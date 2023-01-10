WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project moved up a week because the construction workers are moving quickly and already have the materials for scaffolding. He also noted it would be easy for them to set up on Monday since nobody will be there due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO