Clearwater, MN

voiceofalexandria.com

Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Spicer, Montevideo residents injured in Wednesday morning collision

Residents of Spicer and Montevideo were injured when their vehicles collided on an icy road in Chippewa County Wednesday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 11, Timothy Coredon Lucas, age 60, of Spicer, was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on Highway 7. At about 9:14 a.m., near 50th Ave. SE, his vehicle collided with a westbound Volkswagon Beetle being driven by Allesondra Joan Kulberg, age 23, of Montevideo.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
krwc1360.com

Weekend Snowmobile Crash Claims the Life of Albertville Woman

A local woman died in a weekend snowmobile crash in northern Minnesota. St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay says around 1:15 PM Saturday, first responders were dispatched to the Bearskin snowmobile trail in Morcom Township, about 30 miles north of Hibbing. Authorities say it appeared that the driver and lone occupant of the snowmobile, 55-year-old Nancy Grieman of Albertville, lost control on a curve in the trail, and the sled struck a tree.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents

(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
MIX 94.9

Trencher Stolen in Sherburne County, Car Stolen in St. Cloud

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Department is reporting a theft of an 8X8 light trailer and a Ditch Witch brand trencher. This was taken from Clear Lake in December. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says the trencher is an orange 10X20 walk behind. Mages says the suspect was wearing a Carhartt work jacket and blue jeans possibly driving a Honda Pilot with damage to the passenger side.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office Just Won The Internet Today With This Post!

The best way to communicate is to break things down to the simplest form possible. That might be emphasizing certain words, adding illustrations to increase understanding, or just making a 'complex' topic easy to understand with layman's terms. The Benton County Sheriff's Office won the internet today using an illustration with 'Minnesota speak' to emphasize where snowmobilers may and may NOT drive their machines. It was epically awesome.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
KEYC

BCA requests public’s help in locating missing man from Ramsey, MN

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Ramsey Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Roger Bergfalk, 86, who has dementia. He left his residence in Ramsey around 3:30 PM on Jan. 10 driving a grey 2007 Toyota Camry, MN plate HTL 720, with his direction of travel unknown. He was wearing a beige coat, corduroy pants and a cap. He does not have a cell phone with him.
RAMSEY, MN
B105

What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning

Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

This Minnesota-Made ‘Hog’ Is A Central Minnesotans Dream During The Winter

'Tis the season! Many Minnesotans are taking to frozen lakes across the state to get in some fishing. Whether you are just out for fun, or you are super serious about ice fishing it's always important to stay warm. A recent trip to a local business had me double-taking one product that is a staple item to bring with you out on the lake, namely because it is manufactured right up the river from the station. Have you ever heard of or seen the Heat Hog?
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Custom-Built Car Delivering Domino’s Pizza in Becker

BECKER (WJON News) - A custom-built pizza delivery car is making the rounds in Becker. The Domino’s Pizza franchise in Becker has just bought a D-X-P, a specially-made delivery vehicle complete with an in-vehicle oven that keeps the orders warm. Domino’s Pizza ordered 3,000 D-X-P’s from General Motors in...
BECKER, MN
MIX 94.9

Stearns, Sherburne Counties Included in Winter Weather Advisory

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns and Sherburne counties. The advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation is expected. Total snow accumulations of less than one...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

What's behind the mail delivery delays in the Twin Cities?

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – Many Minnesotans are raising concerns about their mail delivery – or lack there-of.For some neighborhoods, it's been more than a week since they last saw anything in their mailboxes.Maple Grove resident Vicki Javner says she loves getting mail, and relies on it to keep her life moving."I understand there's probably many factors feeding into this, but I want my mail," Javner said. "My younger friends say, 'I just get junk mail, it doesn't matter. Who cares if I ever get it.' But to me, it's a lifeline."MORE: Angie Craig demands answers for long delays in mail...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
knsiradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – A band of light rain and snow will move through central Minnesota on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, bringing freezing rain, which could turn to snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Meeker, Stearns, Sherburne and Wright Counties from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday. Meteorologists say any accumulation of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but it will make roads and walkways slick and dangerous if not salted. Drivers are reminded to slow down and use caution while traveling.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

2023 Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby Canceled

Too much snow, too little ice. Those are the conditions that organizers say have forced them to make the decision to cancel this year’s Maple Lake Ice Fishing Derby. In a press release, officials say that 12 to 14 inches of heavy snow currently covers the ice on Maple Lake. The one foot-plus of snow is on top of ice that is currently measuring only 7 to 11 inches thick. Organizers say even if the ice was thick enough to allow machinery to attempt to plow the snow, the weight of the piles created would also be a problem for ice integrity. The final factor was that weather forecasts also indicate that temperatures will be above average for up to the next two weeks.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
