Read full article on original website
Related
Casper Man Arrested in Homicide Investigation
A Casper man has been arrested after a homicide investigation that began Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department on Monday morning,. The news release did not identify the charges against George Kevin Dickerson, 61. However, the Natrona County jail roster on Monday said he...
Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty
A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:. Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to...
Casper Woman Charged with 2 Counts Drug Delivery, Taking Meth into Jail
A Casper woman was charged with four counts in Initial Appearances at Natrona County Circuit Court in Casper on Friday, January 6. Phoebe Soundingsides, 37, was read the following charges:. Taking controlled substances into the jail, punishable by up to 3 years imprisonment. Posession of a controlled substance - 3rd...
Casper Homicide Suspect’s Bond Set at $600,000; He and Victims are Relatives
The suspect in the killing of a husband and the serious wounding of his wife -- the suspect's mother-in-law -- during the weekend was placed on a $600,000 cash-only bond during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. A longtime friend of the wounded woman --...
Casper Homicide Suspect: ‘I Think My Brain Is Broken’
The declining health of an elderly couple, and concerns over their caregivers may have contributed to the circumstances leading to the fatal attack on the husband and the critical wounding of the wife. The affidavit accompanying the second-degree and attempted second-degree murder charges against George Kevin Dickerson outlines the events...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
Suspect in August Double Homicide Near Casper Pleads Not Guilty
The Casper man accused of shooting to death of two people -- Kameron Johnson and Acacia Colvin -- in August pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Natrona County District Court on Friday. Luke Young, who was 26 when arrested, entered the pleas to two counts of first-degree murder and...
Amber Alert Suspect Bound Over for Trial; Bond Still $500,000 Cash
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert in November was bound over for trial in Natrona County District Court on Thursday, but not before his attorney asked for a lower bond. James Warren Martin, 36, will be tried on 17 felony...
Be Aware of Stalled Semi on Southbound Interstate 25
Motorists on southbound Interstate 25 south of Casper should proceed with caution because a stalled semi truck is blocking the right lane, according to an alert from the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The stalled truck is near milepost 181, which is about a mile southeast of the I-25 and Hat...
Natrona School District Board Approves $1.4 Million for Major Maintenance
The Natrona County School District's board of trustees on Monday approved more than $1.4 million of major maintenance projects for the 2022-2023 fiscal year. The district's infrastructure planning committee recommended these projects, and Major Maintenance Funds will pay for them. The following projects were developed by project manager Doug Tunison,...
UPDATE: Structure Fire on Breck Ave. Displaces Two, One Pet Deceased [PHOTOS]
Two occupants were inside the residence of the reported structure fire on the 2300 block of Breck Ave, said Public Information Officer Dane Andersen with the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Andersen said one of the persons was taken to Wyoming Medical Center for evaluation. The body of the fire was found...
Mills Police Asking for Public’s Help Locating a Stolen Vehicle
The Mills Police Department is asking for your assistance in locating a stolen vehicle. Police say a black 2010 Chevrolet Suburban bearing Wyoming License Plate (1-P-74474 exp 02/23) was taken from a business off of Salt Creek Highway in the early morning hours of 01/04/2023. It has black rims, a...
WATCH: Casper Couple Free Buck Tangled in Barb Wire Fence
Casper has many "Good Samaritans", especially during this time of year when the weather is at its worst. While a good many stories of friendly local heroes involve helping drivers with stuck vehicles, that is not always the case. A video was recently posted to YouTube alternative website, Rumble.com (via...
‘Sextortion’ Documentary to be Shown in Wyoming; Casper on April 4
Federal and state authorities will show the documentary "SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic" in communities throughout Wyoming in the coming months. “Sextortion is a serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide images or favors that are sexual in nature, or money,” Wyoming Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo said in a news release.
Harvey’s Dragon: Casper Man Creates 9′ Long Snow Sculpture for Family Friend
It's no secret Casper has some serious artistic talent. Just drive around and you're likely to see something that catches your eye: murals, statues...even the electrical boxes!. Casper's known to host the Chalk Fest on its sidewalks downtown, and even the snow becomes a medium for creative-types around these parts.
Wind Gusts as High as 70 mph in Casper, Chance of Snow Tuesday and Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch Warning for Natrona County. They wrote:. Tonight through Tuesday...Strong winds are possible across the central Wyoming wind corridor from eastern Sweetwater County through Natrona County. Wind gusts to 60 mph are forecast, with higher gusts in excess of 70 mph...
Natrona School District Board Approves $1.8 Million Turf Contract, Other Projects
The Natrona County School District Board of Trustees on Monday approved a nearly $1.8 million contract to replace the artificial turf at the sports fields of the Natrona County and Kelly Walsh high schools. District Superintendent Mike Jennings recommended that Field Turf USA receive the preferred bid of $1,794,232, and...
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Casper Man Charged With Three Drug Felonies; Outraged at Bond
A Casper man with a lengthy criminal history heard three counts of felony drug-related crimes -- with a potential combined punishment of up to 60 years in prison -- during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday. Kevin Johnson, 47, is charged with two counts of delivery...
Thankful Thursday 2023 Is Back At The Beacon Club In Mills
Central Wyoming's premiere fund raising event is Thankful Thursday at The Beacon Club in Mills, WY. For many years now, meeting up on Thursday at the Beacon Club is on many peoples weekly schedule. An important part of Thankful Thursday is that fact that it's family friendly, meaning parents can bring their kids for dinner and a family night out. You can always expect to be out by 8:30pm.
AM 1400 The Cowboy
Casper, WY
926
Followers
2K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT
The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://caspercowboy.com
Comments / 0