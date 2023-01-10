ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
AFP

Bereaved UK father criticises social media firms' response to tragedy

The father of a teenage girl who died in Britain after viewing harmful online content on Monday criticised the response of social media companies to a report aimed at preventing future tragedies. In a "prevention of future deaths" report sent to the social media firms and the UK government, Walker urged a review of the algorithms used by the sites to provide content.

Comments / 0

Community Policy