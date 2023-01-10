Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Marshalls Closes Stores in Multiple States, Financial Crisis Deepens. Are There Stores Closing Near You?Ty D.Minneapolis, MN
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop third-straight after 70-67 loss to MinnesotaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Mets release 13-word statement after failed Carlos Correa deal
The New York Mets were unsuccessful in their bid to land Carlos Correa in MLB free agency following the collapse of his deal with the San Francisco Giants. While the Mets appeared to be the favorites to add Correa, the Twins jumped back into the race at the last minute and signed him to a six-year, $200 million contract. After coming up short in their pursuit of Correa, the Mets released a brief and blunt 13-word statement on Wednesday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
RUMOR: Bryan Reynolds trade update won’t please Yankees, Rangers, Dodgers fans
The Pittsburgh Pirates want the world and more for All-Star Bryan Reynolds, with numerous teams such as the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Los Angeles Dodgers eyeing him for a trade. And according to Bucs insider Jason Mackey, there’s less than a 50% chance Reynolds gets moved ahead of 2023 Opening Day.
RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in former MVP Andrew McCutchen, per the New York Post’s Jon Heyman. McCutchen would profile as a 4th outfielder for a Mets team that already has Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Canha on the roster. McCutchen was previously linked to the Los Angeles Dodgers in MLB free […] The post RUMOR: Mets interested in former MVP appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Mets eyeing former NL MVP after Trea Turner longshot idea
The New York Mets, despite having already spent a boatload of money this offseason, are not done making moves just yet. After failing to stage an free agency coup that would have brought Trea Turner in town to play center field, the Mets are still looking for outfield help to bolster their depth behind incumbent starters Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha. And in the process, the Mets appear to be in hot pursuit of a former NL MVP to strengthen their squad even further.
Braves GM’s brutally honest take on losing Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson
The Atlanta Braves are figuring out in increasingly heartbreaking ways that the cost of winning is hefty. Over the past two offseasons, they have lost two infield stalwarts in Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson, weakening the core of their 2021 World Series-winning roster. However, such is the reality of economics in professional sports. Even Braves […] The post Braves GM’s brutally honest take on losing Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa reveals true impact of Byron Buxton that greased Twins return
Carlos Correa has returned to the Minnesota Twins on a six-year, $200 million contract. This move comes after deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants had fallen through. Reports indicated that Twins star Byron Buxton played a huge role in Correa’s return. On Friday, Correa spoke about...
Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos
The Minnesota Twins ended Carlos Correa’s wild time on the open market on Tuesday. Correa and the Twins agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract after the star shortstop had two other deals fall through. For the first time, Correa is speaking about the situation. He discussed his experiences with the New York Mets and […] The post Twins star Carlos Correa’s parting message to Giants, Mets after back-to-back contract fiascos appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carlos Correa’s promise to Francisco Lindor before Mets deal went south
Carlos Correa’s free agency saga is finally over. The superstar shortstop agreed to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins after a deal with the New York Mets fell through. Many have questioned what was happening with Correa this winter. Rumors of medical concerns swirled as his...
Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game
The Minnesota Vikings are gearing up for a huge playoff showdown against the New York Giants at home this coming Sunday in the NFC Wild-Card Round. The Giants can be a very tough customer to deal with, but the Vikings can expect edge rusher Za’Darius Smith to be out there to help them stop Daniel […] The post Za’Darius Smith gets massive injury update as Minnesota prepares for Giants playoff game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Dodgers must extend Julio Urias to a long-term contract ahead of Opening Day
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urias agreed to a 1-year, $14.25 million contract to avoid arbitration on Friday. The left-hander, who was an NL Cy Young finalist in 2022, is set to enter his contract season, per Spotrac. But should the Dodgers do everything in their power to make sure he doesn’t hit free agency […] The post 3 reasons Dodgers must extend Julio Urias to a long-term contract ahead of Opening Day appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers fail to settle with All-Star pitcher, headed for arbitration
The Los Angeles Dodgers and 2022 All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin failed to come to terms on a contract to avoid arbitration, per Fabian Ardaya and Jack Harris. Gonsolin was the only Dodger out of 10 arbitration-eligible players who didn’t come to terms with LA. Other notable players who agreed to new contracts with the Dodgers include SP Julio Urias, SP Walker Buehler, SP Dustin May, and C Will Smith.
Nolan Arenado’s loyal Cardinals message will make fans love him even more
It’s rare for a player in any professional sport to be fully content with one’s own performance, the team’s performance, the money one’s making, and the overall living situation that comes with playing for a particular franchise. Thus, when one stumbles upon this rare situation, one must grab ahold of it and not let go. […] The post Nolan Arenado’s loyal Cardinals message will make fans love him even more appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nestor Cortes’ inspiring message after avoiding arbitration with New York
Nestor Cortes and the New York Yankees avoided salary arbitration on Friday, reaching an agreement on a one-year contract worth $3.2 million in Cortes’ first year of arbitration eligibility. The star left-hander pitcher took to Twitter to share an inspiring message after the negotiations on Friday night. “It’s a...
Twins follow up Carlos Correa deal with Chris Paddack extension
After a wild free agency saga that saw Carlos Correa return, the Minnesota Twins are now shifting their focus on other areas of the team. This time, another teammate of Correa in Chris Paddack is set to stay long-term following a contract extension. According to reports, Paddack and the Twins agreed on a three-year extension […] The post Twins follow up Carlos Correa deal with Chris Paddack extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto, Padres agree to massive 1-year, $23 million deal
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres reportedly agreed on a 1-year, $23 million deal to avoid arbitration, per Jeff Passan. Soto was acquired by San Diego from the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Padres would likely prefer to have agreed on a long-term contract extension with the 24-year old. […] The post Juan Soto, Padres agree to massive 1-year, $23 million deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dansby Swanson’s World Series ‘addiction’ will make Cubs fans excited
The Chicago Cubs seem to believe that they can be a playoff contender in the 2023 campaign, despite coming off a losing season in 2022. While they haven’t necessarily had the greatest offseason, they have certainly put their money where their mouth is by going out and signing one of the top free agents this offseason in Dansby Swanson.
Yankees get mixed bag of arbitration updates on Gleyber Torres, Frankie Montas
Arbitration is one of the most interesting aspects of the MLB, as teams and players go to battle in an effort to determine how much a player should be paid. Obviously, it’s a scenario that both parties would typically prefer to avoid, but sometimes that just doesn’t happen. The good news for the New York Yankees, though, is that they have managed to avoid arbitration with most of their eligible players.
Carlos Correa reveals first call with Brandon Crawford before Giants deal was nixxed
Carlos Correa was at the center of the perhaps baseball’s biggest offseason saga. Despite being one of the best hitting shortstops among his contemporaries, his questionable physical condition, namely on his surgically repaired leg, deterred not just the San Francisco Giants but also the New York Mets from pulling the trigger on a long-term deal that would have kept Correa in town until his 40s.
Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers
The New York Yankees have a revamped starting rotation heading into the 2023 MLB season, and Aaron Boone has already expressed his optimism over the group. The addition of Carlos Rodon effectively cemented the starting five of Gerrit Cole, Rodon, Nestor Cortes, Frankie Montas, and Luis Severino. With the core intact, Boone addressed the roles […] The post Aaron Boone reveals Yankees’ 2023 plan for two key pitchers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Complete shock’: Carlos Correa details unreal moment Giants backed out of $350 million deal
Before Carlos Correa eventually settled for a six-year, $200 million deal with the Minnesota Twins this week, he was left, right, and center over the last month. The shortstop initially agreed to a $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants before they saw a red flag in his physical and ultimately ghosted him just before the introductory press conference. Sure enough, the New York Mets also refused to commit to their initial $315 million offer after he did his medical with the franchise as well. They tried to re-negotiate, but the Puerto Rican ended up reuniting with Minny.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
216K+
Followers
130K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0