NHL
3 Game Essentials | Lightning (27-13-1) at Kraken (26-12-4) | 1 p.m.
Streaking Kraken embark on steep week. First up is championship-caliber Tampa Bay for Monday matinee commemorating Martin Luther King Jr., puck drop 1 p.m. Time: 1:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Recapping the Road Trip. There are so many ways to measure the wild...
NHL
Caps Visit the Island
Two nights after they finished their four-game season's series with the Philadelphia Flyers, the Capitals will face another Metro Division foe for the first time in 2022-23. The Caps are on Long Island on Monday night, facing the New York Islanders in the first of four meetings between the two division rivals. The game is the front end of a set of back-to-backs for the Capitals, who are in the midst of a busy stretch in which they'll play five games in eight nights, traveling for each of the last four of them.
NHL
MTL@NYR: Game recap
NEW YORK - The Canadiens closed out their weekend road trip to New York with a 2-1 win over the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The Canadiens made some lineup changes for the game. Jake Evans, who left Saturday's game on Long Island with a lower-body injury, didn't dress, and Chris Wideman was scratched. In their place, Mike Hoffman and Michael Pezzetta returned to action.
NHL
Mishkin's Musings: Three thoughts at the halfway point
Following their victory over St. Louis on Saturday, the Lightning officially reached the halfway point of their regular season. Here are three thoughts as the team prepares to begin the second half. The Lightning Are In A Solid Playoff Position. Certainly, this isn't some new revelation. The Lightning have done...
NHL
Jets grab top spot in Central with win over Arizona
WINNIPEG - Sunday has all the makings of a trap game. The Winnipeg Jets, winners of two in a row and seven of their last eight, coming home after a three-game road trip to face off with the Arizona Coyotes, who had lost eight in a row. But instead of...
NHL
Fan in critical condition after medical emergency at AHL game: report
An American Hockey League game between the Toronto Marlies and Manitoba Moose was suspended Friday after a fan had a medical emergency during the first intermission. According to the Toronto Star, paramedics performed CPR on a woman at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Hurricanes
Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Hurricanes this season: Oct. 24 (3-2 L vs CAR) and Jan. 15 (road). The Canucks are 39-31-11-1 all-time against Carolina, including a 15-19-5-1 record on the road. Vancouver is 2-2-1 in their last five games against Carolina (3-6-1 in...
NHL
LA Kings vs. New Jersey Devils: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the New Jersey Devils:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Devils: 26 - 12 - 3 (55 pts) Kings: 25 - 14 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings have outshot their opponent in each of their last six games, dating back to Dec. 31 vs. Philadelphia. During that time, the team collectively outshot their opponents 191-156.
NHL
Territory Talk: Big Games Ahead for Panthers
On the latest episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive sit down following Saturday's 4-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks at FLA Live Arena to discuss the crucial road ahead for the Florida Panthers as they start to ramp up their second-half push. Plus, hear...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Pacioretty out for Hurricanes against Penguins
Leddy back for Blues; Bastian nearing return for Devils; Kreider doubtful for Rangers on Sunday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Max Pacioretty will not play for the Hurricanes when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, ATTSN-PT, ESPN+, SN NOW).
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Jets on Sunday
Clayton Keller scored and Karel Vejmelka made 22 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Sunday. Pierre-Luc Dubois and Blake Wheeler scored for the Jets, who won their third straight game. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 of the 21 shots he faced to earn his 22nd win of the season, which is second-most in the league.
NHL
MTL@NYI: What you need to know
NEW YORK - The Canadiens kick off a weekend in New York with a matchup with the Islanders on Saturday night. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens (17-22-3) are looking for a second straight win after beating the Nashville Predators 4-3 at the Bell Centre on Thursday. It was an action-packed evening, with the Habs welcoming former defenseman P.K. Subban back for a pregame tribute where he was greeted warmly by the crowd. Christian Dvorak, for his part, played his 400th career NHL game. Jake Evans opened the scoring with assists from defensemen Joel Edmundson and David Savard. Kirby Dach also found twine in the first. Recently called up from the Laval Rocket, Jesse Ylonen picked up a helper on the play. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield netted his 24th and 25th of the season - both on the power play - setting a new career high in goals in the process. Sam Montembeault turned aside 39 pucks in the win.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ STARS
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Dallas. The Flames continue a five-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. MT, so adjust your schedules accordingly!. The Flames held a 30-minute practice in...
NHL
Recap: Canucks Come From Behind, Take Shootout Victory From Canes
Fewer than 20 hours after the conclusion of their 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Canes opted to go with Pyotr Kochetkov in net for today's affair. While the rookie entered having dropped three consecutive games in regulation for the first time, it took just 2:25 for him to be able to defend the home net with goal support.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ STARS
FLAMES (20-14-9) @ STARS (21-18-3) 12 p.m. MT - Saturday, Jan. 14 | TV: Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Flames defeated Stars 4-3 in the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. NEED-TO-KNOW. ONLINE 50/50. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!
NHL
Dallas Stars hire Joanne Lovato as Vice President, Marketing
FRISCO, Texas - The Dallas Stars announced today that Joanne Lovato has been hired as Vice President, Marketing. Lovato's new role will focus on audience development and ticket sales, corporate partnership activation and strategy, and team coverage on the club's digital channels. "I'm honored to be a part of this...
NHL
Laine's 'Pat trick' a sign chemistry could be brewing for Jackets
Saturday night's win showed again what Laine, Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic can do together. For just over 20 minutes this season, there was a lot to be excited about when it comes to the combination of Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine. The two standout Blue Jackets forwards seemed like...
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts survive late scare to defeat Vancouver
The Tampa Bay Lightning continued to have immense success on home ice with a second-straight victory on Thursday night as they skated to a 5-4 victory over the Vancouver Canucks. The Lightning improved to 26-13-1 on the season with a home record of 17-4-1, increasing their points percentage on home ice this season to .795, the second highest in the NHL behind only the Boston Bruins.
NHL
Lightning reassign F Rudolfs Balcers to Syracuse for conditioning
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Rudolfs Balcers to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League for conditioning today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Balcers, 5-foot-11, 182 pounds, has appeared in 17 NHL games this season with the Lightning and Florida Panthers,...
NHL
Devils set road record in victory against Kings
LOS ANGELES -- The New Jersey Devils became the first team in NHL history to win 17 of their first 20 road games when they defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday. Jack Hughes had two assists, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 35 saves for the Devils...
