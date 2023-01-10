ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Byron Buxton’s hyped reaction to Carlos Correa reuniting with Twins

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited. After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.
Yardbarker

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the...
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
Yardbarker

New York Mets Could Target Manny Machado Next Year

The Mets lost out on Carlos Correa to the Minnesota Twins, but they could potentially land another All-Star third baseman next year. According to SNY's Andy Martino, the Mets could be in play for Manny Machado next offseason, who he sees as a much better fit for the team. “This...
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals Details Of Carlos Correa’s Twins Deal

Shortstop Carlos Correa is, almost officially, back with the Minnesota Twins. Because the deal, worth $200 million over six years (for a cool $33.3 million average annual value), is still pending a physical. With Correa, it’s more than just a formality. The physical (a leg issue, to be specific)...
The Comeback

Celtics maintain wild stat in win over Nets

When an NBA team looks at its schedule at the beginning of a season, back-to-backs are generally not anticipated — at least not positively. This season’s Boston Celtics, though, have been an exception to that rule. A big exception. Boston defeated the Nets on Thursday, winning 109-98. It was the seventh time this season that Read more... The post Celtics maintain wild stat in win over Nets appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
