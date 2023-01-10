Read full article on original website
CNBC
The $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot hasn't been claimed, but ticket holders are still winning millions
Even if you don't take home the Mega Millions $1.35 billion jackpot Friday, you still could win millions in prizes. With the last draw on Tuesday, 16 ticket holders across the U.S. won between $1 million and $3 million in prize money. The winners matched the numbers on five of...
Mega Millions lottery just made someone $1.35 billion richer
Someone's life just changed — in about a billion different ways. A Maine resident purchased the winning ticket ahead of Friday $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing — the second-largest in the game's history, lottery officials said. The lotto winner matched all six numbers in the game, which...
NBC Los Angeles
Mega Millions Jackpot Is $1.35 Billion. Here Are 3 Tips for Navigating a Win's ‘Cycles of Surprise,' Says Advisor
This $1.35 billion jackpot marks Mega Millions' second-largest grand prize ever and the fourth-largest in lottery history. The odds of a hitting the grand prize are 1 in 302.6 million. If you win, be aware that there's "an emotional component to this type of newfound wealth that is almost as...
NBC Los Angeles
Friday the 13th Mega Millions Jackpot Set at $1.35 Billion: How to Win
First it was serious. Then it got really serious. Now we just ... can't. The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $1.35 billion -- and climbing -- with no one having hit all six numbers for 25 consecutive drawings. It's Friday the 13th -- and that has to mean something for tonight's game, right?
