Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New York Post

Steve Cohen ‘needed’ Carlos Correa — even if Mets really didn’t

The Mets needed Carlos Correa. That is not my sentiment. That was the belief of the man willing to pay the price, both to sign Correa and to further infuriate his fellow owners by expanding his all-in payroll to around a half a billion dollars. Losing Correa to the Twins – assuming the once again a shortstop can actually pass a physical this offseason – will not exactly endear Cohen to his brethren. Even without that touch of roster opulence, Cohen’s Mets project to a $357 million-ish payroll and if you calculate benefits, tax credits and the tax itself will come out around...
Yardbarker

Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever

The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
NBC Sports

Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa

Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Bleacher Report

Dodgers Trade for Miguel Rojas, Marlins Get Prospect Jacob Amaya

The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for shortstop Jacob Amaya, the team announced Wednesday night. Bob Nightengale of USA Today first reported the news. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic previously reported the two sides were "deep in talks." Rojas, who turns...
Bleacher Report

How Every Potential MLB Playoff Team Can Solve Its Biggest Problem

This is the awkward part of the MLB offseason when all of the major free-agent signings have happened and the best chance for an interesting move is through a trade. Most of the free-agent signings, whether significant or incremental, have already happened. Although, thanks to Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras, we were able to milk the shortstop's free agency for a few weeks of headlines.
Yardbarker

Mets Insider Offers Optimism After Missing Out On Correa

The New York Mets gave up on the idea of offering $315 million to Carlos Correa when they found out about an old ankle injury that may be problematic later down the road. They still tried to sign him, but under much different terms. In the end, the player found...
Bleacher Report

Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams

Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.

