Delray Beach, FL

Florida doctor gets 20 years for urine-testing scheme that cost insurers $125 million

By Jay Weaver
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

In one of South Florida’s biggest healthcare fraud cases, an osteopathic physician approved medically unnecessary urine tests and treatment for patients suffering from alcohol and drug addiction that cost private insurance companies more than $125 million over a decade.

Michael Ligotti, who owned a medical clinic in Delray Beach that profited from the scheme, was sentenced Monday to a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison in Miami federal court by U.S. District Judge Rodolfo Ruiz. He had pleaded guilty in October to conspiring to commit healthcare and wire fraud and was ordered to surrender his Florida medical license.

Ligotti, 48, must turn himself into prison authorities in June, but he still faces a restitution hearing to determine how much money the physician must repay Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Humana and other major private insurers for their losses.

According to court records, Ligotti authorized “fraudulent” urine drug tests for patients at about 50 substance abuse treatment centers, sober homes and laboratories in South Florida. In exchange, many of those same patients were recycled through his Delray Beach medical facility, Whole Health, allowing his practice to bill for and profit from redundant substance-abuse treatment and testing services. Ligotti also served as the medical director for some of the treatment centers, sober homes and labs, which were located mainly in Palm Beach County. federal authorities said.

As part of his plea agreement, Ligotti admitted to signing “standing orders” for expensive and unnecessary urine drug tests for patients at the various treatment facilities, including his own clinic. In turn, the patients’ urine specimens were sent to testing laboratories, which then billed private healthcare insurers for the unnecessary urine drug tests. A single test cost thousands of dollars.

As a result, between 2011 and 2020, the healthcare insurers were billed more than $746 million for unneeded addiction treatment and urine testing, according to Justice Department prosecutors. In total, the insurers paid about $127 million for fraudulent drug tests and addiction treatment stemming from Ligotti’s central role in the healthcare scheme, prosecutors said.

Comments / 147

Master BLASTER
3d ago

There are many Corrupt Doctor's out There, Especially in Miami. Its Doctor's like him that our Health Insurance Cost is so Expensive.

Reply(2)
71
Sandle Paws
3d ago

So the doctor got the money or the insurance company? He was making patients take drug tests who were in rehab? This story is convoluted and makes no sense why patients need so many urine tests. Unless of course the patient was at his practice and he gave them prescription narcotic meds then every pain practice has it as part of their patient and provider agreement to give urine anytime, this is done to ensure meds that are prescribed are being taken and the patient is not taking any illegal drugs. How was he making money off the urine? What was he testing? $1000 is too much for urine test unless it is looking for specific meds and how many is he testing for?

Reply(10)
24
Nova Mayes
3d ago

I don’t go to the doctor only when I need my medicines refilled I’m a type 2 diabetic as long as I can control my blood sugar I have to get a 90 day script per my insurance. I don’t believe it’s necessary to go every 3 months. I didn’t do the wellness test this year either after reading the Medicare handbook sent to me. I could get my test strips and lancets free but I have to jump through insurance hoops so I order them on line.

Reply(5)
14
 

