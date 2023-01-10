ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

St. Joseph Community Food Shelf Buys Building

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- The St. Joseph Community Food Shelf has bought the building they are currently in. Organizers say the purchase gives them stability after moving several times in the last few years. The St. Joseph Food Shelf was started in 1987 and was housed at the Saint...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud’s Oldest Lutheran Church Celebrating 140 Years

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's oldest Lutheran church is celebrating its 140th anniversary. Salem Lutheran Church on Riverside Drive in southeast St. Cloud was started on February 6th, 1883 by 23 charter members who were mostly Swedish immigrants that worked in the granite quarries. Its original name was Svenksa Lutherska Salems.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Handling Garbage/Recycling in St. Cloud Due to Snow

The piles of snow at the end of St. Cloud driveways and snow piled up along curbs has additional consequences for St. Cloud residents. The heavy snow totals leave less area to place garbage and recycling at the end of our driveways. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Need Coffee? Kiosk in St. Cloud Crossroads Mall Suddenly Closed

If you happen to frequent the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud, and would stop by the Caribou kiosk outside of the JCPenney wing, you will have to find another place to "fuel up". The Caribou kiosk was always very busy. And they suddenly closed this week. As for the reason why, that is just a rumor, but it seems like the rumor may be true. The rumor is that they were having staffing issues, like everyone else. It certainly wasn't because there wasn't enough business, as the line at this particular kiosk was usually at least 3-5 people deep. At least on the weekends.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

How City of St. Cloud is Handling This Snowy Winter

A snowy December has bled into a snowy January. An average winter in St. Cloud for snowfall is 42.5 inches and St. Cloud is already has 41.5 inches. Tracy Hodel is the Public Service Director for the City of St. Cloud. She explains the 14+ inches of snow the city received in the 3-day snow event last week was the heaviest snow event in this community in 20 years. Last week's snow event coupled with 2 significant snow events in December has led to long hours for snow plow operators.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Man Charged With Setting Fire to St. Cloud Apartment Unit

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with arson after an early morning apartment fire Thursday. Thirty-five-year-old Reiss Atterbury has been charged with one count of 1st-degree arson for the fire at 4055 12th Street North in St. Cloud. Fire crews entered the apartment and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Only 12 People Live in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

Only in the smallest town would Main Street be a dead-end road with three houses on it. Funkley, Minnesota has the claim to fame of being the smallest town in Minnesota. Located in Beltrami County, about 40 minutes North East of Bemidji. The town was incorporated in 1904 as a junction on the Minnesota and International Railway. The tiny town was named after Henry Funkley, a county attorney.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
MIX 94.9

St. Cloud to Test Outdoor Sirens Wednesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Don't be alarmed if you hear the outdoor sirens going off in St. Cloud Wednesday. The sirens are tested on the first Wednesday of every month to ensure they're working when they are needed. However, city officials say they need to perform an additional test this month after system updates were made.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Three Day MLK Community Celebration in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration in St. Cloud is back in person this year. Spokeswoman Desiree Clark says they had about 1,600 people attend their free breakfast in 2020, the last year it was held in person. After a couple of years of going online due to COVID-19, she says they are excited to be back together at the River's Edge Convention Center.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

DNR Hosting Annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take your kid ice fishing this weekend for free. The Minnesota DNR is holding their annual Take A Kid Ice Fishing event Saturday through Monday. The three-day event allows anyone to ice fish for free, if they are fishing with a child 15-years-old...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss

STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
SAINT STEPHEN, MN
MIX 94.9

January Thaw in the Forecast for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Thursday and Friday will feature temperatures near normal, but this weekend into early next week, winds will turn southerly and the temperatures will jump well above normal. In St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 20 degrees. The normal low is...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy