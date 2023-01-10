Read full article on original website
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
NECN
Man Died From COVID-19 After Protocols Ignored on Film Set in Mass., Family's Lawsuit Claims
A family from East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, filed a federal lawsuit against three production companies on Wednesday, claiming their father died from contracting COVID-19 while on set. According to the lawsuit, Paul Woodward was a van driver for the crew out in Provincetown during the filming of "American Horror Story" in...
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
Body Found In New Hampshire In 1971 Identified By DNA As Missing Massachusetts Woman
Kathy Alston hasn't been seen since she missed seeing her parents off on a flight out of Boston's Logan Airport in 1971. DNA shows her body had already been dumped in a wooded area in New Hampshire. New Hampshire authorities announced this week that they had finally identified the body...
Massachusetts Retiree Accused of Offing Her Boyfriend by Poisoning His Shakes
Massachusetts cops have arrested a woman and charged her with murder for allegedly poisoning her boyfriend with antifreeze last month, family of the victim confirmed to The Daily Beast on Friday.Judy Church, 64, is accused of killing Leroy Fowler, 55, by dishing him a fatal dose of ethylene glycol the night of Nov. 11, cops say. (Fowler’s family corrected earlier reports that listed his age as 46.)Details about why and how she carried out the alleged killing are sparse, but court records obtained by NBC Boston say Fowler had told two family members that he thought Church might be poisoning...
These 4 Massachusetts Restaurants Are Among the Best in New England
A list of the top 100 restaurants to eat at in New England, according to Yelp, was released in 2022. There is a crazy amount of restaurants that made the list in Massachusetts! While it's awesome that we have so many of them here in the Bay State, we decided to focus on those that finished among the very best in the New England region.
Fight over parking spot outside supermarket ends with man stabbed, MA officials say
When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim “bleeding heavily from a wound in his left backside,” officials said.
Mass. college student dies after falling from Airbnb balcony in Cancun
A 20-year-old college student from Massachusetts died after she fell from a balcony at an Airbnb in Cancun, Mexico. Leah “Lee” Pearse, a nursing student at Simmons University in Boston, locked herself out of her vacation rental on Jan. 6 and fell while trying to get back inside, according to her obituary. Pearse climbed to the third-floor balcony when she slipped, fell and “died instantly,” the obituary says. Pearse’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Augustine Robert Aufderheide of Prince Frederick, Maryland, was initially arrested by Mexican authorities after telling police that he and Pearse had gotten into an argument before she fell, according to Southern Maryland...
Friend reveals Ana Walshe’s demeanor at NYE party day before she went missing
One of the last people who saw Ana Walshe before she vanished described a “festive” atmosphere during a New Year’s Eve get-together — during which nothing seemed amiss between her and her husband. “We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s,” family friend Gem Mutlu told WBZ-TV. “There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold,” he said. Mutlu said he was stunned when Brian Walshe called the following day. “I said, ‘What’s wrong? Is there something wrong?’ He said, ‘Yeah,...
Missing Massachusetts mom Ana Walshe's husband searched how to dismember body: report
Brian Walshe allegedly conducted chilling internet searches around the time his wife, Ana Walshe, vanished, which could prove a challenge for his defense, an expert said.
Dad Died of COVID After ‘American Horror Story’ Set Ignored Safety: Lawsuit
A man who was part of the crew working on the TV show American Horror Story contracted COVID and died after safety protocols were ignored on set, his family claim in a lawsuit. The relatives of Paul Woodward—who worked as a van driver on the crew during a spring 2021 shoot in Provincetown, Massachusetts—say he wasn’t given a plexiglass divider for his vehicle and that other pandemic management measures were ignored. After Woodward tested negative on set, his son took him to the hospital, where he tested positive. Woodward then died about five weeks later. “He passed away on the morning of our 25th anniversary,” his wife, Patricia Woodward, told NBC10 Boston. “So that day instead of going out to dinner or having champagne, I had to go to the funeral home and look for a casket for him.” The suit names 20th Century Fox, Ryan Murphy Productions, and The Walt Disney Company as the defendants. “We just want some awareness to be made of the situation so something like this doesn’t have to happen again to anybody else, because this has certainly been the worst time of our lives,” Woodward’s son, Redmond, said.Read it at NECN
Ana Walshe: Timeline of missing Massachusetts mother’s disappearance
Police investigating the disappearance of mother of three Ana Walshe are trying to piece together the missing 72 hours between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing. Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day. Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation.The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier legal woes...
iheart.com
'TD Garden' Name To Remain For Home Of Celtics, Bruins
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) —The iconic "TD Garden" name will remain for the home of the Boston Bruins and Celtics until the middle of the 21st Century. The naming deal between New Jersey-based TD Bank and the company that owns and operates the Garden, Delaware North, was set to expire in 2025.
