Lord, Have Mercy: Black 13-Year-Old Karon Blake Gunned Down By Neighbor Claiming He ‘Tampered’ With Cars

It’s sick and sad the things people are willing to take a life over.

Thirteen-year-old Karon Blake was described by his Brookland Middle School Principal Kerry Richardson as a, “quiet and inquisitive scholar who loved fashion and football” according to NBC Washington. Karon was killed early yesterday morning by a yet-to-be named man in the Brookland neighborhood of Washington D.C. who claims he saw the boy “tampering with a car.”

According to Fox5DC, Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker and other members of the community are pressing the D.C. police to not only release the name of the shooter but to also inform the family of any information they have gathered in the investigation.

I am not trying to get ahead of the investigation. I know there are many moving pieces to this,” Parker said in the statement. “But at the very least, I believe the family deserves information as it relates to what happened, and I’m calling on MPD, I’m calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office to release information as well as hold perpetrators accountable.”

At this time, no charges have been filed and people are concerned that for some unknown reason, the authorities are handling this case much differently than they normally do. A firearms instructor and lawyer named George Lyon Jr. of Arsenal Attorney’s tells Fox5DC that he teaches students not to confront people over property crimes.

“You’re not legally justified in using deadly force to stop a property crime,” Lyon said. “So that’s an issue that we have here.”

The one thing that has been verified by the police is that Karon was unarmed when he was killed.

We’ll be keeping a very close eye on this case and will update you as information becomes available.