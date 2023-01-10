ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Travels on the Polis Administration’s Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap

By SCOTT WEISER scott.weiser@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05B495_0k9urmzy00

Gov. Jared Polis’ Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap biannual update highlights accomplishments advancing the plan’s goals. State law requires state agencies to submit a report to the Governor twice a year showing “significant new work” since the last report.

Highlights of the new report include:

• The project to build new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on major highways throughout the state received $57 million in federal funds through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

• Xcel Energy’s Clean Energy Plan is projected to result in about an 85% greenhouse gas pollution reduction below 2005 levels by 2030 and will retire all coal generating plants by Jan. 1, 2031.

• Voluntary clean energy plans from Holy Cross Energy, Colorado Springs Utilities and Platte River Power Association were verified by the Air Pollution Control Division. The plans commit each utility to achieving at least an 80% greenhouse gas reduction by 2030. The division will monitor compliance annually to “ensure they remain on track.”

• Gov. Polis announced his “Heat Beneath Our Feet” initiative aimed at “jump-starting the development of geothermal energy generation across the Western United States” as Chair of the 2023 Western Governors Association.

• The Colorado Energy Office is developing a program to provide grants for the use of geothermal energy in electricity generation, space and water heating, and cooling in homes, businesses, and communities.

• The Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Department of Transportation focused on consumer education to inform Coloradans of the benefits of EVs. EV CO is a new, statewide electric vehicle education campaign working to raise awareness about EVs for all Coloradans. In its first two weeks, the campaign had nearly 9,000 unique visitors and had nearly 50 million impressions from earned media, according to a news release. Ari Rosenblum, spokesperson for the Energy Office said $550,000 was allocated for the campaign.

• Last August’s Ozone Season Transit Grant Program increased ridership on public transit for participating agencies, with Colorado Springs’ Mountain Metro Transit seeing a 48% increase and the Regional Transportation District seeing a 36% increase over August 2021, according to the release. Participating transit agencies received $28 million to provide fare-free transit service during the 2022 and 2023 summer ozone season. It’s unknown what the environmental impact of the program was.

“Although there were fewer Ozone alert days in August 2022 (17 alert days) than in August 2021 (24 alert days), it is impossible to pinpoint whether the free fare program is responsible for that change,” said Rosenblum

• The Colorado Department of Transportation is expanding Bustang services over the next three years. In September, Bustang and Pegasus services were expanded in the mountain corridor along I-70. Pegasus service was expanded to 7-day-a-week, leading to a 60% increase in ridership. Bustang service increased by 50% by adding an additional trip between Denver and Grand Junction 7 days a week.

“RTD was awarded $8.65 million from the state to support this initiative, and reported $10.3 million as the total cost associated with the initiative in August 2022,” said Rosenblum. “The legislation required RTD to cover 20% of the cost of this program.”

• The state Environmental Justice Action Task Force submitted its recommendations to the legislature, the Governor, and the health department on November 14, 2022. The recommendations included sections on undertaking environmental equity analyses, creating a unified definition of disproportionately impacted communities, how to use data in reducing environmental and health disparities, and best practices for community engagement. Four-and-a-half million dollars has been allocated to fund the Environmental Justice Advisory Board.

• The Air Quality Control Commission established rules and protocols for recovered methane projects related to manure management systems, municipal solid waste/landfills, wastewater treatment, coal mines, and leak reductions in gas utilities’ delivery systems.

The commission also created a recovered methane credits and tracking system. The recovered methane credits will be used by the PUC in its approval of Clean Heat Plans submitted by gas distribution utilities. According to an economic analysis of the rule, building the recovered methane credit accounting and tracking system is estimated at $260,000.

Additionally, there are fees imposed on producers using the system by third-party tracking and accounting services. Verification by an accredited third-party verifier recognized by the Accreditation Program for Greenhouse Gas Validation/Verification Bodies is required as well. They typically charge upwards of $10,000 for the service, according to the economic analysis report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

New Colorado Chamber of Commerce report identifies possible business roadblocks

Colorado business leaders expressed concerns about Colorado's regulatory landscape, increasing "wages and benefit affordability," and high cost of living for employees due to housing affordability here. That's according to a report released Thursday by the Colorado Chamber of Commerce. The report, produced with Dietrich Partners, a Colorado-based business consulting firm,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Give Colorado’s small businesses a break

“Could it get any worse for small business?” asks the state’s top small-business advocacy group in a statement sent to the press this week. The answer to that question, says the National Association of Independent Business in Colorado, is “unfortunately, yes.”. It adds, “And perhaps the Colorado...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Keep Colorado parents in the loop on abortion

Under Colorado law, a school may not dispense even a tablet of acetaminophen to a child with a fever at the nurse’s office without the written permission of a parent or guardian. That’s not always convenient, but it’s a necessary acknowledgment of the pivotal role parents are supposed to play in their children’s health and welfare.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

PERSPECTIVE: U.S. Rep. Crow talks drugs, immigration and Buckley SFB

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat representing Colorado’s Sixth Congressional District — which includes Aurora — won The Gazette’s endorsement in his 2022 re-election bid. He recently spent time with The Gazette’s editorial board to discuss multiple challenges ahead, including the potential loss of a fighter jet wing at Buckley Space Force Base, a flood of illegal immigrants into his district and a deadly fentanyl crisis. The interview was edited for length.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Phil Weiser sworn in for second term as Colorado's attorney general

In Phil Weiser’s first term as Colorado’s attorney general, he has been involved with suing major pharmaceutical companies for their roles in the nation’s opioid crisis, brought a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL with accusations of marketing to children and won a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court upholding the ability to remove presidential electors who vote against their state’s winner.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Here's your chance to comment on Colorado's wolf reintroduction plan

Perhaps nothing splits Coloradans more than their opinion on wolf reintroduction. Passed by a narrow vote in 2020, with the Denver area leading the charge for approval, residents of the Centennial State continue to debate whether or not the initiative will be beneficial or harmful to the state. While the reintroduction is set to happen regardless of voiced opinions at this point, the public can share their thoughts on the recently released draft plan for the reintroduction initiative. ...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Pete Coors to receive Western Visionary Award

The “r” word doesn’t exist in Peter H. Coors’ vocabulary. No, not “Republican” — that word still fits. We’re talking “retirement.” Coors, 76, left the board as chairman of the Molson Coors Brewing Co. three years ago. Before that he chaired MillerCoors. Different company names after acquisitions, but it's essentially the Adolph Coors Brewing Co. founded 150 years ago in Golden — three years before Colorado became a state. He...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Whiteout: Leftover powder stashes to be sought out at Bluebird Backcountry, Crested Butte and Steamboat this weekend

The winter storm which churned over Colorado Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday laid down anywhere from three inches to 20 inches of fresh snow, with the northwestern, central and southwestern mountains receiving the largest accumulations. Irwin Guides (20"), Steamboat (19"), Bluebird Backcountry (16"), Crested Butte (16"), and Silverton (15") were the...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery's estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination of numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The winning ticket was sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, according to the Maine State Lottery. The southern Maine town of over 6,500 residents...
MAINE STATE
The Denver Gazette

Federal prosecutors charge Westminster man in deadly psychedelic drug distribution case

A Westminster man faces a federal charge of of distributing the psychoactive substance ibogaine leading to death of one person, according to a Friday news release. The U.S. District Attorney in Colorado charged Ameen Alai, 49, on one count of distributing ibogaine on March 19, 2021, leading to the death of one person, the agency announced. Alai also went by the alias "Adam Powars."
WESTMINSTER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people. In Autauga County, Alabama, 41 miles (66 kilometers) northeast of Selma, at least six fatalities were confirmed and an estimated 40 homes were damaged or destroyed by a tornado that...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
The Denver Gazette

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga...
SELMA, AL
The Denver Gazette

There is a winner of the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone matched all six numbers Friday and won an estimated $1.35 billion Mega Millions prize, overcoming steep odds that led to three months of drawings without a winner. The winning numbers drawn late Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. The front page of the Mega Millions website states there has been a winner of the jackpot in Maine. ...
MAINE STATE
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy