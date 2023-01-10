ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland

When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
MOSES LAKE, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues

PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout

EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
EPHRATA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Investigation into Richland crash near river continues

RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy

PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
PASCO, WA
ifiberone.com

Local man fails to flee his way out of arrest after leading police on lengthy chase in Ephrata

EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
EPHRATA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
ifiberone.com

Ritzville woman calls police over spray painted cat

RITZVILLE - A Ritzville woman is up in arms after her cat returned to her home spray painted on Thursday. RJ Renea says she immediately notified police who processed her call as a legitimate case. RJ says she believes the painting of her animal was part of a destructive social media trend.
RITZVILLE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County

A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
GRANT COUNTY, WA

