Wichita County, TX

Red Rover is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Red Rover. The adoption fee for dogs is $140 but that covers all shots, spay or...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Firefighters respond to house fire on Turkey Ranch Road

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita West Volunteer Fire Department, Iowa Park VFD, and the Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to 5200 block of Turkey Ranch Road for a structure fire Saturday afternoon. Captain Christopher Bashford with the Wichita West VFD said around 2:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house on fire. He […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week January 13, 2023

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Woman indicted in starvation case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother is now indicted in a child neglect case in which authorities say her 6-year-old son weighed only 15 pounds because of severe malnutrition. Catherine Jarvey is indicted on two counts–injury to a child and child exploitation. She was arrested last October after police went to a motel […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Woman gets locked in liquor store, arrested by police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman who attempted to rob a liquor store, but instead was locked inside, was arrested by Lawton police on Monday. Police say they were called to a local liquor store after receiving reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they learned Haylee Turkelson had approached...
LAWTON, OK
Police Looking for Alleged Shapeshifter in Lawton, Oklahoma

The Lawton Police Department needs your help in locating a man, not a Smurf, who used a stolen credit card to purchase over $10,000 of merchandise in Lawton, Oklahoma. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma posted a picture on its Facebook page asking for the public to help identify the man in the photo who is accused of stealing a credit card and going on a $10,000 shopping spree. But the photo they posted caused the man to have an... altered skin stone giving him the appearance of a real life Smurf, which they poked at in the post.
LAWTON, OK
UPDATE: Crime Stoppers says ‘person of interest’ has been identified

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma says a woman who was described as a “person of interest” in the death of Shane Chockpoyah has been identified. On Thursday, the organization posted five pictures of a woman entering a Lawton gas station and asked the community for help in identifying her.
LAWTON, OK
