30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
Interior designers share 5 bedroom trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 4 that will be out
The pros think color drenching, vintage furniture, and sconces and pendant lighting will be popular but say white bedding and bare floors need to go.
Michelle Gage Turns an Unused Dining Room Into a Delightful, Multifunctional Sunroom
"This is one of the most stunning rooms of the home," proclaims designer Michelle Gage. The room, located in a 1920 Ardmore, Pennsylvania, home, features arched doorways and windows and brims with natural light. But in its former state—as a traditional formal dining room—it wasn't seeing any use. The family thought, What's the point of that?
For The Love Of Kitchens Designers Offer DIY Kitchen Renovation Advice – Exclusive
Design duo Paul O'Leary and Helen Parker of "For the Love of Kitchens" shared the best things to consider when preparing for a kitchen makeover.
Shop Trendy Home Decor During Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale—Including Geometric Rugs & Novelty Signs
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Whether you’ve lived in the same place for a while or just moved in, one of the best parts of acquiring a space is making it your own. It’s not a secret that home decor can be expensive (yes, I’m looking at you Pottery Barn), however, every so often there are sales that you can’t miss where you can save BIG on rugs, lamps, art pieces, coffee tables, and more. From January 10 through January 18, you can shop Wayfair’s Fresh...
Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
Top 2023 interior design trends, according to home decor experts
We’ll say it once and we’ll say it again: this is your sign to add some oomph and vibrancy to your home if you’ve been wanting to renovate. Cutting right to the chase, we turned to an home decor expert on the top interior design trends predicted to be at the forefront for 2023.
Woman Transforms Ikea Cabinet Into a Plant Greenhouse and Understandably, PlantTok Is Amazed
Plant parents...prepare to be impressed!
Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
HGTV Star Breegan Jane's Tips For Choosing Bathroom Flooring
Need help with what to do with your bathroom floors? Here are Breegan Jane's tips for picking materials that will look stylish and last you for years.
How to Make a DIY Floating Nightstand with IKEA Parts
As rent and housing prices continue to rise, many of us are looking to maximize our small home spaces. Many DIYers on TikTok are turning to creative solutions for nightstands, such as installing a floating shelf or two beside their beds. While some have happily constructed their own creative shelves, IKEA’s classic Lack shelf makes for an even simpler DIY. Better yet, its minimalist design makes it perfect for endless customization. Read on to discover how to install your own floating nightstand.
Lessico Familiare to Serve Sustainable Extravaganza in Cocktail-themed Collection
MILAN — Since their introduction to the Milan Men’s Fashion Week schedule last June, Lessico Familiare founders’ Riccardo Scaburri, Alberto Petillo and Alice Curti reconsidered a key aspect of their sustainable brand, which is rooted in one-off pieces. They thought that developing a thematic collection, like the bridal one they created to mark their debut last year, would remain an exception in their creative journey. Yet the idea of offering an ironic take on the world of cocktail parties eventually lured them to change their minds.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending...
Before and After: A $5,000 Redo Gives This Brown Kitchen More Storage, More Light, and More Charm
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Perhaps like many homeowners and DIYers, Roxanne Flett (@Roxy_Home_Living) never planned to tackle a kitchen reno on her own — that is, until she saw how costly it was to hire a contractor for a total kitchen demo.
There’s a Whole World of Vintage IKEA Out There, and It’s on Etsy
When walking through the hypnotizing halls of IKEA, it’s easy to lose sight not only of your original shopping list but the long history behind the visionary Swedish company. It was formed in 1948, after World War II, around the then innovative model of canceling out the middleman to keep well-designed furniture attainable. (If you’re a nerd like us, you should probably hop on over to the digital IKEA Museum for more fun facts and PDFs of every single catalog.)
