Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2023 Events
Martin Luther King Jr. Day (officially Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., and sometimes referred to as MLK Day) is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. The annual King Holiday...
communitynewspapers.com
Keeping Miami Gardens Beautiful
Along with essential programming and public safety, an important aspect of any City is its appearance — how it looks. So much so that according to MIT researchers, there is even a connection between a City’s beauty, economic growth, and an enhanced quality of life for its residents. This is the mission of the “Keep Miami Gardens Beautiful” initiative.
communitynewspapers.com
GIRL SCOUTS OF TROPICAL FLORIDA KICKS OFF 2023 COOKIE SEASON
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 14 to February 26, 2023, in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties. It is the 88th Girl Scout Cookie sales season in the council’s now 100-year history. The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial business in the world, with money from sales staying local supporting individual Girl Scouts to meet their goals.
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade County partners with One Tree Planted to increase urban forestry in neighborhoods with low tree canopy
Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department is partnering with One Tree Planted, a reforestation nonprofit, to plant more than 450 trees at Amelia Earhart Park in 2023. The plantings, led by Neat Streets Miami-Dade’s Million Trees initiative, will be achieved in three phases to increase tree canopy in some of Miami-Dade County’s neighborhoods with the highest need.
communitynewspapers.com
The Annual Redland Riot Road Rallye – Saturday, January 21 at 10am
Described as a fruity tropical scavenger hunt through the countryside, the annual Redland Riot Road Rallye is an rolling adventure for foodies, history buffs and car enthusiasts — or anyone who enjoys the discovery of wonderful places along the road less traveled. Each car full of participants is a...
thenewtropic.com
The walls that divided Miami
Last February, in honor of Black History Month, I watched two different documentaries about Miami’s Black history (and present): “Swing State Florida” and “When Liberty Burns.” Both films made mention of something I had never heard of: a physical wall that separated — and segregated — the Liberty Square housing project in Liberty City from the rest of the neighborhood.
AOL Corp
Parades, community service and Kamala Harris’ husband at breakfast among MLK events
The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s actual birthday is Jan. 15, 1929. He would have turned 94. On Monday, the national holiday to honor the slain civil rights leader, events will be held throughout South Florida to commemorate his legacy. Here is a sampling:. Miami-Dade. 5000 Role Models’ Dr....
communitynewspapers.com
ZOO MIAMI FOUNDATION (ZMF) ANNOUNCES NEWLY EXPANDED ADULT VOLUNTEER PROGRAM
Zoo Miami Foundation is proud to announce the newly expanded Adult Volunteer program launching today, January 9th, 2023. Volunteers have been integral to Zoo Miami Foundation, Zoo Miami, and the guest experience at the Zoo since the program was initiated in 1956. With the restructuring of the Adult Volunteer program, Zoo Miami Foundation is fully committed to improving the experience of our volunteers, welcoming more volunteers than ever before, and providing new and exciting ways for volunteers to make an impact at Zoo Miami. The new program will be more accessible to the community, including college students and those who only spend part of their year in the Miami-Dade area. We have opened new volunteer opportunities and enhanced current areas, made onboarding more accessible with weekly orientations, and enabled the ability for volunteers to choose the areas they prefer to work in. Zoo Miami and Zoo Miami Foundation could not be more excited for the rebirth of our new and improved Adult Volunteer program.
cw34.com
Migrant landing near downtown Miami
VIRGINIA KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard and local law enforcement responded to a call of a suspected illegal migrant landing off Virginia Key on Thursday afternoon. The island is located just a few minutes away from Miami's downtown financial centers. Little information is known about the...
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Beach Mayor Residency Under Suspicion
The scuttlebutt over North Miami Beach Mayor Anthony DeFillipo’s residency is heating up with a new investigation in part conducted by CBS4 News this month. An investigation by CBS4 found that the mayor had used an old address to vote three times in 2022, despite having sold that North Miami Beach property in December 2021.
calleochonews.com
COVID isn’t the only culprit behind hospital beds filling up in Miami
Hospitalizations have been rising in Miami, and COVID cases are only one part of the problem. Hospitals in Miami-Dade County, Florida's most populated county, are above capacity due to an unprecedented increase in patient visits. Healthcare facilities in South Florida report an increase in COVID patients compared to the past few weeks, although they are far from being overburdened. Moreover, not all these hospital admissions are related to COVID.
communitynewspapers.com
OB/GYN Dr. Dawn George Joins Momz Medical Practice in Homestead
MOMZ Ob/Gyn is pleased to welcome obstetrician/gynecologist Dawn George, M.D., to its new Homestead office beginning January 2023. In addition to providing prenatal and well-woman care, Dr. George diagnoses and treats a wide variety of common health conditions including fibroids, polyps, vaginal infections, STDs, ectopic pregnancy, endometrial biopsy, pregnancy-related emergencies, fetal heart rate and miscarriage, and delivers babies. Dr. George performs both open and robotic surgery.
Street renamed after Black business owner remembered for generosity
MIAMI - The woman who opened Miami's first Bahamian restaurant in 1929 was recognized with a special street designation, and the sign will do more than help people find their way, it'll help some reconnect with the past."I see it, the sign is down there," Andrea Pratt said.Pratt is Margaret Jane Thompson Mackey's granddaughter, CBS4 walked with her as she saw the street sign for the first time. It's near where the Seafood Cafe once stood."I feel so blessed," she said.She has spent two years campaigning for the City of Miami make this happen, and Wednesday it became a reality....
communitynewspapers.com
Leading Full Service Cannabis Law Firm, Mr. Cannabis Law, Innovates with Focus on Mental Health and Team Culture
Mr. Cannabis Law, a leading law firm in the South Florida area, is proud to announce their commitment to prioritizing the mental health and well-being of their employees by hiring Coach Matt, a peak performance coach, to lead the charge on employee well-being and creating a healthy team dynamic with learning and development as the centerpiece. Recognizing the importance of a positive mindset and team culture, the firm has kicked off a number of initiatives to promote employee mental health and productivity.
communitynewspapers.com
International Artist Luis Valle reaches into Miami roots to create the medal ribbon for 18,000 runners at the Life Time Miami Marathon
Many of the participants who will Run Miami January 29, 2023 in the world-renowned Life Time Miami Marathon have seen Luis Valle’s work even if they didn’t realize it at the time. His creations are all over the streets of Miami and are also featured in many local...
communitynewspapers.com
January Premieres on South Florida PBS!
At South Florida PBS (WPBT, WXEL, and Health Channel) we hope your new year is filled with peace and good health! Celebrate this season with the programs you and your family love and an abundance of new premieres. This month we shine the light on local productions and programs featuring...
communitynewspapers.com
Coral Gables Professional Firefighters Association Declares Impasse in Contract Negotiations with City of Coral Gables
Association Local 1210 announced today that it has declared impasse in its negotiations with the City of Coral Gables after more than two years of no progress towards reaching an agreement. The association noted that negotiations have been underway since the height of the pandemic in September 2020, without any tangible offers from the city that would solve for the current or future needs of its firefighters or its residents and businesses.
communitynewspapers.com
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT with special guest CHRISTIAN SANDS TRIO
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is proud to present Grammy Award-winner CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT on Friday, February 3 as part of its Jazz Roots concert series. The Miami native will be bringing her critically acclaimed jazz album Ghost Song to the Knight Concert Hall in a one-night-only homecoming performance. The New York Times recently named Ghost Song the Best Jazz Album of 2022, calling it “stylistically adventurous,” and NPR named it one of the 50 Best Albums of 2022.
communitynewspapers.com
Happy New Year West Park!
As one of the newest elected officials for the city of West Park, I extend my well wishes to you and your loved ones for the upcoming year 2023-2024. Happy New Year West Park!. January 1st marks the beginning of a new year, a new journey, a new perspective, and a new outlook or vision for the future of our individual lives and our community.
communitynewspapers.com
Keep Moving Forward in 2023!
As I look back over the past year, West Park is a better place to live and enjoy. So,. thank you for another outstanding year! To all of our residents and neighbors. who volunteered: Thank you! We couldn’t accomplish all that we did, and be the. city we are,...
