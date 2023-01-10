ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellensburg, WA

KUOW

Leavenworth gets Prime screen time in 'Somebody I Used to Know'

The trailer for the film "Somebody I Used to Know" dropped early Thursday. Viewers from around Washington state may notice a familiar feature among the promotional footage — Leavenworth. Good times around the maypole, reindeer, giant pretzels and other Bavarian delights make a brief appearance in the rom-com trailer,...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
KIMA TV

Pet(s) of the Week: Boxer puppies are up for adoption

YAKIMA, Wash. – These adorable Boxer puppies are up for adoption. The mom originally had 11 puppies and were able to find homes for some of them, but three are left. Yakima Humane Society (YHS) says they are super playful, love people, and are well-socialized. They are $300 and...
YAKIMA, WA
102.7 KORD

More Than $10 K Collected for Seriously Injured CWU Student

CWU student Bailey Simpson was seriously injured in an accident Monday night. The student from Selah was transported to a hospital with several broken ribs, wrist and ankle with facial fractures. Along with contusions in her lung, Bailey's spleen was bleeding. She was intubated and taken in for surgery. Bailey received several blood transfusions, as she lost a lot of blood, and had internal bleeding.
ELLENSBURG, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Traffic Alert: AM pass closures reported due to a fire, avalanche danger and rockslides in WA & OR

A photo of Thursday morning rockslides near Ellensburg provided by the Washington Department of Transportation. 9am Update: I-84 is back open between La Grande and Pendleton. Previous Story: _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ MOUNTAIN PASS UPDATES 7:15am ODOT: I-84 is closed between La Grande and Pendleton due to a fire early this morning. WSDOT: I-90/Snoqualmie: snow on Snoqualmie this morning, followed by lots of...
ELLENSBURG, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Head-on collision completely closes Summitview Road in Cowiche

COWICHE, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a head-on collision on Summitview Road around 3:30 p.m. on January 13, according to Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort. The two-car crash occurred near 15615 Summitview Road and has completely closed the road. Take alternate routes, there is no estimated reopening at this time.
COWICHE, WA
97 Rock

UPDATE: Burned Body in Wapato Identified, Homicide Suspected

It was back on November 1st, 2022 when Grandview Police were called to a vehicle fire in an orchard off of Riggs Road in a remote area northwest of town. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a body was inside the burning vehicle. The individual inside, now identified as 47-year-old Jerred Dane King of Wapato, had apparently suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was deceased when officers arrived. According to officials, they had no evidence to show that his death was gang, or drug related. Authorities at the time noted that the death seemed "kind of strange".
WAPATO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Yakima Police needs help, searching for theft suspect

YAKIMA, Wash. — On December 26, the woman pictured was seen stealing debit cards at a Safeway in Yakima. If you know the suspect or have any information about their whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Detective Jeff Ely with the Yakima Police Department. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Moxee police searching for missing juvenile

MOXEE, Wash.- Moxee Police are searching for a juvenile who reportedly ran away from home around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10. If anyone has seen the runaway or has any information about this case they should call Moxee Police at 509-574-8850. FOX41 Yakima©FOX11 TriCities©
MOXEE, WA
97 Rock

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

