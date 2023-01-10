Ms. Adams is the 2022-2023 recipient of the Crystal Apple Award for Goshen School. The Crystal Apple Award is given every year to a teacher that shows dedication and commitment to their students and the community, and is voted on by fellow teachers in our school. Ms. Adams made the big leap to Kindergarten this year and has done a FANTASTIC job! Kindergarten is not always the grade that teachers flock to, but she jumped at the chance this year to fill a vacancy and has shown her patience, her knowledge and her skills when working with the youngest of our students. She definitely deserves this award, and we just want to congratulate her on a job well done!

2 DAYS AGO