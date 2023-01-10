Read full article on original website
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Foams used in car seats and mattresses are hard to recycle — and pose health risks
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. A new plant-based substitute for polyurethane foam eliminates the health risk of the material, commonly found in insulation, car seats and other types of cushioning, and it's more environmentally sustainable, our new research shows.
Here's how your cup of coffee contributes to climate change
Global coffee consumption has been increasing steadily for almost 30 years. With a daily average consumption of 2.7 cups of coffee per person, coffee is now Canada’s most popular drink. It is estimated that around two billion cups of coffee are consumed daily worldwide. This demand has led to considerable diversification in the ways of preparing coffee as well, including the creation of coffee capsules. The popularity of these capsules has divided the public opinion because this method of preparation, which uses single-use individual packaging, is harmful to the environment. As researchers working on assessing the environmental impacts of products and services,...
aiexpress.io
A solar-powered system turns plastic and greenhouse gases into a sustainable energy
Photo voltaic-driven conversion of CO2 and plastics into value-added merchandise gives a possible sustainable route in direction of a round financial system, however their simultaneous conversion in an built-in course of is difficult. Scientists have developed a system that may rework plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels and different worthwhile merchandise — utilizing simply the vitality from the Solar.
Scientists use ‘miracle material’ to convert plastic and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels
Scientists have invented a system that can convert plastic waste and greenhouse gases into sustainable fuels, using only energy from the Sun.The solar-powered reactor, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge, transforms carbon dioxide (CO2) and plastics into products that can be used a wide range of industries.It is the first ever time that a reactor can convert two waste streams into two separate chemical products simultaneously.“Converting waste into something useful using solar energy is a major goal of our research,” said Professor Erwin Reisner from the University of Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry.“Plastic pollution is a huge...
Newly-found chemicals in fossil plants reveal UV-B radiation caused Permian mass extinction
"We have developed a method to detect these phenolic compounds in fossil pollen grains."
waste360.com
Worst Year for Waste and Recycling Facility Fires Ever Capped Off by Best Two Months
The final numbers are in, and 2022 officially surpassed all prior years in regard to waste and recycling facility fires. There were 390 unique fire incidents reported at waste and recycling facilities in the U.S. and Canada, and based on reasonable assumptions, we can extrapolate that 2,400-plus facility ﬁres occurred in 2022.
Report shows the ozone layer is rapidly repairing itself faster than anyone imagined
There are many reasons to worry about climate change's effects and whether the world’s leaders are brave enough to make the bold decisions necessary to abate the growing crisis. But a new report from the United Nations shows that when people come together and follow the science, it’s possible to stop environmental disasters before they happen.An executive assessment from the UN has found that the hole in the Earth’s ozone layer is on track to be completely healed within the next two decades. If current policies remain in place, the ozone layer should recover to 1980 levels by around 2066 in the Antarctic, 2045 in the Arctic and 2040 throughout the rest of the world. The hole was first discovered by scientists in 1985 above Antarctica and it caused immediate worry. According to Discover magazine, the ozone layer acts as the planet’s sunscreen and without it, we’d be exposed to harmful ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer and cataracts. The radiation is also harmful to marine life and plants and would cause a major disruption to the world’s food supply.
yankodesign.com
Self-sustaining island cities in the middle of the Great Pacific garbage patch are designed to clean the ocean
Some people probably dream of living in a self-sustainable eco-system near the ocean where they can swim whenever they want or just marvel at the work of nature. But have you ever thought of actually living in the middle of the ocean and not on a boat? Or have you imagined yourself living within the infamous Great Pacific garbage patch, surrounded by all the plastic and debris that has been floating around that area for decades? Probably that last one is not something you dream of but it can be a reality in the near future.
Belgian Restaurant Serves Recycled Water From Its Toilets for Its Drinking Water
A restaurant in Kuurne, Belgium, began providing free drinking water recycled from its sinks and toilets in 2019 to promote a new sort of water purification technology. Since the water at Kuurne's Gust'eaux restaurant doesn't have any discernible characteristics that would indicate its origin (it tastes and smells like tap water and has a neutral hue), customers have no way of knowing that it comes from the toilet.
natureworldnews.com
Life-Threatening Reactive Oxidizing Species Produced from Nanoplastics When Exposed to Light [Study]
Plastics are one of the many groups of materials invented in the 20th century and the Industrial Revolution prior to that have been integrated to modern life. Today, plastics are continued to be manufactured by various industries for various usage, ranging from kitchenware, electronics, construction, packaging, commercial products, and among others.
Activists Sue Global Food Giant Danone Over Use of Plastics
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Danone, the French yogurt and bottled water company, is being taken to court by three environmental groups who accuse it of failing to sufficiently reduce its plastic footprint. The company behind...
Tree Hugger
England Is Banning Single-Use Plastic Cutlery and Plates
England is set to ban single-use plastic cutlery and dishes. The announcement, which will be officially made on January 14 by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), follows a three-month consultation that gathered public opinions on items such as plastic plates, cutlery, balloon sticks, and extruded polystyrene.
Greenpeace Germany study says it found hazardous chemicals in some Shein products
What chemicals can be found in Shein products? Can they cause long-term health problems?
Phys.org
Half a million lives could be saved yearly by replacing wood and charcoal stoves in Africa
Half a million lives could be saved each year in sub-Saharan Africa by taking action to reduce reliance on traditional wood- and charcoal-burning stoves, a new study shows. Researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm today published an open-source, data-based tool that local policymakers across the region can use to cost-effectively correct what the researchers call a "market failure" in delivering alternatives to traditional cooking methods.
natureworldnews.com
Coal Pollution Causes Sickness in Native Frogs of Australia National Park
According to researchers, there are indications that the native frog population in the Royal National Park may be ill as a result of coal pollution. Reports from EPA say otherwise. After coal sludge repeatedly leaked into the local waterways that flow into the Royal National Park last year, the NSW...
‘Recycling’ plan aims to replace water from Thames with treated sewage
Thames Water puts forward controversial proposals to utilise major effluent plant to tackle shortages
maritime-executive.com
After Four North Sea Winters, Floating Solar Power System Wins AIP
Oceans of Energy, the Dutch developer of a floating solar farm system for rough seas, has won approval in principle (AIP) from Bureau Veritas for their unique system design. Oceans of Energy's solar farm floats directly on the water, without heavy steel framing or support structures, and it has flexible elements that allow it to move with the waves. Though not as indestructable in appearance as a conventional offshore platform, it has proven robust in testing. A grid-connected prototype was installed off Scheveningen in the Dutch North Sea in 2019, and it has withstood nearly four winter seasons of the toughest conditions that the region has to offer, including Storm Eunice in February 2022 - one of the five biggest North Sea storms in the last 50 years.
Upworthy
A Kenyan woman's startup recycles plastic into bricks that are five times stronger than concrete
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. Nzambi Matee is the founder of Gjenge Makers, a startup based in Nairobi, Kenya's capital. Her business transforms plastic waste into bricks that are five to seven times stronger than concrete. In addition to establishing the company, Matee designed the machines that manufacture the bricks. She sources plastic low and high-density polyethylene and polypropylene from local packaging plants for free to produce durable building materials. The materials she sources are waste others cannot process anymore or recycle. Therefore, Matee prevents tonnes of plastic waste from ending up in landfills across the country. She hopes to expand her business to add a bigger manufacturing line, Good News Networking reports.
