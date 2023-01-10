St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s STEAM unit Winter & Weather continues! The Green Class students determined what kind of gear they wear in winter. They created their own beanies and created a pattern by finger-painting! Finger painting is a great way for children to explore, learn and develop through sensory play. When children can feel the cool, squishy texture of the paint and experiment with colour and patterns, it encourages their creativity. It’s also a good way for children to express emotions. And of course, finger painting is great fun!

PASADENA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO