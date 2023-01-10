Jordan Kaye named Idaho sportswriter of the year

The Idaho Press doesn’t own it. It just looks that way.

For the sixth straight year and for a third different writer, the Idaho Press has the National Sports Media Association Idaho sportswriter of the year—24-year-old Jordan Kaye.

“Jordan Kaye is so young he has to pay an extra fee to be able to rent a car,” Idaho Press sports editor Greg Lee said. “But what he’s accomplished since we hired him a year ago is nothing short of amazing. To be transparent—and we told Jordan this—he wasn’t our first or second choice. Shame on us I guess. But we interviewed him and he won us over.”

Kaye hit the ground running, arriving in the middle of the Boise State men’s basketball team’s historic season. He chronicled the Broncos through the NCAA Tournament.

When the summer hit, he tried his hand at writing columns. Not your everyday column. He wrote about things that irritated him and things he tried for the first time.

Take, for example, a guided fly fishing trip with family. Jordan had never been fishing.

Then come July he jumped right into the Boise State football coverage. As the season progressed and the Broncos had hiccups, Jordan wasn’t afraid to ask the tough questions.

Kaye is a native of Phoenix, Arizona. He attended Arizona State and graduated in 2019.

“My career started by applying to a billion jobs during COVID and taking the first one that I got an offer from—even though that job paid $23,000 a year.”

It landed him in Pocatello at the Idaho State Journal. Little did he know that he’d make the drive west to Boise in a little over a year.

Sportswriting wasn’t what attracted Kaye to journalism, though.

“I thought I wanted to be on TV, then I got to college and realized I wasn’t very good at that so I decided to try writing,” he said.

He realized what most sportswriters realize—we have the voice for TV and the face for radio.

“This is an awesome honor,” Kaye said. “The past year at the Idaho Press has been incredible and I’d like to thank sports editor Greg Lee and executive editor Teddy Feinberg for giving me the freedom and support that is so rare in the newspaper business. Also rare are the readers at the Idaho Press who I so appreciate for taking the time to browse my articles and share their thoughts.”

Three stories jump out as Kaye’s favorites from 2022. He did a story about the tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton—the skydiver who crased into Bronco Stadium (now Albertsons Stadium); Kaye played chess against BSU basketball standout and chess savant Emmanuel Akot; and he did a column about the appeal of fishing. All of Kaye’s stories can be found at: www.idahopress.com.

Kaye took over the BSU and blueturfsports.com beats from B.J. Rains, who was named Idaho sportswriter of the year four times. Assistant sports editor John Wustrow was named Idaho Sportswriter of the year in 2020.