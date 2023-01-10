ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars

By Jason "Jah" Lee
 2 days ago
It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over.

Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”

According to Fox5DC, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and other members of the community are pressing the D.C. police to not only release the name of the shooter but to also inform the family of any information they have gathered in the investigation.

I am not trying to get ahead of the investigation. I know there are many moving pieces to this,” Parker said in the statement. “But at the very least, I believe the family deserves information as it relates to what happened, and I’m calling on MPD, I’m calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office to release information as well as hold perpetrators accountable.”

At this time, no charges have been filed and people are concerned that for some unknown reason, the authorities are handling this case much differently than they normally do. A firearms instructor and lawyer named George Lyon Jr. of Arsenal Attorney’s tells Fox5DC that he teaches students not to confront people over property crimes.

“You’re not legally justified in using deadly force to stop a property crime,” Lyon said. “So that’s an issue that we have here.”

The one thing that has been verified by the police is that Karon was unarmed when he was killed.

We’ll be keeping a very close eye on this case and will update you as information becomes available.

Wayne Johnson
2d ago

Everybody wants accountability for this neighbors action but has anybody wondered why a 13 year old was out at 4:00 AM on a Sunday instead at home with his so called responsible parents. Let the police do their job before passing judgment without any facts a the case. Remember that you are innocent until proven guilty in a COURT OF LAW in the United States of America.

Joan Osborne Ohmann
2d ago

Why was the kid out @ 4am & he was connected to a stolen car in the area why shouldn’t people defend their property 🤔where the hell was he’s parents 😮do they let him roam the streets in the middle of the night 🤔chances are that man saved a life down the road because that kid would’ve been into armed robbery & car jacking sooner then you thought 🤔

jean lasting
2d ago

so from the comments seems like he was out at 4 in the morning. so to let you all know something. people are getting tired of their wheels getting stolen and cars getting broken into. better tell your kids the right thing and guide them in the right direction.

