems’ FAST Labs™ research and development organization. The Weapon Open Systems Architecture (WOSA) compliant seeker is designed to be plugged and play – providing semi-autonomous precision targeting of maritime surface vessels at low cost by retrofitting existing weapon systems to achieve torpedo-like seaworthy capabilities from the air.
MilitaryTimes

Air Force unit exploring uses for small drones in Mideast

After struggling to fend off weaponized quadcopters in the Middle East for years, a band of volunteer airmen is trying to flip the script. The new unit, known as “Task Force 99″ at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, wants the U.S. Air Force to use small, store-bought drones to its own advantage.
mrobusinesstoday.com

L3Harris Technologies awarded approval for SRVIVR25 installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft

The SRVIVR25 quick-replacement capabilities enable operators to reduce ground support and maintenance time and costs, while providing speedier, secure data download capabilities. L3Harris Technologies, a global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions has secured the supplemental type certification for installation on Boeing 737NG aircraft for its SRVIVR25 A757...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Launches ‘Powerful Assault’ on Ukrainian Salt Mine Town

Russian troops have launched a “powerful assault” on the salt-mining town of Soledar near Bakhmut and inched closer to taking control of the territory, British and Ukrainian authorities say. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry announced late Monday that fierce street battles were underway in the town after Russian forces regrouped, changed strategy, and stormed the area. “The enemy is literally advancing over the dead bodies of their own soldiers, massively using artillery, multiple rocket launchers and mortars, and covering even their own soldiers with fire,” the ministry said, adding that Ukrainian troops are still defending the town. The U.K.’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, warned that Russia’s notorious Wagner Group had pushed further into the area and are “likely in control of most of the settlement.” The move is widely seen as a bid to encircle the embattled city of Bakhmut from the north, which would be a huge symbolic victory for Wagner.

