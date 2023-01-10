Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?Chibuzo NwachukuLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
Adam Schiff to discuss what to expect from Congress with KCRW’s Madeleine Brand at virtual event on February 8D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
PUSD’s Sierra Madre Elementary Named a 2023 Distinguished School by State
Sierra Madre Elementary School in the Pasadena Unified School District has been selected for the 2023 California Distinguished School Program, which celebrates exceptional schools, districts, teachers, and classified employees for their innovation, talent, and success in supporting students. It was the sole Pasadena Unified campus to receive the award this...
pasadenanow.com
Program Explores How People and Communities Have Shaped Pasadena
The Masters Series at Pasadena Senior Center features the history of Pasadena, layered with the choices, contributions, and lives of people from different backgrounds and cultures, in “Pasadena Here I Come: How People and Communities Shaped Pasadena”on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. In this virtual...
pasadenanow.com
Barger Gives $40,000 to Fund Door of Hope’s Homeless Prevention Work in Communities Surrounding Pasadena
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $40,000 check to Door of Hope, a non-profit organization located in Pasadena that helps families overcome homelessness, yesterday afternoon while meeting with its management team, caseworkers, and board members. The funds will be used to extend Door of Hope’s services to communities...
pasadenanow.com
Local Nonprofit Unable to Help Everyone Asking for Shelter During Winter Storms
Pasadena’s unhoused population has been affected by the recent winter storm series far more than most local residents, but resources to help the unhoused during bad weather are short. From Friday, Jan. 6 through Thursday, Jan. 12, two dozen unhoused people asked for motel vouchers from Friends in Deed,...
pasadenanow.com
Tour Jackson STEM Magnet Dual Language Academy in Altadena
Jackson Magnet STEM Dual Language Academy is a school of residence where STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) are incorporated across the curriculum. Jackson has both a standard English mainstream program and a Spanish dual language immersion program. An in-person tour will be offered on Friday, January 20, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Playhouse Opens 2023 Season with First-Ever Student-Led Production
The Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) student-led production of “Into the Woods” will open Pasadena Playhouse’s 2023 season. The show, directed by Fran de Leon, will run for three performances at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on January 26 and 27. Two shows will be for students and one will be open to the public for free.
pasadenanow.com
Restoration Concert: Arroyo Chamber Players Perform Mozart, Beethoven and Fauré on Sunday
The Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library’s Restoration Concert Series continues on Sunday, Jan. 15, with the Arroyo Chamber Players’ Brendan Speltz on violin, Connie Kupka on viola, David Speltz on cello, and Dominic Cheli on piano. The program begins at 4 p.m. and includes music by...
pasadenanow.com
NIAAA Recognizes Ramona’s Athletic Director Rebecca Lamas ’06
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) pleased to announce that Ms. Rebecca Lamas ’06, Ramona Athletic Director, has been recognized by the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA) as a Certified Athletic Administrator. To earn this distinction, Ms. Lamas has demonstrated the highest level of knowledge and expertise in the...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Sacred Heart to Host ‘A Celestial Celebration Under the Star’
Flintridge Sacred Heart invites the community to join us for “A Celestial Celebration Under the Stars” in honor of Sister Celeste Botello, OP for her 20 years of commitment and service to Flintridge Sacred Heart. The 46th annual gala will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at...
pasadenanow.com
Young Students of St. Gregory A&M Hovsepian School Have Fun Finger Painting
St. Gregory A. & M. Hovsepian School’s STEAM unit Winter & Weather continues! The Green Class students determined what kind of gear they wear in winter. They created their own beanies and created a pattern by finger-painting! Finger painting is a great way for children to explore, learn and develop through sensory play. When children can feel the cool, squishy texture of the paint and experiment with colour and patterns, it encourages their creativity. It’s also a good way for children to express emotions. And of course, finger painting is great fun!
pasadenanow.com
Riddle, Williams Take Initial Step to Run For Assembly
District 2 City Councilmember Felicia Williams and former Pasadena Police Lieutenant Phlunte Riddle have taken steps to seek the assembly seat currently held by Chris Holden in 2024. Williams and Riddle have opened exploratory committees, the first step in a campaign for the State Assembly according to the Secretary of...
pasadenanow.com
City Announces Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures
Pasadena residents and businesses are reminded that City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council will not meet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. City Council is scheduled to meet the following Monday, Jan. 23. Pasadena...
pasadenanow.com
Police Make Arrests in Murder of Man in Pasadena
Pasadena police arrested two people in connection to a murder last year. Police arrested David Lamont Hunt-Cooks, 28, and 32-year-old Brittney Chenise Ruth, 32, both of Pomona, in connection with the October 30 murder of Martrell Eric Robinson, 21. Police found Robinson’s body shortly before 1:30 a.m. on after responding...
pasadenanow.com
Starr Light Leads Mighty Love at First Second Saturday Concert
The Altadena Library District is hosting its first free Second Saturday concert of 2023 with Mighty Love, featuring popular lead vocalist Starr Light, on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mighty Love takes you on a fantastic voyage through the decades as they perform classics to current Soul,...
Comments / 0