No School Monday
There will be no school on Monday, January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. See you Tuesday!
Ms. Adams Receives the Crystal Apple Award
Ms. Adams is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Crystal Apple Award for Goshen School. The Crystal Apple Award is given every year to a teacher that shows dedication and commitment to their students and the community, and is voted on by fellow teachers in our school. Ms. Adams made the big leap to Kindergarten this year and has done a FANTASTIC job! Kindergarten is not always the grade that teachers flock to, but she jumped at the chance this year to fill a vacancy and has shown her patience, her knowledge and her skills when working with the youngest of our students. She definitely deserves this award, and we just want to congratulate her on a job well done!
PTA Does it Again!
Many thanks to the East Meadows PTA who came early to set up treats and snacks for the teachers on Friday, January 13th. The teachers spent the entire day from 8:30 am - 3:30 pm doing online zoom trainings to improve their instructional practice in reading. We couldn't be more...
Spotlight - Mrs. Tammy Smith
We are lucky at Brookside to have wonderful technicians to work with our students. One such individual is Mrs. Tammy Smith. Mrs. Smith has been working at Brookside for over 16 years and we all love her. She works with our resource teacher and works with groups of students throughout the day. She always has a smile on her face, a positive attitude, a kind word to say and loves helping our students. We love having Mrs. Smith in our Brookside family.
