ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Anita Durairaj

Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' Donuts

Ben Affleck and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, have recently gone viral on social media for working the drive-through window at a Dunkin' Donuts in Medford, Massachusetts. Ben and Jennifer were actually shooting a commercial for Dunkin' Donuts. Ben is known to be a big fan of Dunkin' Donuts as he is often seen in the media holding Dunkin' Donuts coffee. There are also several memes of Ben holding his coffee on social media.
MEDFORD, MA
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes

Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
SALISBURY, MA
New York Post

Mass. college student dies after falling from Airbnb balcony in Cancun

A 20-year-old college student from Massachusetts died after she fell from a balcony at an Airbnb in Cancun, Mexico. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, locked herself out of her vacation rental on Jan. 6 and fell while trying to get back inside, according to her obituary.  Pearse climbed to the third-floor balcony when she slipped, fell and “died instantly,” the obituary says. Pearse’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Augustine Robert Aufderheide of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was initially arrested by Mexican authorities after telling police that he and Pearse had gotten into an argument before she fell, according to Southern Maryland...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing

One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV.  “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
COHASSET, MA
TheDailyBeast

Dad Died of COVID After ‘American Horror Story’ Set Ignored Safety: Lawsuit

A man who was part of the crew working on the TV show American Horror Story contracted COVID and died after safety protocols were ignored on set, his family claim in a lawsuit. The relatives of Paul Woodward—who worked as a van driver on the crew during a spring 2021 shoot in Provincetown, Massachusetts—say he wasn’t given a plexiglass divider for his vehicle and that other pandemic management measures were ignored. After Woodward tested negative on set, his son took him to the hospital, where he tested positive. Woodward then died about five weeks later. “He passed away on the morning of our 25th anniversary,” his wife, Patricia Woodward, told NBC10 Boston. “So that day instead of going out to dinner or having champagne, I had to go to the funeral home and look for a casket for him.” The suit names 20th Century Fox, Ryan Murphy Productions, and The Walt Disney Company as the defendants. “We just want some awareness to be made of the situation so something like this doesn’t have to happen again to anybody else, because this has certainly been the worst time of our lives,” Woodward’s son, Redmond, said.Read it at NECN
PROVINCETOWN, MA
The Independent

Ana Walshe: Timeline of missing Massachusetts mother’s disappearance

Police investigating the disappearance of mother of three Ana Walshe are trying to piece together the missing 72 hours between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing. Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation.The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier legal woes...
COHASSET, MA
iheart.com

'TD Garden' Name To Remain For Home Of Celtics, Bruins

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) —The iconic "TD Garden" name will remain for the home of the Boston Bruins and Celtics until the middle of the 21st Century. The naming deal between New Jersey-based TD Bank and the company that owns and operates the Garden, Delaware North, was set to expire in 2025.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy