Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
myklgr.com
Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision
Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
krwc1360.com
Weekend Snowmobile Crash Claims the Life of Albertville Woman
A local woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota. St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says around 1:15 PM Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the Bearskin snowmobile trail in Morcom Township, about 30 miles north of Hibbing. Authorities say it appeared that the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile, 55-year-old Nancy Grieman of Albertville, lost control on a curve in the trail, and the sled struck a tree.
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
SUV-Truck-Fish house crash sends three to the hospital
ZIMMERMAN (WJON News) - The driver of a truck pulling a fish house escaped serious injury after a crash in Zimmerman Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup pulling a fish house Southbound on Highway 169 in Zimmerman was sideswiped by a Honda S-U-V driven by Harlen Rooney of Zimmerman.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!
The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; Metro Transit resumes service
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Road conditions were in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain. Any surface that was untreated or hadn't been treated recently was very icy, especially sidewalks, parking lots and residential streets/side streets. The conditions were so bad, Metro Transit and the...
KEYC
BCA requests public’s help in locating missing man from Ramsey, MN
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Roger Bergfalk, 86, who has dementia. He left his residence in Ramsey around 3:30 PM on Jan. 10 driving a grey 2007 Toyota Camry, MN plate HTL 720, with his direction of travel unknown. He was wearing a beige coat, corduroy pants and a cap. He does not have a cell phone with him.
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
redlakenationnews.com
Former Hennepin Sheriff Hutchinson reinstated as Metro Transit police sergeant with a pay bump
Former Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson, who went on paid medical leave from his elected position last May and was censured by the county for creating a hostile work environment, has been reinstated as a sergeant in the Metro Transit Police Department. According to the Metropolitan Council, Hutchinson was reinstated...
This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter
'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
Custom-Built Car Delivering Domino’s Pizza in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) - A custom-built pizza delivery car is making the rounds in Becker. The Domino’s Pizza franchise in Becker has just bought a D-X-P, a specially-made delivery vehicle complete with an in-vehicle oven that keeps the orders warm. Domino’s Pizza ordered 3,000 D-X-P’s from General Motors in...
Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one...
What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
krwc1360.com
2023 Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled
Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.
Remember Steak and Ale? Restaurant Coming Back to Minnesota
When I was in elementary school and high school, whenever we would go to the twin cities, Steak and Ale was always the go-to restaurant. Some of my family members, cousins, worked there as well. Might be part of the reason why we would always make a stop there for a meal.
Steak and Ale revival to bring storied restaurant back to the Twin Cities
Steak and Ale restaurant, 2801 Southtown Drive, Bloomington. Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society. The heyday of Steak and Ale may not be in the past after all. Texas-based Legendary Restaurant Brands announced a deal Monday that'll revive the iconic steakhouse with 15 new locations throughout the United States. Burnsville is...
MIX 94.9
St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0