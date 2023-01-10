ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Walking Your Dog In St. Cloud? Watch out, These Can be Harmful!

Thinking about getting a puppy sometime soon? It really can be one of the best decisions you will ever make. But I warn you, as a new puppy owner, it can be a lot of work. You better make sure you have done your research and have found the right breed for you. You have the time to put in and you are ready to take care of it night and day. Animals should not be gotten just because they are cute. They are adorable, but there's a lot more to go with it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free. The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday. The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home

The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring

If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?

Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Meditating in Ice Water? Only In Minnesota

I am the first to admit, I don't care much for the cold Minnesota winters. If fact, my main Minnesota activity is just staying warm. There are though, a group of Minnesotans that really embrace the cold and even go a step further and meditate in the icy water. As a result, they claim they sleep better, improve their circulation, reduce anxiety and improve their heart health.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow

The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges

Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Stearns Bank Community Challenges Raises Record Funds

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns Bank Community Challenge raised their highest total ever. The challenge raised more than $665,000, including the $150,000 match, offered through Stearns Bank. The challenge is a partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and will benefit Catholic Charities, Salvation Army and St. Joseph...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy