ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

County Bar Association Buys Downtown Office Building for Almost $7M

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kESTu_0k9uhEOm00
330 A Street. Photo credit: Courtesy, CBRE

The San Diego County Bar Association has purchased a single-story office building in downtown San Diego for $6.83 million, according to real estate brokers.

Jeff Oesterblad and Marc Frederick of CBRE’s San Diego office represented the seller, 330 A Street LLC, in the transaction. Tom Nicholas and Jack Blumenfeld of Colliers represented the bar association.

“330 A Street is the most improved single-tenant office building in the downtown San Diego area,” Frederick said. “It provides the buyer with a new first-class, highly visible headquarters in the heart of the city.”

The single-tenant building, at 9,000 square feet, was initially constructed in 1962 and completely renovated in 2011, which allowed for the addition of a rooftop terrace.

CBRE’s third-quarter research found that office investment in San Diego outpaced 2021’s total. New construction continues to flourish downtown, with 270,000 square feet under construction as companies work to determine how much space is needed for a more hybrid workforce.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Two Southern California Multifamily Properties Receive $17.38MM Refinancing

LOS ANGELES, Calif., – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $17.38 million refinance loan on two mid-renovation multifamily communities located in Southern California. The bridge loan will be used to refinance the borrower’s existing debt, while also providing the additional proceeds needed...
OCEANSIDE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Building Projects Updates by Vista’s Director of Community Development Video

John Conley, Director of Community Development and Engineering for the City of Vista updated the Vista Chamber Government Affairs Committee. John used a power point to present a number of the currently approved and being developed projects and a few of the projects in the planning stages. He said a full list is on the Planning Project page on the City Web Site listing all formally submitted projects. His presentation included:
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Celebrated Tijuana Chef and Team Behind Tahona Designing New Downtown Restaurant and Bar

A downtown hotel has enlisted a San Diego-based hospitality group to thoroughly transform its food and beverage offerings, which will include a stateside showcase for an acclaimed Mexican chef. The locally-owned Guild Hotel, which opened in 2019 in a historic building that previously housed the YMCA, has brought on Be Saha Hospitality Group to revamp its anchor restaurant, cocktail bar, lobby lounge, and garden.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

San Diego, CA. - The economy of San Diego is comprised of a number of sectors like military/defense, healthcare, tourism, manufacturing, research, and international trade. Furthermore, the area is one of the top places in the country to launch a small business or startup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego charity proposes plan to immediately address homelessness

SAN DIEGO — "I keep being told the problem is better than it's ever been. It's not better than it's ever been — it's worse than it's ever been." That is how Dan Shea from the Lucky Duck Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fighting homelessness, described San Diego's homelessness crisis during a press conference in Balboa Park Wednesday morning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Drive-Thru Shake Shack Restaurant Opening in Mira Mesa

New York-based burger chain Shake Shack is expanding its location to add a drive-thru restaurant in San Diego. The upscale fast food chain, which got its start as hot dog cart outside Madison Square Park, confirmed to NBC 7 that its latest location will be in Mira Mesa. This will mark restaurant No. 6 in San Diego County, with other locations in Little Italy, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Del Mar and Carlsbad.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

POPEYES COMING TO SANTEE THIS SUMMER

January 10, 2023 (Santee) – Here’s good news for those who’ve been traveling to Tierrasanta or beyond to get their Popeyes fix. The Louisiana chicken chain will open an outlet here this summer. Last month, the City Council approved the project for a nearly half-acre parcel at...
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego’s Mulvaney Barry Law Firm Merges with Growing Dinsmore & Shohl

The law firm Dinsmore & Shohl LLP has announced that a merger with San Diego firm Mulvaney Barry Beatty Linn & Mayers LLP became official on Jan. 1. The move adds 10 attorneys and a team of eight business professionals to Dinsmore’s Southern California offices. In one of the changes to follow the merger, Rex Beatty, a founding partner at Mulvaney, which been located downtown, has announced he will be retiring in the coming weeks after practicing law for four decades.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy