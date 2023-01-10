Read full article on original website
What Do Psychopaths Really Understand About Emotions?
Individuals with psychopathic tendencies show a lack of empathy, but they can also be charming and manipulative. Low empathy could stem from low awareness of others' emotions, while manipulation skills seem to suggest high awareness of others' emotions. A study shows lower emotional awareness in those with greater psychopathy levels,...
The Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Written by guest author and SelfWorks' therapist, Megan Lothian LCSW. American adolescence is undergoing a drastic change as it relates to mental health. 30 years ago, the greatest public health threats to teenagers were binge drinking, drunk driving, pregnancy, and smoking. These have since been replaced by a new public health concern: soaring rates of mental health difficulties among adolescents. Emergency room visits have risen sharply for anxiety, mood disorders, and self-harm since 2019, and for young people ages 10 to 24, suicide rates rose 60 percent since 2018, according to the CDC. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended that all children and adolescents (ages 8-18) are screened by their pediatricians for anxiety and other disorders.
How Layoffs via Zoom Mess With Our Minds
Former EIC of Women's Health Magazine created a site fusing mental health with lifestyle to fill a gap. Getting laid off via Zoom has its own type of emotional devastation. Self-compassion and realizing that things happen in life are a good way forward. I had the privilege of speaking with...
Movement Powers the Imagination
Imagining interactions with an unfamiliar environment can make an unknown place more accessible. Studying how a skilled fiction writer helps readers to imagine a far-off place can help us understand how imagining minds work. In compelling stories as in human brains, action and perception feed each other. The further a...
Can We Use "Tár" in Clinical Practice?
The most basic requirement for cinema therapy is choosing appropriate films for treatment. The films we use should not misinform, miseducate, or stigmatize mental health challenges and/or the process of treatment. Tár is one of the four best psychological films of the past year but it likely has little use...
How to Cope With Change
Whether or not it is planned, change can be emotionally difficult. It's normal to experience positive and negative emotions around significant life transitions. Through reflection and with support, one can manage emotions and be resilient through change. Sometimes, life throws us curveballs. We aren’t expecting things to change and suddenly...
How Introverts Gain Visibility by Tackling Writer’s Block
More than a year ago, I collaborated with an impossibly gifted writer/actor/video expert named Michael Kinney on a video in which he played my inner critic, Ludley. This is an open letter to Michael since I dropped the ball on our working relationship. The video was to accompany a proposal for a second book I struggled to write.
Sibling Relationships and Prince Harry's New Book
Sibling relationships may be fraught with pain or sources of joy and emotional validation. There are questions you can ask yourself to better understand your familial relationships. Siblings may be able to salvage disappointing relationships. Spare, Prince Harry's book, appears to be among the fastest-selling nonfiction books of all time....
5 Ways "Food Addiction" and Drug Addiction Intersect
It’s an open question among researchers whether "food addiction" reaches the level of true addiction, but it’s becoming increasingly clear that food addiction at least exhibits many of the same characteristics. I’m an addiction psychiatrist and have made my career in the substance use addiction world, but I’ve...
Love as Medicine
In medicine, love is a daunting word. Patient-centered care comes alive when we walk alongside our patients on a shared healing journey. A touchpoint to offer love as medicine includes reconnecting with our deepest values and forgiving our fallibilities. How would you define love? Is it that leap of excitement...
The Semmelweis Reflex: Truth Is Hard on the Ears
The Semmelweis reflex is a tendency to refuse to believe the truth if it is unpleasant. Abraham Lincoln was warned by a friend of John Wilkes Booth but didn't believe him. Ignaz Semmelweis tried in vain to get doctors to sanitize their hands after autopsies. As you may know, Abraham...
The Selfie: It's a Lifestyle Now
Taking selfies is an example of the quest to obtain evidence that we are successful, happy people living exciting lives. Once more stable and internally based, modern selves are now “performative,” dependent on others’ regard. The challenge is to avoid preoccupation with image creation and to honor...
A 7-Day Challenge to Connect in the New Year
January is the time of year when many of us try to make New Year’s resolutions. I’m personally not a huge fan of that exercise, as many people start out with good intentions and lose the momentum and motivation to follow through as the month progresses. Then they feel guilty and disappointed in themselves for failing. Instead, I encourage others (and myself) to create goals at any time of year—smart goals that are small and specific, measurable, attainable, relevant to your life, and timely with respect to what’s going on with you personally. This increases the chance that you’ll stick with them and achieve success.
How to Handle Your Child's 'Feelings Bucket'
"Protecting" children from their own emotions can interfere with their ability to cope. It's often tempting to let kids "cry it out" alone or try to distract them. There's a better way to help your child empty out those feelings effectively and safely. One of the biggest controversies in parenting...
Eliminating Guilt, Shame, Regret, and Worry
Regret and shame often result from feelings of guilt. Guilt is a sense of culpability that can be helpful or devastating in one's life. When you make a mistake, own it. Correct it if you can, then let it go. Here's how. It has been said that we are living...
The Problematic Issue of Boundaries and Autism
One of autism's defining features is social deficits and impairments which can lead to people with autism not understanding boundaries. Lack of understanding of boundaries leads to many of the social struggles people with autism have. Helping people with autism understand boundaries is critical. I have struggled with friendships since...
What Client-Centered Therapy Gets Wrong (and Right)
Carl Rogers' client-centered therapy tends to reinforce the patient’s egocentric perceptions of their problems. The retrosplenial cortex mediates between egocentric and allocentric perceptions, which was evolutionarily useful in spatial navigation. The retrosplenial cortex original adaptive function has been exapted (repurposed) to regulate emotional states. Before my crucifixion, I wish...
The Idea of the Beloved Community
The idea of the Beloved Community originated with Harvard philosophy professor Josiah Royce. Martin Luther King Jr. developed the idea as vision for how we could all live in harmony. Zen monk and meditation teacher Thich Nhat Hanh expanded on the concept to include all forms of life. The world...
Feeling Stuck? 2 Types of Procrastination
Procrastination is in your body, not your mind. Nervous system regulation is key to changing habits. Different types of procrastination require different interventions. Who amongst us hasn’t had the experience of knowing what we should do to feel better yet continuing to do the exact opposite? If you’re like most people, you probably have plenty of experience with procrastination. You might even be reading this post to avoid doing something you really need to be doing. Most people learned to view procrastination as laziness, lack of motivation, or character weakness. The good news? There’s a reason you keep falling into the abyss between good intentions and successful outcomes… and it isn’t what you think.
The Power of Restorative Feminism
Women juggling multiple roles and responsibilities often feel guilty making themselves a priority and feel exhausted and overwhelmed. The modern feminist enemy is unequal expectations of productivity and unequal access to rest. Restorative feminism is a framework to help women recover from life circumstances and mindsets that keep them stuck...
