Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.

MAPLE LAKE, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO