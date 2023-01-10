Read full article on original website
Venom Foundation Partners With Iceberg Capital to Launch a $1B Web3 Fund
The fund will focus on Web3 protocols and dApps across payments, asset management, DeFi, banking services, and GameFi. It will leverage Iceberg Capital’s network, expertise, and capabilities to offer incubation programs. The fund’s leadership team consists of experienced TradFi and blockchain professionals. Venom Foundation, the first Layer-1 blockchain...
Animoca Brands Japan Invests in Psychic VR Lab’s $7.8M Fundraising
Animoca Brands Japan has invested JP¥100 million ~$780k in Psychic VR Lab. The Japan-based XR startup raised JP¥1 billion ~$7.8 million in December. Psychic VR Lab operates “STYLY” an XR creative platform used by more than 50,000 artists globally. Animoca Brands Japan, a blockchain investment subsidiary...
Wellness Brand Cymbiotika Launches Web3 Customer Loyalty Program on Polygon
Cymbiotika has jumped on the web3 train with a new customer loyalty program on Polygon. The health and wellness company is joining the likes of Starbucks in a fast-growing trend. Dubbed Arise, the program will enable customers to earn blockchain-based rewards that unlock exclusive discounts and offers. Cymbiotika has announced...
The NFT Market Saw 88K Sales From 29K Users In A Single Day
The NFT market hit a 3-month high in terms of both users and sales count, with 88K sales from 29K users. Blur led in terms of sales/user, with 4.4 sales per user. While Looksrare led in terms of Volume/sale, seeing 2.37 ETH per sale. OpenSea led in terms of users...
Former Komainu President Henson Orser Joins Dubai’s Crypto Regulator as CEO
Orser was president of Komainu for almost two years. He now leads Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority. Orson is the crypto regulator’s first CEO. Henson Orser, the former president of Komainu, has been appointed the CEO of Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). The VARA was formed...
