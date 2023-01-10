Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Mark Scheifele’s two-goal effort leads Jets past Penguins
Mark Scheifele scored twice Friday to help lift the visiting Winnipeg Jets past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Blake Wheeler added
Miami Heat home arena gets temporary name after FTX collapse
MIAMI (AP) — The home of the Miami Heat has yet another name: Miami-Dade Arena. That will be the temporary moniker for the building where the NBA team plays its home games, while the search for a more permanent naming-rights partner commences. The Heat and Miami-Dade County announced the new name Friday, two days after […]
