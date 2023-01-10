Read full article on original website
Some of Twitter’s international offices are set to close after the tech giant stopped paying its rent on them, according to a report. Sources familiar with the company told Business Insider that Twitter’s major Singapore office—the company’s headquarters in Asia—was shut down on Wednesday because of non-payment of rent, with Platformer reporter Casey Newton claiming that landlords had “walked employees out of the building.” Other offices are set to close for the same reason, Business Insider’s sources claim, with around a dozen Twitter workspaces in total either closing or being in the process of closing. The closures are reportedly part of Elon Musk’s uncompromising cost cutting at Twitter, which has already seen thousands of workers laid off. The office closures will reportedly see a few hundred more staff dropped from the company’s payroll.I'm told Twitter employees were just walked out of its Singapore office — its Asia-Pacific headquarters — over nonpayment of rent. Landlords walked employees out of the building— Casey Newton (@CaseyNewton) January 11, 2023 Read it at Business Insider
