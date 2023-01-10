Read full article on original website
St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
“Fairytale” Drive with Attractions and Stops Begins in St. Cloud
In the wintertime I generally start thinking and planning for when it's not winter. This is one of those things that you can plan for Spring, Summer and/or Fall. But winter may be a bit challenging for some of these attractions. There is a very scenic drive that you can...
St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow
The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed
If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter
A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
Man Charged With Setting Fire to St. Cloud Apartment Unit
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with arson after an early morning apartment fire Thursday. Thirty-five-year-old Reiss Atterbury has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson for the fire at 4055 12th Street North in St. Cloud. Fire crews entered the apartment and...
Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town
Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
Early Morning Fire Call At St. Cloud Apartment Building
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud fire department was called to a fire in an apartment building early Thursday morning. At about 2:00 a.m. a call came in about a fire at 4055 12th Street North. There was smoke detected on the first floor of the three-story building....
St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
Three Day MLK Community Celebration in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration in St. Cloud is back in person this year. Spokeswoman Desiree Clark says they had about 1,600 people attend their free breakfast in 2020, the last year it was held in person. After a couple of years of going online due to COVID-19, she says they are excited to be back together at the River's Edge Convention Center.
Ready, Set, Go! Winter Trout Season Set To Open This Weekend In Minnesota
If you are an avid fisherman you probably already knew this, but I still think it's worth the share. This weekend marks the start of Lake Trout season here in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources shared recently more information about what anglers needed to know. Winter trout season...
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free. The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday. The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old...
Walmart to Stop Providing Plastic Bags In Some States – Is Minnesota Included?
We've been hearing about how some grocery and big box stores are starting to cease the use of single use plastic bags around the country. Up to now, MOSTLY happening in states like California and Arizona. But now, there are more states that are beginning to adopt this practice all in the effort to improve the environment.
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
Air Quality Alert Extended For Central, Northwestern Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extend their air quality alert for central and northwestern Minnesota. The alert remains in effect through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Air quality is expect to reach red in parts of the Twin Cities Metro and Moorhead area, while remaining in...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
