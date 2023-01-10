Read full article on original website
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food ExperiencesJoel EisenbergLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekendSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
“Hell No’ – Jim Ross Hits Out At Rumours Triple H Sandbagged Top WCW Star
Jim Ross has slammed suggestions that Triple H once set out to sabotage a former top WCW star by “sandbagging” them during a bout. In late 2002, Scott Steiner joined WWE and immediately set his sights on World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H. The two men met in something of an ill-fated match at the 2003 Royal Rumble with the bout ending in a lacklustre disqualification.
WWE Drop Latest Hint Titles Will Be Split
The latest hint that the era of “undisputed” is coming to an end with WWE with the company announcing a new tournament. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Jim Ross On Huge Star’s Time In WWE – “One Of The Most Fumbled Pushes Of Anybody I Can Recall”
Jim Ross has explained why he felt WWE dropped the ball when it came to pushing one of the biggest superstars in the history of the company, the Big Show. When it comes to giants in wrestling, few of them were as big and as successful as former WWE star Big Show, who works for AEW now as an announcer using his real name, Paul Wight.
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
New Report Suggests Stephanie McMahon Was Forced Out Of WWE
Some new details have emerged regarding Vince McMahon’s power play to return to WWE that led to the ouster of his daughter Stephanie. The last year has been very interesting for WWE’s McMahon family in terms of the power plays that have been made. In May 2022, Stephanie McMahon announced that she was taking a leave of absence from her role in WWE as the Chief Brand Officer. In late 2021, her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque suffered a heart attack, so she had to deal with that while also trying to raise the couple’s three daughters.
Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Had Issues Working With Vince McMahon Prior To WWE Resignation
A new report has shed some light on the working relationship between Stephanie McMahon and her father Vince McMahon regarding the family business known as WWE. The holiday season at the McMahon family household was likely very interesting because 2023 has been very newsworthy. Not only is Vince McMahon back in WWE as the Executive Chairman, but his daughter Stephanie McMahon also announced her resignation as the Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Essentially, Vince’s return pushed Stephanie out of her job.
Former WWE Star Addresses Triple H Burying Them On Live TV
Triple H is known for having a sense of humor and there was once a memorable backstage line on WWE TV that is remembered for going a bit too far with a joke. There was a backstage segment on Raw in 2006 where former Raw GM Eric Bischoff was talking to Chris Masters about Eric’s new book. At the time, Masters was visibly smaller than he was in the past because he had come back from rehab following a painkiller addiction problem. The segment led to D-Generation X’s Triple H and Shawn Michaels walking up to them for some banter.
Damian Priest Recalls Wrestling Edge On Raw In Toronto – “Favorite Match In My WWE Career”
Damian Priest has expressed how he felt about wrestling in a big Raw main event match against Edge in Toronto in August 2022. The main event of the August 22nd, 2022 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw took place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. It was a huge match since Edge got to wrestle in a singles match in his hometown of Toronto for the first time in over a decade.
Major Financial Company Predicts Major Losses For FOX In WWE SmackDown Deal
A major financial institution took a closer look at Fox’s deal with WWE to air Smackdown and revealed that the financial losses of the deal are significant. It was in October 2019 when Smackdown on Fox started as the beginning of a five-year deal that expires in September 2024. After Smackdown spent years on smaller networks like UPN at the beginning, they were on other smaller broadcast TV channels (The CW, My Network TV), and they were moved to cable channel Syfy.
Rapid Decline Of Television May Have Huge Impact WWE & AEW’s Upcoming TV Rights Deals
The decline of television has led to some speculation that the next WWE and TV deals could be hurt by it. It has been reported heavily that Vince McMahon is back as the Executive Chairman of WWE with the intention to sell WWE at some point in the next six months. That’s because WWE’s TV deals with Comcast/NBCU for Raw and Fox for Smackdown will expire in September. The WWE sale is likely going to happen in the first six months of 2023 unless WWE decides they don’t want to do it due to whatever offers they might receive.
Iconic WWE Women’s Champion Makes Shock Impact Wrestling Return (SPOILER)
A familiar face was back in the ring for Impact Wrestling during the company’s most recent television tapings. At the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view this past Friday night in Atlanta, Mickie James defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to become the Knockouts Champion. The match had a special stipulation because if Mickie lost then she would retire per the stipulation that she came up with as part of the “The Last Rodeo” storyline.
North American Title Match Announced For WWE NXT Vengeance Day
The NXT North American Title will be on the line at the next Premium Live Event presented by the brand on February 4th at Vengeance Day. Wes Lee has been the NXT North American Champion for about three months since he won the title in a Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc last October. Since then, Lee has been a fighting champion that has taken on all comers and has kept his title.
Bray Wyatt Drops Huge Tease The Fiend May Return In WWE
The clearest sign yet that The Fiend may return to WWE has come on SmackDown as Bray Wyatt drops a heavy hint that his demonic alter ego could reappear soon. The ‘White Rabbit’ teases were the talk of WWE over the autumn of 2022 as the company built up to Bray Wyatt’s eventual return at Extreme Rules. Through the use of QR codes, WWE led fans to teases and videos that all built up to Wyatt’s return being much discussed yet wasn’t confirmed until he made his presence felt in the company once again.
Update On William Regal’s New WWE Role Involving TV Tapings
William Regal is back on the road for WWE following his return to the company to start the new year. In 2022, William Regal signed with AEW after he was released by WWE earlier in the year. Regal would go on to form the Blackpool Combat Club with former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, current ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson and Wheeler Yuta.
AEW Star Signs “Long-Term Contract” With IMPACT Wrestling
A now-former AEW star has walked away from Tony Khan’s company and rejoined IMPACT Wrestling, returning at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Frankie Kazarian was a long-time part of the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling roster, winning the X-Division Championship six times as well as holding the company’s Tag Team Title on three occasions.
Kofi Kingston On His Mentality As A WWE Superstar
When it comes to how he feels about being a WWE Superstar, Kofi Kingston is all about putting on the best show possible for the fans. Kofi Kingston is one of the most well-liked veterans on the WWE roster with nearly 15 years of experience at this point. Kofi has done it all in WWE as a former WWE Champion in 2019. Kofi has also won the Tag Team Titles with New Day over ten times and he has a WWE record of 14 title reigns as a Tag Team Champion.
AEW Inquired Into Jay White’s New Japan Status As Early As 2018
Jay White could be wrapping up his current run in NJPW and a new report has some insight into how long AEW has had an interest in him. It has been an interesting start to 2023 for the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, who lost his title to ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month. The following night at NJPW New Year Dash, White targeted Hikuleo and challenged him to a match where the loser would leave Japan.
Triple H Told WWE Talent He Is Still Running Creative Team
Triple H has assured WWE talent he’s still running the creative team even though Vince McMahon is back in the mix. It’s been a whirlwind week in WWE heading into Smackdown. With plenty of rumors about potential sales led by the return of Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman and Stephanie McMahon resigning from the company, there are questions about who is running the show in terms of the creative process.
AEW Reportedly Interested In Buying WWE And Merging Two Wrestling Companies
The rumors continue to persist regarding a potential WWE sale and a new report suggests that AEW is interested in making an attempt to buy WWE. As the year turned to 2023, WWE quickly grabbed the headlines with the news of Vince McMahon returning to the company as the Executive Chairman with the intention to sell the company.
Mickie James Wins Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title At Hard To Kill PPV With Career On The Line
With her career on the line, Mickie James came up big by winning the Knockouts Championship one more time at Impact Wrestling’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view event. It was in September 2022 when Mickie James announced The Last Rodeo in Impact Wrestling. It was a concept that would see her compete against many different women in Impact Wrestling in a storyline where if she lost just one more match, she would retire. However, if she kept on winning and earned a shot at the Knockouts Title, she would keep on wrestling if she was able to win the championship.
