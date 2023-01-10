Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Annual Prescribed Burn of Hemlock Bluffs to Occur Between Now and AprilJames TulianoCary, NC
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend RevealedOnlyHomersRaleigh, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
CVS sales Jan. 15-21: Crest, Colgate, L'Oreal Elvive and Dove shampoo, razors, vitamins
CVS has new sales starting Jan. 15 including Crest and Colgate toothpaste, L'Oreal Elvive shampoo, Dove shampoo, razors, vitamins, Kellogg's cereal, Quaker Chewy granola bars, Boost drinks and more. The sale prices below are valid at most Raleigh, NC area stores for CVS ExtraCare program members. This list is not...
Walgreens sales Jan. 15-21: Colgate, Crest, Palmolive, bath tissue, aluminum foil, body wash
* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walgreens has new sales starting Jan. 15 including Colgate, Crest, Palmolive, bath tissue, aluminum foil, Irish Spring or Softsoap Body Wash, Orbit gum and more. These sale prices are valid at most Raleigh,...
Rising food costs puts local restaurant on the brink of closure
DURHAM, N.C. — Backyard BBQ Pitt in Durham first opened its doors in 2007 when owner Fabianne Simmons and her husband were taking care of her mother struggling with dementia. It has since been a fixture in Durham, as Simmons used the restaurant to hire people reentering society after...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
$1 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Charlotte; $10,000 ticket sold in Raleigh
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated Mega Millions drawing on Friday the 13th brought good luck for some North Carolinians. One of those few purchased a ticket in Charlotte and won a $1 million prize. The lucky ticket was purchased at the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. The...
NC Man Wins $1,000,000 In Mega Millions Drawing
Multiple North Carolina residents won big during Friday the 13th’s Mega Millions prize drawing. One lucky Charlotte,NC resident purchased a $2 ticket at a Kwik Mart and matched all 5 white balls, earning him a $1,000,000 Mega Millions prize. After circumventing unlikely odds of 1 in 12.6 million to win the prize, the winner now […]
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
Wilson man wins $110,000 from $1 Cash 5 ticket
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson man won $110,000 in the North Carolina Education Lottery. Walter Clark bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $110,000 jackpot prize. Clark bought a Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson. He matched all five white balls in the Dec. 22 drawing to win the jackpot.
Segregation and gentrification: History of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods preserved in new book
WRAL enterprise multimedia journalist & Heather Leah, WRAL multiplatform producer. Entire neighborhoods torn down and erased by time. A small, unassuming park near downtown, where once stood an entire college campus. A cemetery that, for years, was overgrown and practically unnoticed by passersby. A hidden alleyway in downtown where the first licensed Black doctor in North Carolina once lived – now hidden by high-rises.
cbs17
3 men charged with taking nearly $600K worth of merchandise from a Ross Stores warehouse in Apex
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after police say they stole more than $500,000 worth of items from a Ross Stores distribution warehouse in Apex. “It was not your routine theft at a Ross retail store,” Apex Police Deputy Chief Mitch McKinney said. Hector Cardoza-Gomez,...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
cbs17
Firefighters extinguish ‘fully involved’ tractor trailer fire in Durham, fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said their firefighters extinguished a fully-involved tractor trailer fire Sunday morning. At about 11:46 a.m., crews said they were called to the 3600 block of N. Duke St. in reference to the first. When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved...
warrenrecord.com
Celebrate 50th Anniversary
Ronnie and Ruby Downey celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, Jan. 7, with a surprise vow renewal ceremony given by their daughters, Rhonda Downey-Cooper and Shaneek Downey-Hill, at the Satterwhite Point Community Building in Henderson. Pastor Waverly Mills conducted the renewal of vows. Frasier Williams and his team provided decorations and food, and Junie Boyd and Company provided music.
Raleigh rents are falling, but that trend is not likely to last
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets. That includes stories on how to win in the Triangle real estate market as a buyer and how sellers can prepare a home for sale in order to get top-dollar offers. As we enter 2023, a forecast shows that buyers and sellers in Raleigh will battle in a more balanced Triangle real estate market.
Real estate scam weasels more than $30K from Durham man who thought he bought long-time dream
CAVEAT EMPTOR: Looking to buy a new home? Don't let this real estate scam fool you.
cbs17
Light Snow & Flurries Reported in Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Dozens of reports of light snow came in this morning across Central North Carolina, including the Triangle. As of 7am, Meteorologist Lance Blocker was tracking several light snow showers moving north to south across the region. No accumulation is expected, but the National Weather Service...
Selma house a total loss after massive fire
SELMA, N.C. — A multistory home in Selma is a total loss after a fire on Friday. Multiple fire crews responded to the electrical fire at the corner of West Railroad Street and South Summer Street. There were four fire departments responded to put out the fire. A neighbor...
Will Whitley helps NC State athletes express themselves through their shoes
"The shoes you wear kind of tell a lot about the type of player and type of person you are," Will Whitley said as he mixed brown and white paint on his canvas. "If you see someone wearing some calm generic team shoes, probably means you're an efficient player, pretty well rounded, down to earth. But when you see someone with some Kobe's or loud Kyrie's you're like 'okay now I might have to worry about him.'"
Code Orange Air Quality issued for 3 North Carolina counties, including Wayne
A Code Orange Air Quality means that the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
79K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0