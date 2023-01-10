Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Red Rover is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
Family and friends to host benefit for victims of fatal wreck in December
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Three separate families are calling upon the Wichita Falls community after three men were involved in a fatal accident that took the life of one man and critically injured the other two in the vehicle. Thanks to event coordinators a benefit is being held this weekend at Our Place Eatery and Spirits packed […]
Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
Woman indicted in starvation case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
kswo.com
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who attempted to rob a liquor store, but instead was locked inside, was arrested by Lawton police on Monday. Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they learned Haylee Turkelson had approached...
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma
The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in Texas
Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across the country. Last September, they announced 56 stores to be closed. This week an additional 62 new Bed Bath & Beyond closures were across the United States. Of these four are located in Texas, and one of these four has already closed.
Iowa Park woman back in jail for violating probation in cruelty case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Iowa Park woman, who has been in and out of jail the past four years on animal cruelty charges and violations of bond and probation requirements, is back in jail and accused of drinking alcohol and possessing one or more dogs. Joy Jackson, 63, is prohibited from possessing any animals, […]
Convicted forger back in jail for exploitation of elderly
A woman who recently served a four-year prison term is back in jail for alleged financial exploitation of a 76-year-old woman.
Three hospitalized after collision involving city bus
A wreck involving a city bus sent 3 to the hospital with minor injuries.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
Woman sought after failing to show for sentencing
Arrest warrants have been issued for a woman who did not show up for sentencing on charges of child endangerment and forgery of an elderly person.
kswo.com
A woman is speaking out after a drug overdose at the Lawton Correctional Facility.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is looking for a change in the prison system after the father of her kids died of a drug overdose while in custody at the Lawton Correctional Facility. Kyla Rhoades just received the autopsy report for the father of her two kids, which said...
