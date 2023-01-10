Read full article on original website
Walking Your Dog In St. Cloud? Watch out, These Can be Harmful!
Thinking about getting a puppy sometime soon? It really can be one of the best decisions you will ever make. But I warn you, as a new puppy owner, it can be a lot of work. You better make sure you have done your research and have found the right breed for you. You have the time to put in and you are ready to take care of it night and day. Animals should not be gotten just because they are cute. They are adorable, but there's a lot more to go with it.
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town
Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free. The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday. The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old...
The 5 Easy Snow Molds I want to See All Over in Minnesota Yards for Winter!
We have so much snow right now. Even with it being warm enough to actually melt some this winter, we have way more than usual at this time. Naturally, it makes sense to go searching for ideas on what do in the snow. You have the usual, make a snowman,...
Minnesotans Must Take Steps To Keep This Killer Out Of Their Home
The Minnesota Department of Health wants to make sure you are not letting this killer into your home this winter. It's something most of us just don't think about but it's dangerous just the same. Especially in the winter months when the heat is on and the house is closed up pretty tightly, odorless and colorless radon gas leaking into your home is a major health problem.
Crazy for Legos? Convention Coming to Minnesota this Spring
If you were a Lego fanatic when you were a kid, or maybe you have kids now that just love Legos; this is an event that you will probably want to attend. As kids, Legos were a big thing. And throughout the years they have become even bigger with much more elaborate things that you can build. I kind of like the fact that they come as kits now. Kind of like a puzzle. Look at the picture and build what you see. Or, use your imagination and build what ever you want and totally use your own creativity.
Must See Minnesota Photo Proves This Majestic Bird Has Made a Come Back!
Remember the time when it was rare to see a Bald Eagle flying around?. For nearly 30 years, from 1978 to 2007 our National Bird was on the Endangered Species List. Fun fact though, Minnesota was one of five states where it was designated as threatened, which means it wasn't endangered yet...but could become endangered soon enough.
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Should Minnesota Homes be Concerned of Gas Stoves Being Banned this Year?
Do you have a gas stove, an electric one or maybe you have an induction stove?. For those that have a gas stove, or have considered getting one in the future have you heard the talk lately about having gas stoves banned? Not just in Minnesota but all over the country. I'll be honest I had not really seen much on this until I had it brought to my attention by my boyfriend.
4 Very Minnesota Things, Minnesotans Admit to Being Scared Of
We all have our own fears. Some a little more odd than others, but while we find one fear weird, someone else might think our fear is also different. For instance I have always had a fear of birds since I was little. I blame the fear from two things, the 1963 Alfred Hitchcock film, 'The Birds',
Meditating in Ice Water? Only In Minnesota
I am the first to admit, I don't care much for the cold Minnesota winters. If fact, my main Minnesota activity is just staying warm. There are though, a group of Minnesotans that really embrace the cold and even go a step further and meditate in the icy water. As a result, they claim they sleep better, improve their circulation, reduce anxiety and improve their heart health.
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow
The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
This Week’s Ice Fishing Challenges
Last week's snow storm that dropped more than 14 inches of snow in Central Minnesota is still causing havoc with Central Minnesota lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush underneath the snow and the inability to easily get around lakes is making ice fishing very challenging. He says many people are just choosing to not ice fish right now. Schmitt indicates there are very few fish houses on area lakes and not many roads or road systems on Central Minnesota lakes. He says conditions in the Twin Cities may be worse.
After Deadly Start to the Season, MN DNR Urging Snowmobile Safety
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging snowmobile riders to make safety a priority ahead of a long weekend. There is ample snow for riding this season and with moderate temperatures, the DNR says more people will be out riding. It's been a deadly start...
People Actually Leave YELP Reviews For Minnesota Jails
A lot of us will, from time to time, check out YELP reviews on restaurants, hotels, etc. I have no idea that people actually left reviews on YELP about their jail stay, but they do. I couldn't find any reviews on the Stearns County Jail, which means all is good...
Stearns Bank Community Challenges Raises Record Funds
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns Bank Community Challenge raised their highest total ever. The challenge raised more than $665,000, including the $150,000 match, offered through Stearns Bank. The challenge is a partnership with the Central Minnesota Community Foundation and will benefit Catholic Charities, Salvation Army and St. Joseph...
