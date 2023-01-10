Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Malik Franklin, A 9 Year Old Boy With Big Ideas And An Even Bigger HeartSouth Suburban NewsCalumet City, IL
Phone threat puts a couple of northwest Indiana schools under lockdownLimitless Production Group LLCValparaiso, IN
Lynwood Mayor Jada Curry Introduces Bowling With Badges Event For First Responders And YouthSouth Suburban NewsLynwood, IL
“Human Behavior Hacker” Presenting to Region Business LeadersBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo riverfront district proposal withdrawn from consideration
A measure that would let the city of Valparaiso issue more liquor licenses remains on hold. The city council Monday withdrew a proposed ordinance to establish a riverfront district, after the project that wanted the liquor license withdrew its request. But City Attorney Patrick Lyp said city officials plan to...
Glenview board approves Willows Crossing Shopping Center
After four years, seven site plans, a couple of lawsuits and numerous municipal hearings, on Jan. 5 the Glenview Village Board approved rezoning and a site plan for the Willows Crossing Shopping Center. The bulk of the 8.37-acre site at the southwest intersection of Willow and Pfingsten roads would be...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County mobile home fire under investigation
A mobile home fire left one person injured and claimed the life of a dog Wednesday. Liberty Township Firefighters say they were called to the Liberty Farms Mobile Home Park on U.S. 6 around 2:30 p.m. When they got there, firefighters saw heavy fire coming from the rear of the trailer.
regionnewssource.org
Call For A Man With Rifle Leads To Search In Cedar Lake
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Cedar Lake Police Department received a call from a citizen in the area of the 12700 block of US 41 (Wicker Ave) advising Southcom Dispatch that as they exited their vehicle, a man wearing brown jump suit, carrying a rifle with a scope, greeted him at his door, according to Police Chief William Fisher.
The Idea Farm moves to Valparaiso
Danville, Kentucky-based the Idea Farm moves its headquarters to Valparaiso. The post The Idea Farm moves to Valparaiso appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
All flights grounded nationwide, FAA issue reported
A nationwide stop has been ordered for all flights due to an FAA computer outage. Mitchell International said all flights from Milwaukee, Chicago, and airports nationwide will be affected.
wkvi.com
Knox Police Responds to Report of Explosion
Officers from the Knox City Police Department were called to the area of 308 S. Main Street after receiving reports of an explosion Saturday, January 7. Police say it was determined that the explosion occurred at an apartment in the Main Street apartment complex. Damage was found to the apartment’s window, along with minor damage to the interior of the home, according to the report.
Matteson Mayor Sheila Chalmers-Currin and Village of Matteson Welcomes Harbor Freight to the Village
Mayor Sheila Chalmers- Currin and the Village of Matteson are thrilled to welcome another new area business to Matteson. Harbor Freight Quality Tools is among the most highly anticipated new companies within The Southland community. The new quality hardware store is set to attract thousands of CDL drivers, plumbers, electricians, and many other various contractors. Harbor Freight will offer low prices on power tools, generators, jacks, and more. With having over 1300+ locations nationwide, Harbor Freight is excited to expand out into the Chicagoland south suburbs. The new quality hardware store comes as a needed asset to the many developers and local small businesses that travel on Lincoln Highway. Residents like Brad Walsh are excited to have a new hardware store to help expand his business.
Woman extricated after multi-vehicle rollover crash in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. - A 24-year-old Plainfield woman is in serious condition after striking two vehicles and a tree in a rollover crash Tuesday night in southwest suburban Joliet. About 6:01 p.m., the woman was driving a Hyundai Elantra eastbound on Black Road near Midland Avenue when she rear-ended a Ford Transit van driven by a 51-year-old Joliet man along with four passengers, Joliet police said in a statement.
WANE-TV
Angler catches two fish on Lake Michigan that break Indiana state record
VALPARAISO, Ind. (WANE) A Valparaiso, Indiana man caught two fish on the same day while fishing on Lake Michigan; both broke the previous state record. Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot on Lake Michigan in Porter County on December 30, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. He also caught a second burbot the same day that bested the old state record by nearly 2 pounds.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
WNDU
New school opens in Elkhart this fall
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A new school is coming to Elkhart this fall. Ashley Molyneaux joined 16 News Now at Noon to talk about Premier Arts Academy. The school will be open to all K-6 Indiana students starting in the fall of 2023. Parents can learn more during free informational...
hometownnewsnow.com
Pole Struck by Impaired Driver
(Union Mills, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man who crashed into a utility pole Tuesday was impaired. Officers before 1 a.m. were called to County Road 900 South in Union Mills. Police said a utility pole was broken and the driver climbed out of his badly damaged...
xrock1039.com
Valpo Chamber, VNA Hospice NWI to Host Non-Profit Volunteer Fair
In Valparaiso, the Valpo Chamber in partnership with VNA Hospice of NWI will host their first non-profit volunteer fair. Many local non-profit organizations, including VNA Hospice NWI, are always looking for volunteers while there are many service-oriented citizens who are looking for volunteer opportunities but don’t know where to start, so this is the perfect place to make those connections, the news release said.The Resolve to Get Involved Non-Profit Volunteer Fair will take place Thursday, January 26th from 10 am to 1:30pm at the Valparaiso Boys and Girls Club on Evans Avenue. Here is a link for more details at the Valpo Chamber website.
blockclubchicago.org
Snow Could Hit Chicago This Week
CHICAGO — There’s a chance for snow this week in Chicago. The week will start off mostly sunny but windy, with gusts up to 15 mph possible Monday, according to the National Weather Service. It will warm up to a high of 41 degrees. Tuesday is also expected...
95.3 MNC
Two local men killed in semi crash on U.S. 12 in Berrien County
A fatal crash involving two semis shut down a busy stretch of U.S. 12 in Berrien County. The collision happened on Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, at U.S. 12 and Portage Road, when the driver of a liquid-propane hauler crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on, according to Michigan State Police.
fox32chicago.com
Rock Bottom Brewery, staple of River North, abruptly closes after more than two decades in business
CHICAGO - After more than two decades in business, a River North staple has closed its doors. Rock Bottom Brewery, located at the southwest corner of State Street and Grand Avenue, served its final batch of beer Sunday night. "It’s always sad to see a restaurant close, especially one that...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County Commissioners not ready to move forward with Memorial Opera House project
The proposed renovation of Porter County's Memorial Opera House continues to face an uncertain future. Now that funding has been allocated, Commissioner Laura Blaney was ready to move forward during Tuesday's commissioners meeting. "You know we've spent a lot of time and money on architects," Blaney said. We have money allocated from ARPA funds. We have money committed by the [Memorial Opera House] Foundation. So I'd like to make a motion to put the MOH project, as it stands, out to bid."
Bubbles Academy Opens First Suburban Location in Highland Park
Bubbles Academy, Chicago’s leading early childhood arts enrichment center and preschool in Bucktown and Gold Coast, recently opened its first suburban location in Highland Park in the former WeOrbit Play Space. With the same playful, colorful and fun vibe as its other locations, the new space located at 1736...
Comments / 0