Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH
PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
Pasco murder suspect released from Franklin County Jail on written promise
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The murder suspect in the Breanna Gooldy case has been released from jail. It’s been more than two months since the youngest of the Gooldy sisters, 24-year-old Breanna, died. She was found November 6, 2022, outside after a frigid night in Pasco. She was wrapped in just a few wet blankets and a wet shirt. The man...
Armed Felon Nearly Turns Car Into Submarine Near Richland
When you meant to go in reverse instead of drive... Thursday afternoon, this Ford Taurus nearly became a submarine near Bateman Island. Richland Officers were called to Wye Park, which is across the water from Bateman, off Columbia Park Trail. According to police, the driver accidentally put the car into...
Over 1,500 Fentanyl Pills, Heroin, & Meth Discovered During Whitman County Investigation
COLFAX, WA – Whitman County Deputies located more than 1,500 Fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin, and a half pound of Methamphetamine during a recent property crimes investigation. A 30-year-old Spokane woman, Nicole R. Simmons, was arrested as a result of that investigation. Bond was set at $50,000. According...
Whitman County sheriff's deputies seize fentanyl, heroin and meth from Spokane woman
COLFAX, Washington — More than 1,500 fentanyl pills, 40 grams of heroin and half a pound of methamphetamine were taken from a Spokane woman by deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) this week as part of a car theft investigation. According to WCSO, 30-year-old Nicole Simmons was...
Moses Lake police arrest man found sleeping in car stolen in Spokane
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police arrested a man Wednesday evening they say was found asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Spokane. Brian A. Gallagher, 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday...
Arrests made as recovery of stolen property investigation continues
PASCO – As the investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office continues into stolen property recovered this weekend at a residence in the Clark Addition north of Pasco, deputies recovered an additional stolen vehicle near the residence and a stolen 34 foot enclosed trailer. Four individuals have also been arrested.
Ephrata woman faulted in crash at SR 282 roundabout
EPHRATA - Police say a local woman is at fault for a wreck in a roundabout in an Ephrata Thursday morning. At about 7:35 a.m., Ephrata Police 38-year-old Hilda Ramirez Alaniz failed to yield to 31-year-old Danielle Palmen. The vehicle at fault was going west on SR 282 when she...
Investigation into Richland crash near river continues
RICHLAND, Wash. – There is new information on a Richland crash that nearly sent one woman into the Columbia River Thursday afternoon. It happened in Wye Park, in an area known as “Bushwacker.” According to Officer Ryan Miller with the Richland Police Department, a woman said she accelerated forward instead of hitting the breaks and drove down the embankment, where...
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy
PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
7 Tri-Cities teens are charged with murder. Why are some in adult court and others not?
A teen who is 13 or 14 can only face adult charges for 2 crimes.
A Tri-Cities woman was left outside in the bitter cold. Prosecutors say it’s murder
She was found wrapped in two damp blankets and a curtain.
Local man fails to flee his way out of arrest after leading police on lengthy chase in Ephrata
EPHRATA - Saturday was a bad day for one local man who tried to flee from an arrest after leading police on a chase in Ephrata. Ephrata police Chief Eric Koch says sometime in the afternoon on Saturday, Ephrata police tried to get 31-year-old Damien Rasmussen to pull over during a traffic stop between the roundabout and Basin Street on SR 282. Police say as soon as the traffic stop was initiated, that's when Rasmussen fled. Rasmussen eventually drove to the Sunland Motel where he got out of his vehicle and started running. The pursuing officer tried to catch up to Rasmussen on foot, but before he could, Rasmussen ran back to his car and took off.
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
Ritzville woman calls police over spray painted cat
RITZVILLE - A Ritzville woman is up in arms after her cat returned to her home spray painted on Thursday. RJ Renea says she immediately notified police who processed her call as a legitimate case. RJ says she believes the painting of her animal was part of a destructive social media trend.
Woman Claims to Have Shot Herself During Party in Grant County
A 22-year-old Grant County woman was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg early Sunday. Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says she was admitted to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake at just after 5 a.m. "The 22-year-old was intoxicated and claimed she'd shot herself accidentally while attending...
10 Tri-Cities restaurants, coffee shops and others fail their food safety inspections
Benton Franklin Health District inspectors awarded 28 perfect scores.
UPDATE: ‘Stable, loving, family guy’ found after 2 days missing in Tri-Cities
“He just wouldn’t torment all of us this way.”
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
