Zoo Miami Foundation is proud to announce the newly expanded Adult Volunteer program launching today, January 9th, 2023. Volunteers have been integral to Zoo Miami Foundation, Zoo Miami, and the guest experience at the Zoo since the program was initiated in 1956. With the restructuring of the Adult Volunteer program, Zoo Miami Foundation is fully committed to improving the experience of our volunteers, welcoming more volunteers than ever before, and providing new and exciting ways for volunteers to make an impact at Zoo Miami. The new program will be more accessible to the community, including college students and those who only spend part of their year in the Miami-Dade area. We have opened new volunteer opportunities and enhanced current areas, made onboarding more accessible with weekly orientations, and enabled the ability for volunteers to choose the areas they prefer to work in. Zoo Miami and Zoo Miami Foundation could not be more excited for the rebirth of our new and improved Adult Volunteer program.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO