Here’s the blockbuster trade Mets must make after losing Carlos Correa to Twins
And we’re right back where we started. Carlos Correa ended his free agency saga on Tuesday, agreeing to a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins. This whole thing began after the 2022 World Series, when the 28-year-old two-time All-Star opted out of his three-year, $105 million contract with Minnesota.
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steve Cohen ‘needed’ Carlos Correa — even if Mets really didn’t
The Mets needed Carlos Correa. That is not my sentiment. That was the belief of the man willing to pay the price, both to sign Correa and to further infuriate his fellow owners by expanding his all-in payroll to around a half a billion dollars. Losing Correa to the Twins – assuming the once again a shortstop can actually pass a physical this offseason – will not exactly endear Cohen to his brethren. Even without that touch of roster opulence, Cohen’s Mets project to a $357 million-ish payroll and if you calculate benefits, tax credits and the tax itself will come out around...
Yardbarker
Mets Showing Interest in Signing Ex-Yankees Reliever
The Mets have already added two former Yankees to their bullpen this offseason. New York claimed right-hander Stephen Ridings off waivers from their crosstown rival back in November, signing veteran David Robertson one month later in free agency. They proceeded to keep another ex-Yankee around as well, re-signing right-hander Adam...
Carlos Correa signs 6-year, $200M contract with Twins after Mets talks fizzle, sources say
All things lead back to Minnesota for the star shortstop we once held on a pedestal. This is how much Carlos Correa signed for with the Twins after talks with the Mets fizzed out.
NBC Sports
Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns
Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
New York Mets trade deadline strategy just got very interesting
The New York Mets seemed to be a team that had everything with Carlos Correa in its lineup. Now, with the shocking news that Correa will not be playing for the Mets in 2023 and beyond after all, things just got a lot more interesting in Queens heading into the season.
Mets could move past Carlos Correa by chasing All-Star 3rd baseman: ‘A perfect fit’
On Wednesday, Carlos Correa passed his physical for the Twins and it was official: he would be returning to Minnesota. Correa’s free agency story is chaotic, to say the least, and concluded with the shortstop agreeing to a six-year, $200 million deal with the Twins. The saga began after...
Bleacher Report
Carlos Correa, Giants Had 'Conversations' After Failed Mets Contract, Says Zaidi
The San Francisco Giants reopened a line of dialogue with Carlos Correa after his agreement with the New York Mets stalled, president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi told reporters Thursday. Zaidi didn't provide specifics of what the conversations entailed and indicated there was never any tangible momentum toward another deal...
Bleacher Report
Nelson Cruz, Padres Reportedly Agree to 1-Year Contract in MLB Free Agency
Nelson Cruz will be back for a 19th season in Major League Baseball after signing with the San Diego Padres. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Cruz has agreed to a one-year, $1 million deal with the Padres. Cruz became a free agent in November after the Washington Nationals declined a $16...
NBC Sports
Boras frustrated Giants, Mets consulted same doc about Correa
Now that Carlos Correa has signed with the Minnesota Twins, details of the superstar's befuddling free-agency saga are coming to light. And his agent, Scott Boras, isn't over the moon about how everything went down. Before the Giants and New York Mets pulled the plug on their respective decade-plus Correa...
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Trade for Miguel Rojas, Marlins Get Prospect Jacob Amaya
The Los Angeles Dodgers are acquiring shortstop Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins in exchange for shortstop Jacob Amaya, the team announced Wednesday night. Bob Nightengale of USA Today first reported the news. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic previously reported the two sides were "deep in talks." Rojas, who turns...
Bleacher Report
How Every Potential MLB Playoff Team Can Solve Its Biggest Problem
This is the awkward part of the MLB offseason when all of the major free-agent signings have happened and the best chance for an interesting move is through a trade. Most of the free-agent signings, whether significant or incremental, have already happened. Although, thanks to Carlos Correa and agent Scott Boras, we were able to milk the shortstop's free agency for a few weeks of headlines.
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Trey Mancini Remains in Contact with NYM amid Andrew McCutchen Buzz
The New York Mets have remained in contact with free agents Trey Mancini and Andrew McCutchen, per Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Mancini, who will turn 31 years old in March, hit .239 (.710 OPS) with 18 home runs and 63 RBI for the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros last season.
Yardbarker
Mets Insider Offers Optimism After Missing Out On Correa
The New York Mets gave up on the idea of offering $315 million to Carlos Correa when they found out about an old ankle injury that may be problematic later down the road. They still tried to sign him, but under much different terms. In the end, the player found...
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa ends up returning to Twins on $200M deal; Marlins sign Johnny Cueto
Pitchers and catchers will begin reporting to spring training in roughly one month, but despite the late offseason hour we still have hot stove rumors to address. Let's do that now for Tuesday. Correa lands back in Minnesota. Carlos Correa's free agency saga took a drastic and final(?) turn on...
Bleacher Report
Aroldis Chapman Rumors: Yankees Free Agent Drawing Interest From 3 Teams
Three MLB teams are considering free-agent relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The teams were not named. Chapman has made seven All-Star games over a 13-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees. He has a lifetime 2.48 ERA and 315 saves.
