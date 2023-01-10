Read full article on original website
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Dad Who Killed 3-Year-old Toddler Over Milk and Dumped Her Body in a CulvertYana BostongirlRichardson, TX
Raise a Glass to the Rise of Mocktails: The Trend Taking Over Bars and RestaurantsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergDallas, TX
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Faulk, Injuries, Schenn, Saad, & More
The St. Louis Blues went on the road and won three of four games last week. Despite being without Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko, they weathered the storm. This team showed up when it mattered most this week to stay in the hunt, and a lot of key veterans stepped up.
NHL
NSH@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to bounce back from a disappointing shutout loss earlier in the week. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis wasn't pleased with his team's performance against the Kraken on Monday night, and with good reason. The Habs were down 3-0 after 20 minutes and were ultimately blanked 4-0 by Seattle. Goaltender Martin Jones made 21 saves to earn the shutout. Sam Montembeault made 37 saves for the Canadiens, who were coming off a 5-4 win over the Blues last Saturday but have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1). Cayden Primeau backed up Montembeault after he was recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket on an emergency basis. Jake Allen is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
Former Sabres captain Brian Gionta joins Niagara coaching staff
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Brian Gionta, the Rochester native who played three of his 16 NHL seasons with the Sabres, has joined the Niagara University men’s hockey coaching staff as director of player development. “Brian’s commitment to developing players and helping them reach their full potential is his priority,” Purple Eagles coach Jason Lammers said […]
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
LA Kings vs. San Jose Sharks: How to Watch
The Kings look to extend their winning streak against the Pacific division to seven games as they face their neighbors to the north. What you need to know ahead of the game against the San Jose Sharks:. When: Wednesday, January 11 at 7:00 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles,...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'A LOT OF PRIDE'
"It's one of those things where it kind of gets you ready for what a playoff series is like. Also, it cuts down on travel during the year, which from a recovery and a body standpoint, can be very beneficial. And it can also create a little bit of a rivalry within the season. If you look at the standings right now, these are a huge two games for both teams as far as the four points that are up for grabs. Naturally. I think the rivalry will be created right off the opening puck drop. For me, especially going through it already once with the San Jose experience, I kind of like it."
NHL
NHL Buzz: Matthews out for Maple Leafs with undisclosed injury
Kane doubtful for Blackhawks on Thursday; Kreider out for Rangers against Stars. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Auston Matthews will not play for the Maple Leafs when they face the Nashville Predators on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, TVAS, SN) because of an undisclosed injury.
NHL
Montgomery: All-Star Nod is Reflection of Team's Accomplishments
BOSTON - Jim Montgomery is appreciating every moment. With the Bruins sitting atop the NHL standings at the midway point of the regular season, boasting an astonishing 32-4-4 record, Boston's bench boss has been nothing but grateful for how the players have embraced his message - and each other - in the midst of their historic first half.
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Flames
When the second-period buzzer sounded on Tuesday night, the St. Louis Blues were facing a two-goal deficit and a steep uphill battle to retake momentum from a pressuring Calgary Flames' offense. Just a couple of minutes into the third period, Nikita Alexandrov - tallying his fourth career NHL point -...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ BUF
Offence not a problem, an impressive first half, and more!. Facing another young high-octane team tonight in the Buffalo Sabres, the Jets need to be better off the start. They gave up a lot of grade A chances in Detroit on Tuesday night and that was why they were down 3-0 with just over 15 minutes gone in the first period. From that point on, Winnipeg dominated and had Neal Pionk not hit the post late in the third period, we might have seen that game go to overtime. Obviously, playing from behind early in Buffalo is not a recipe of success and expect a solid start tonight at KeyBank Arena.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUES
ST. LOUIS - The Flames wrap up a two-game mini-series tonight against the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. MT. Based on the lines and pairings used at the morning skate, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Lightning
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Jan. 12 (away), Jan. 18 (home). The Canucks are 20-15-2-2 all-time against Tampa Bay, including a 10-10-0-0 record on the road. Vancouver is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games vs Tampa Bay (1-4-0 in their last...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - FLAMES @ BLUES
SAY WHAT - 'DREAM BIG'. What was talked about following a big win over the Blues. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. "I think I blacked out. It was a pretty cool feeling and something you dream of, so it was pretty cool." DUE-ING IT RIGHT!. Duehr scores first...
NHL
Tough start prevents determined Jets from comeback in Detroit
Win streak snapped at five; Hellebuyck makes 16 saves. A bad start cost the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night, and no matter how hard they fought the rest of the way against the Detroit Red Wings, they just couldn't get back on even footing. Winnipeg (26-14-1) trailed 3-0 after the...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 6, Blue Jackets 3
Tampa Bay delivers a bounce back performance on Tuesday against Columbus. Led by four points from Nikita Kucherov, the Lightning returned to home ice with a convincing 6-3 victory over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. The Bolts have now won eight-straight games at AMALIE Arena. After a disappointing finish to...
