It was back on November 1st, 2022 when Grandview Police were called to a vehicle fire in an orchard off of Riggs Road in a remote area northwest of town. Upon arrival, authorities discovered that a body was inside the burning vehicle. The individual inside, now identified as 47-year-old Jerred Dane King of Wapato, had apparently suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was deceased when officers arrived. According to officials, they had no evidence to show that his death was gang, or drug related. Authorities at the time noted that the death seemed "kind of strange".

WAPATO, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO