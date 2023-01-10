Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. DeSantis Admin Says Homeowners Not Responsible For Abandoned Migrant Vessels
The state of Florida says homeowners are not responsible for abandoned vessels left behind by migrants coming to the shore. WSVN in Miami reported on Tuesday that homeowners in South Florida are being told they are responsible for removing the rickety watercraft left by illegals
AOL Corp
15 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and cultures. One of the biggest perks about living in the state, however, is its affordability. Although big cities like Miami can be more expensive, there are plenty of options where seniors can enjoy the magical combination of low costs and high livability.
'Don't Say Gay' feud advances with new proposed legislation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County website...
DeSantis holds news conference with Florida’s Surgeon General in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Thursday in The Villages. The governor spoke after 10 a.m. from the Eisenhower Regional Recreation Center on Buena Vista Boulevard. DeSantis was joined by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Channel 9 will have a crew at the...
This might just be the scariest road in Florida
I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
disneytips.com
Weather Restrictions Have Caused This Walt Disney World Park to Close For the Weekend
Florida is no stranger to abrupt changes in the weather, and native Floridians are never surprised by this phenomenon. Quick showers that are soon replaced by rain, a few days of cold weather, and hurricane warnings out of the blue are simply par for the course for the Sunshine State.
More than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents
Payments of more than $2,000 could come for millions of Florida residents because Floridians are already facing one of the worst inflation, even the cost of living crisis and financial crisis is getting worse day by day so this payment could be given some help for residents.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
Passengers stuck on delayed Amtrak train nearly 29 hours arrive in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. — A nightmare train trip has ended for some Amtrak passengers. Sanford was the final destination for people who were delayed onboard an Amtrack Auto Train for nearly 29 hours. The train left a Washington D.C. suburb on Monday and was supposed to arrive Tuesday morning in...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Brevard County set to open its first medical school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County is on track to open up its first medical school. Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is heading to Florida Tech campus in Melbourne, and has been in the planning stages for quite some time. The president of the school told Channel 9 the...
Bay News 9
Disney World to modify park pass requirement for passholders
ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders in the coming months, the company announced Tuesday. Disney World will revise the park pass reservation requirement for annual passholders. Passholders will be able to visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Florida
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
FireRescue1
Photos: Governor spotlights first electric fire truck made in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz showed off the first Minnesota-made electric fire truck Tuesday at the state capitol. “This is where the future goes for responding with the ability to be able to continue to provide that service, to do it cheaper and do it environmentally sound,” the governor said during a news conference.
fox35orlando.com
21-foot Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot female orca, also known as a killer whale, died Wednesday morning after she apparently stranded herself on a beach in Florida, Flagler County officials said. The 7,000-pound whale was found along the shore of Jungle Hut beach, officials said. It's not clear how or...
Why Florida Keys Is the Only American City to Top American Express Top Travel Destination yet Again
Often called the Sunshine State, Florida state should be more identified as the Tourist State would be more accurate as it is centered on tourism with big attractions like the Everglades National Park, chic South Beach, and family-friendly Disney World. Florida has created a name for itself within the travel sector.
WESH
Freeze possible for parts of Central Florida this weekend
This weekend is shaping up to be sunny, but cold. We'll be tracking a few rain showers and possibly a few storms Friday morning then it's forecast to cool down for the weekend. Saturday morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the 50s. Sunday...
