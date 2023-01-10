The decline of television has led to some speculation that the next WWE and TV deals could be hurt by it. It has been reported heavily that Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE with the intention to sell WWE at some point in the next six months. That’s because WWE’s TV deals with Comcast/NBCU for Raw and Fox for Smackdown will expire in September. The WWE sale is likely going to happen in the first six months of 2023 unless WWE decides they don’t want to do it due to whatever offers they might receive.

2 DAYS AGO