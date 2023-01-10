Read full article on original website
Part of 7th Street to close for sewer rehab project
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A portion of 7th Street in Wichita Falls will be closed starting on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, as workers conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of sewer lines within its Wastewater Collections System. City of Wichita Falls officials said the sewer rehab work will be performed in...
Firefighters battling semi-truck fire near Loving
LOVING, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters from multiple area volunteer fire departments are at the scene of a semi-truck fire near Loving. Hwy 16 North is closed at SH-114 as firefighters battle the blaze that started near Old Bethel Road, according to the Young County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported at this time. The semi was reportedly hauling hay.
Traffic changes planned for U.S. 82 near Nocona
NOCONA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Department of Transportation is planning a few traffic changes on U.S. 82 between Nocona and Ringgold. Motorists will be moved to the newly built lanes just north of the old highway during the week of Jan. 16. TxDOT officials said North Airport Road off U.S. 82 will reopen again, while South Airport Road will be closed to through traffic.
LPD: One person hospitalized after Friday morning incident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police Department and emergency medical crews responded to an alleged stabbing in Lawton early Friday morning. According to Lawton Police Department PIO Chris Blessing, officers were called to the 700 block of SW Sedalia Ave. for a disturbance which occurred a little after 8 a.m. on Friday.
Hit & Run Accidents Are Peak Lawton
Lawton is known for many things. Gateway to the Wichita Mountains, the availability of amazing Indian tacos, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians. It's a small leap from what Lawton was known for thirty years ago... Pawn shops, violent crime, fast food, the good 'ole boy network, and dim-witted politicians... but there's one thing that is somehow talked about by no one and everyone at the same time.
Wichita Falls gas pump car thief back in jail
ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — Less than a year after being paroled, a Wichita Falls man is back in jail on charges of assaulting an officer and evading arrest. Matthew Drullinger was also charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and is being held without bond for violation of parole in Texas and violation […]
Wichita County Annex construction to start early
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Wichita County Commissioner Mark Beauchamp said the project moved up a week because the construction workers are moving quickly and already have the materials for scaffolding. He also noted it would be easy for them to set up on Monday since nobody will be there due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Smith’s Gardentown named top large garden center in Texas
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Smith’s Gardentown in Wichita Falls has been named the top large garden center in the Lone Star State. Employees traveled to College Station to receive two awards from the Texas Nursery and Landscape Association. “This is indeed a great honor for our organization,” Katherine...
Firefighters contain fire at home in NW Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Fire Department responded to a structure fire around noon on Tuesday and were able to contain the fire without extensive damage. The fire happened near 16th and Irwin. When crews arrived they reported seeing smoke coming from the home. Firefighters were able to locate...
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
Burkburnett man sentenced to prison in “prank” shooting
A young Burkburnett man who told police he was trying to pull a prank and scare his friend with a shotgun has been sentenced to the maximum sentence for manslaughter.
Windy conditions return this weekend
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday, we will have a temperature of 56° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with clear skies. Saturday, we will have strong winds return to the forecast. We will have south winds at 20 to 25 mph, with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Temps will climb to a high of 62°. Saturday night, we will have a low of 45° with partly cloudy skies.
City of Electra implements Stage 1 of Drought Contingency Plan
ELECTRA, Texas (KAUZ) - The City of Electra has implemented Stage 1 of the city’s Drought Contingency Plan following the City of Wichita Falls initiating Stage 1 of their drought plan. According to City of Electra officials, Stage 1 restrictions include the following:. (a) Goal: Achieve a five percent...
The wind will calm down Thursday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, the wind will remain strong. We will have northwest winds at 20 to 30 mph. Thursday will also be cool with a high of only 54°. Thursday night, we will have a low of 26° with calming winds. Friday, we will have a high temperature of 58° with light and variable winds. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° and mostly clear skies.
Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city
Eastern Buffet reopens Thursday after being closed by city News Staff Fri, 01/13/2023 - 9:19 am (THOMAS WALLNER | THE GRAHAM LEADER) Eastern Buffet in Graham was closed Monday, Jan. 9 by the city of Graham after a complaint was filed regarding bugs in the restaurant. The restaurant followed the city’s compliance requests and was able to reopen Thursday, Jan. 12. ...
Olney PD drug squad pulls off holiday busts
Officer Miranda Wright and K9 Bond, Olney drug interdiction team, sent five people to jail over New Year’s weekend in three separate arrests, Police Chief Dan Birbeck said. On Dec. 28, Officer Wright stopped a 2016 Honda Accord with four occupants and a dog for speeding at Main Street and Avenue D at 1:08 a.m. “Officer Wright smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and did a probable cause search,” Chief Birbeck said.
Tillman County may now house Canadian County inmates
A jail in southwest Oklahoma is now available to house Canadian County inmates. The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office may now transport inmates from the Canadian County Jail in El Reno to stay at the Tillman County Jail in Frederick. The two jails are about 138 miles apart. A new...
WFISD gives construction update on new high schools
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction is moving along as scheduled for Legacy and Memorial, the two new Wichita Falls ISD high schools. WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said they have run into a few issues here and there but nothing major that would delay the opening set for fall of 2024.
Police arrest an allegedly armed man in a Wichita Falls nightclub
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A report of a suspicious person lands a man with a lengthy criminal record back in jail Sunday morning. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were sent to Club Sip, a local nightclub on East Scott. Police dispatchers told the responding officers, there was a man with a handgun inside […]
