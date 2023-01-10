ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

ClutchPoints

Mets release 13-word statement after failed Carlos Correa deal

The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP

The New York Mets are reportedly interested in former MVP Andrew McCutchen, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. McCutchen would profile as a 4th outfielder for a Mets team that already has Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha on the roster. McCutchen was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free […] The post RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Mets eyeing former NL MVP after Trea Turner longshot idea

The New York Mets, despite having already spent a boatload of money this offseason, are not done making moves just yet. After failing to stage an free agency coup that would have brought Trea Turner in town to play center field, the Mets are still looking for outfield help to bolster their depth behind incumbent starters Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. And in the process, the Mets appear to be in hot pursuit of a former NL MVP to strengthen their squad even further.
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Braves GM’s brutally honest take on losing Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson

The Atlanta Braves are figuring out in increasingly heartbreaking ways that the cost of winning is hefty. Over the past two offseasons, they have lost two infield stalwarts in Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, weakening the core of their 2021 World Series-winning roster. However, such is the reality of economics in professional sports. Even Braves […] The post Braves GM’s brutally honest take on losing Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos

The Minnesota Twins ended Carlos Correa’s wild time on the open market on Tuesday. Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract after the star shortstop had two other deals fall through. For the first time, Correa is speaking about the situation. He discussed his experiences with the New York Mets and […] The post Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game

The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

3 reasons Dodgers must extend Julio Urias to a long-term contract ahead of Opening Day

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urias agreed to a 1-year, $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration on Friday. The left-hander, who was an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022, is set to enter his contract season, per Spotrac. But should the Dodgers do everything in their power to make sure he doesn’t hit free agency […] The post 3 reasons Dodgers must extend Julio Urias to a long-term contract ahead of Opening Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration

The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado’s loyal Cardinals message will make fans love him even more

It’s rare for a player in any professional sport to be fully content with one’s own performance, the team’s performance, the money one’s making, and the overall living situation that comes with playing for a particular franchise. Thus, when one stumbles upon this rare situation, one must grab ahold of it and not let go. […] The post Nolan Arenado’s loyal Cardinals message will make fans love him even more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Twins follow up Carlos Correa deal with Chris Paddack extension

After a wild free agency saga that saw Carlos Correa return, the Minnesota Twins are now shifting their focus on other areas of the team. This time, another teammate of Correa in Chris Paddack is set to stay long-term following a contract extension. According to reports, Paddack and the Twins agreed on a three-year extension […] The post Twins follow up Carlos Correa deal with Chris Paddack extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto, Padres agree to massive 1-year, $23 million deal

Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres reportedly agreed on a 1-year, $23 million deal to avoid arbitration, per Jeff Passan. Soto was acquired by San Diego from the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Padres would likely prefer to have agreed on a long-term contract extension with the 24-year old. […] The post Juan Soto, Padres agree to massive 1-year, $23 million deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Yankees get mixed bag of arbitration updates on Gleyber Torres, Frankie Montas

Arbitration is one of the most interesting aspects of the MLB, as teams and players go to battle in an effort to determine how much a player should be paid. Obviously, it’s a scenario that both parties would typically prefer to avoid, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen. The good news for the New York Yankees, though, is that they have managed to avoid arbitration with most of their eligible players.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa reveals first call with Brandon Crawford before Giants deal was nixxed

Carlos Correa was at the center of the perhaps baseball’s biggest offseason saga. Despite being one of the best hitting shortstops among his contemporaries, his questionable physical condition, namely on his surgically repaired leg, deterred not just the San Francisco Giants but also the New York Mets from pulling the trigger on a long-term deal that would have kept Correa in town until his 40s.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers

The New York Yankees have a revamped starting rotation heading into the 2023 MLB season, and Aaron Boone has already expressed his optimism over the group. The addition of Carlos Rodon effectively cemented the starting five of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino. With the core intact, Boone addressed the roles […] The post Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘Complete shock’: Carlos Correa details unreal moment Giants backed out of $350 million deal

Before Carlos Correa eventually settled for a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins this week, he was left, right, and center over the last month. The shortstop initially agreed to a $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants before they saw a red flag in his physical and ultimately ghosted him just before the introductory press conference. Sure enough, the New York Mets also refused to commit to their initial $315 million offer after he did his medical with the franchise as well. They tried to re-negotiate, but the Puerto Rican ended up reuniting with Minny.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
