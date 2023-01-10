ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
The 13 best country music bars in New Jersey

You don't necessarily think of New Jersey when you're looking for a bar that features country music. You also might be surprised at how many country music fans there are here in the Garden State. And not just in South Jersey, but all over the state. A good friend of...
Bringing paper bags back for N.J. groceries on hold after uproar over bag ban dwindles

New Jersey grocery deliveries will not be arriving in paper bags. At least not for some months. Starting last May, New Jersey’s single-use bag ban — considered likely the strictest in the nation — has made it illegal for stores, restaurants and other businesses to hand out plastic bags as part of a larger statewide sustainability goal of reducing waste.
Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
